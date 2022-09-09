ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

UF Hilton Conference Center will hold a eye opener breakfast

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a UF eye opener breakfast on Wednesday. The breakfast will feature Dr. Charlie Lane, senior vice president and chief operating officer at UF. This event will begin at 7:30 a.m. It will be held at the UF Hilton Conference Center in the grand...
WCJB

Matheson Museum will unveil its new exhibit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Matheson Museum unveils a new exhibit Return to Forever: Gainesville’s Great Southern Music Hall on Wednesday. The exhibit features many items including one of Bo Diddley’s guitars and a trove of John Moran’s earliest photography. It will be open for everyone through...
WCJB

Tech Tuesday: Canaery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s easy to wonder what life would be like as a dog. In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD Media tell us about a company that aims to show you what it would be like to have a pup’s sense of smell.
WCJB

Gainesville woman latest recipient of Habitat for Humanity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville has the keys to a new house thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The organization held a dedication ceremony Tuesday for the affordable home. Ashley Burke is the new homeowner. She said people from Habitat for Humanity helped her every step of the...
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board meets on Monday to consider two proposals to use their currently-vacant facility. Representatives from Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions are hoping to lease the space. On Tuesday, Alachua County commissioners vote on a proposed budget and...
WCJB

Alachua County non-profit is hosting an event for homeless people

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The non-profit “WKB A Giving Hand” will host a community event Friday, September 16th from 11am-1pm. It is located at The Lazarus Restoration Ministries in Gainesville. There will be music, free Items, food, drinks, haircuts and multiple vendors. Owner Ashley Brown, began the non-profit...
WCJB

Robert Haight named interim CEO of Ocala United Way

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Way of Marion County Board of Directors has appointed a new interim CEO. The board appointed Robert Haight to the position to replace former CEO Scot Quintel. Haight has more than 35 years of experience with United Way affiliates in the Midwest and Central...
WCJB

Miscalculation causes error in Gainesville fire fee notices

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville officials are responding to charges that the new city fire fee was miscalculated. An email to one taxpayer indicates “a problem that was previously identified” on the part of a vendor who was hired to assess the fire fee. The city acknowledged the...
WCJB

No bomb found at Gainesville Amazon facility after threat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law enforcement bomb squad was called out to an Amazon distribution facility after a bomb threat was made against the company. Authorities have ended the search for a bomb at the Amazon facility in northwest Gainesville. Around 9 a.m., employees were all evacuated from the facility after a message was found written on a wall stating there is a bomb in the building.
WCJB

Ocala will have a new affordable housing community for seniors

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala has a new affordable housing community for seniors. The developer of the project, Housing Trust Group, announced Oak Valley is ready to go. The community has 96 one and two-bedroom units for residents who are 62 and older and who earn under...
WCJB

Study explains the drop in the percent of people working in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three organizations partnered to study the underlying reasons for a low labor force participation rate in Marion County compared to other counties. The study recommended solutions to some issues including language barriers, criminal history, and child care. The Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership, along with...
WCJB

Wanted man tries to lead Gainesville Police on a chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested after fleeing from law enforcement on multiple occasions. Roderick Mabry, 37, had an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office warrant for robbery, felony battery, and drug trafficking. Gainesville police officers spotted Mabry on Southwest 13th Street driving a silver Dodge...
GAINESVILLE, FL

