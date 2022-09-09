NRCC ramps up ad spending ahead of midterm elections

T he National Republican Congressional Committee announced it would ramp up its ad spending in seven swing districts, with the House GOP’s campaign arm pouring $28 million into competitive races as it fights to take back the majority in November.

The NRCC stated that the majority of the spending would go toward offensive races as it works to build on the significant gains it made the last cycle.

“We are continuing to expand the playing field deeper into Democrat-held territory and look forward to prosecuting the case against every one of these vulnerable Democrats,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN). “We have the message, the candidates, and the resources needed to retake the majority, and this investment will help us deliver on our mission.”

The largest buy is slated to take place in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, where it has reserved $3.7 million to spend in an effort to defeat Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria.

New investments also include $2.2 million to be spent in California’s 45th District, currently represented by Rep. Michelle Steel (R); $950,000 for Republicans’ efforts to unseat Rep. Henry Cuellar (D) in Texas’s 28th District; $2.7 million to boost GOP candidate Bo Hines in his race against Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel for North Carolina’s 13th District; $2.6 million to be spent helping Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District; $3.4 million allocated toward Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, where former Miss Ohio USA Madison Gesiotto Gilbert is facing off against Democratic state Rep. Emilia Sykes; and $2.3 million slated to be spent in Washington’s 8th Congressional District, where Republican attorney Matt Larkin is challenging Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier.

The funding will also be used to boost candidates in seats where the NRCC already had reservations, including Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, California’s 22nd Congressional District, California’s 27th Congressional District, Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, Ohio’s 1st Congressional District, Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District, and Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District.

The $28 million brings the campaign arm’s total spending to $80 million this cycle.

Republicans need to flip five seats to take control of the lower chamber in November, with Cook Political Report ranking 32 seats as “toss-ups.”