POTUS

Biden on GOP touting projects they didn’t back: ‘They ain’t got no shame’

By Chloe Folmar
 4 days ago

President Biden on Thursday slammed Republicans for what he called taking credit for legislation that they opposed during an appearance at the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting.

“They ain’t got no shame!” Biden said after impersonating some Republican lawmakers touting bills they voted against. “They don’t have any shame!”

Biden discussed the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year and the results that he says are being seen from that legislation this year, pointing out Republicans promoting the new bridges and roads being built using resources from the bill.

“The truth is there are a lot more Republicans taking credit for that bill than who actually voted for it,” said Biden.

He admitted: “We got a little help from Republicans, but not a lot, but enough to get it passed.”

The $1.2 trillion bill passed the House with 13 Republican votes and was approved by 19 GOP senators.

The passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021 was been followed this year by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed with no Republican support in the Senate.

The legislation plans to build on climate change legislation by reducing carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2023, while also aiming to reduce inflation.

