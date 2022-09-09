Read full article on original website
WCJB
UF Hilton Conference Center will hold a eye opener breakfast
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a UF eye opener breakfast on Wednesday. The breakfast will feature Dr. Charlie Lane, senior vice president and chief operating officer at UF. This event will begin at 7:30 a.m. It will be held at the UF Hilton Conference Center in the grand...
WCJB
Matheson Museum will unveil its new exhibit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Matheson Museum unveils a new exhibit Return to Forever: Gainesville’s Great Southern Music Hall on Wednesday. The exhibit features many items including one of Bo Diddley’s guitars and a trove of John Moran’s earliest photography. It will be open for everyone through...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Different yoga styles part two
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yoga is good for many things including strength and balance. Here are three poses you can try on this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the 50th annual Grand National Championship show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 50th annual Grand National Championship show will be happening in Ocala. In this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn who you can see in this competition.
WCJB
Trane Technologies’ Farrar Scientific donated 11 new freezers to the Santa Fe Perry Center
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at the Santa Fe College Perry Center are receiving new tech. The Perry Center for Emerging Technologies received 11 new freezers donated by Trane Technologies’ Farrar Scientific. The freezers can reach -80 degrees celsius. The equipment is an upgrade to what students were using...
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: Canaery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s easy to wonder what life would be like as a dog. In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD Media tell us about a company that aims to show you what it would be like to have a pup’s sense of smell.
WCJB
Columbia County Tourist Development Council will unveil a master plan for a sports and recreational park
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Tourist Development Council unveils a master plan for recreation on Wednesday. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. They will propose to make a 467-acre sports and recreational park in Columbia County. By doing this, they hope to serve as a local...
WCJB
Gainesville woman latest recipient of Habitat for Humanity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville has the keys to a new house thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The organization held a dedication ceremony Tuesday for the affordable home. Ashley Burke is the new homeowner. She said people from Habitat for Humanity helped her every step of the...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board meets on Monday to consider two proposals to use their currently-vacant facility. Representatives from Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions are hoping to lease the space. On Tuesday, Alachua County commissioners vote on a proposed budget and...
WCJB
Alachua County non-profit is hosting an event for homeless people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The non-profit “WKB A Giving Hand” will host a community event Friday, September 16th from 11am-1pm. It is located at The Lazarus Restoration Ministries in Gainesville. There will be music, free Items, food, drinks, haircuts and multiple vendors. Owner Ashley Brown, began the non-profit...
WCJB
The Marion Civic Chorale is welcoming new members for their fall concert series
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Civic Chorale is a community chorus based in Ocala. Established in 1986, the chorus has a mission to bring choral music to North Central Florida. “Not only being able to collaborate to make beautiful music but to see the pleasure on the faces of...
WCJB
Officials urge neighborhoods in Marion County to boil water due to quality
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in Marion County are warning residents about the quality of drinking water. Officials with Marion County Utilities, or MCU, issued a precautionary water boil notice on Sunday. This is for the areas of Silver Springs Woods and village communities. In the announcement, MCU customers in...
WCJB
Robert Haight named interim CEO of Ocala United Way
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Way of Marion County Board of Directors has appointed a new interim CEO. The board appointed Robert Haight to the position to replace former CEO Scot Quintel. Haight has more than 35 years of experience with United Way affiliates in the Midwest and Central...
WCJB
Miscalculation causes error in Gainesville fire fee notices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville officials are responding to charges that the new city fire fee was miscalculated. An email to one taxpayer indicates “a problem that was previously identified” on the part of a vendor who was hired to assess the fire fee. The city acknowledged the...
WCJB
Trinity Catholic High School will hold an opening night to kick off a fundraising drive
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Trinity Catholic High School will host an opening night. This is to kick off a fundraising drive at the Colangelo Fine Arts Center. The school received an $8 million donation. The funds were used to build the Albert A. And Elizabeth B. Colangelo Fine Arts Center.
WCJB
No bomb found at Gainesville Amazon facility after threat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law enforcement bomb squad was called out to an Amazon distribution facility after a bomb threat was made against the company. Authorities have ended the search for a bomb at the Amazon facility in northwest Gainesville. Around 9 a.m., employees were all evacuated from the facility after a message was found written on a wall stating there is a bomb in the building.
WCJB
Ocala will have a new affordable housing community for seniors
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala has a new affordable housing community for seniors. The developer of the project, Housing Trust Group, announced Oak Valley is ready to go. The community has 96 one and two-bedroom units for residents who are 62 and older and who earn under...
WCJB
Study explains the drop in the percent of people working in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three organizations partnered to study the underlying reasons for a low labor force participation rate in Marion County compared to other counties. The study recommended solutions to some issues including language barriers, criminal history, and child care. The Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership, along with...
WCJB
Marion county will participate in a nationwide test of the wireless emergency alert system
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County will be a part of a nationwide test of the wireless emergency alert system. It will take place at approximately 10 a.m. The alert will use any mobile or cellular phone located within 0.7 miles of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. By acknowledging...
WCJB
Wanted man tries to lead Gainesville Police on a chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested after fleeing from law enforcement on multiple occasions. Roderick Mabry, 37, had an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office warrant for robbery, felony battery, and drug trafficking. Gainesville police officers spotted Mabry on Southwest 13th Street driving a silver Dodge...
