Ventura County, CA

Roundup: Man killed while walking along PCH, body found near landfill, more news

By Jeremy Childs, Ventura County Star
 4 days ago

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County and regional agencies:

Man killed while walking along PCH

A man died Thursday night after he was hit by a car near the Los Angeles County line, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. along the Pacific Coast Highway just north of the county line.

The victim was walking south in the northbound lanes of the highway for unknown reasons, CHP said. A 65-year-old Port Hueneme man was driving northbound in a 2014 Ford Expedition when the victim walked into his direct path of travel. The driver hit the victim and then pulled over onto the right shoulder.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP. His identity remains withheld pending the notification of kin by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ventura-area CHP office. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can contact investigating at 805-662-2640

Deputies investigate body found near Simi Valley landfill

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office investigated a partially decomposed body found near a landfill site in Simi Valley on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The body was reported around 1 p.m. along the 2800 block of Madera Road.

The victim was identified as a 39-year-old man, though his name has yet to be released by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sheriff's Capt. Eduardo Malagon said investigators found no evidence of a crime Thursday. The exact cause and manner of death remain pending.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com , and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Man killed while walking along PCH, body found near landfill, more news

