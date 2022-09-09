GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law enforcement bomb squad was called out to an Amazon distribution facility after a bomb threat was made against the company. Authorities have ended the search for a bomb at the Amazon facility in northwest Gainesville. Around 9 a.m., employees were all evacuated from the facility after a message was found written on a wall stating there is a bomb in the building.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO