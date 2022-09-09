Read full article on original website
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Companies Offer B2B Solutions for Workplace Meals
Today in B2B payments, DoorDash adds news features to its DoorDash for Work product suite, while Freshly launches a B2B arm called FreshlyWell. Plus, Chargezoom CEO Matt Dubois talks with PYMNTS after his company raises $10 million in a Series A funding round. As more players in the food and...
DoorDash, Restaurants Target Businesses as Office Workers Return
As more players in the food and beverage (F&B) space debut corporate meal solutions, DoorDash, the leading U.S. restaurant aggregator, is making changes to its own B2B program to better compete. On Monday (Sept. 12), the aggregator announced new features for its DoorDash for Work product suite, which launched in...
Unilever Uses Instacart to Boost Demand for Virtual Ice Cream Store
Unilever is making a direct play for consumers’ digital loyalty with its virtual storefront, The Ice Cream Shop, selling its packaged ice cream products across popular aggregators. Most recently, the storefront went live on Instacart’s online grocery marketplace after being available for years across restaurant aggregators such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.
Saudi Startup Indeal Looks to Digitize B2B Trade With Marketplace
Indeal, an emerging startup in Saudi Arabia, is reportedly looking to digitize B2B trade and alleviate challenges in the B2B eCommerce market. The company said it studied “major industrial cities” in the country and saw a number of common challenges, such as those related to sourcing local suppliers, according to an Arab News report Monday (Sept. 12). The study identified three major issues: outdated business operations, costly and inefficient shipping, and an isolated consumer base because of marketing challenges.
Wholesaler Platform JOOR Unveils B2B Payments Tool
Wholesale management platform JOOR has unveiled a tool for wholesalers called JOOR Pay, which can be embedded into checkout systems to speed the collection of payments from retailers. JOOR Pay works with 135 currencies, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release. Wholesalers can offer 60-day payment terms to select...
Payments Firm Stax Launches New Billing SaaS Arm
Payments services provider Stax has announced the launch of Stax Bill, a re-branding of a company called Fusebill that Stax acquired in March 2021. Stax Bill, like Fusebill, offers automated billing software as a service, or SaaS, to purveyors and other subscription businesses, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Marketplaces Add Solutions
Today in B2B payments, JOOR adds a B2B payments tool, Taiwantrade.com aims to build an “intelligent mobile ecosystem” and Indeal looks to solve challenges commonly encountered by businesses in Saudi Arabia. Plus, Payhawk launches its spend management solution in the U.S. and now serves 32 countries. Wholesale management...
Ethiopian Startup Chapa Helps Businesses Accept Any Digital Payment
Ethiopian FinTech startup Chapa has launched an online payment gateway for Ethiopian businesses and said it aims to expand its offering across East Africa and then across the continent. With this product, Ethiopian businesses can accept all digital payment methods from anywhere in the world, Disrupt Africa reported Monday (Sept....
Mercury Launches Corporate Cashback Mastercard for Startups
FinTech Mercury is launching a corporate Mastercard to help startups scale their business, with the card offering 1.5% cashback without any annual fees or personal credit checks. The new IO card offers a 30-day interest-free repayment period, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release, and the cashback reward counts...
India’s DASH Platforms Offer Cashfree Payments POS to Merchants
Payment and application programming interface (API) banking solutions company Cashfree Payments is supplying its point-of-sale (POS) solution to go-to-market platform for brands DASH, enabling DASH to manage payments from 2,000 merchants in India’s semi-urban Tier-3 areas. The POS solution called softPOS converts Android phones into POS machines that businesses...
EMEA Daily: Verto and Xente Team up on NGO Payments; Wio Digital Bank Launches in UAE With Initial Focus on SMBs
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Verto has partnered with Xente to provide payment services to NGOs and the United Arab Emirates gets a new digital bank in Wio. The business-to-business (B2B) cross-border payments firm Verto, announced Tuesday (Sept. 13) that it has partnered with Xente, a...
B2B Payments Firm Bottomline Buys Nexus Systems to Grow in Real Estate
B2B payments FinTech company Bottomline has purchased procure-to-pay platform Nexus Systems, extending its capabilities into the real estate vertical. Nexus Systems provides accounts payable (AP) and payments automation software for the real estate and property management industries, and with this acquisition, its customers and suppliers will join the 500,000 businesses using Bottomline’s Paymode-X B2B payments network, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
Turkish Startup Fimple Raises $2M to Grow BaaS Solutions
Turkish startup Fimple has drawn $2 million worth of investments in a two-month, pre-seed tour and aims for global expansion of its cloud-based financial services. The Istanbul-based FinTech began its expansion by launching operations in London earlier this year, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release. “From our new...
Maxio Launches Billing, Financial Operations Solution for SaaS Firms
Billing and revenue management solutions provider Maxio has launched a one-stop solution that unifies financial operations for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. By providing a single point of truth for all of a company’s SaaS billing and financial operations needs, the platform helps SaaS brands eliminate complexity and data siloes, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
Uber Direct, Bringg Team on Last-Mile Delivery in France
Package delivery service Uber Direct and delivery management platform provider Bringg and have teamed up in France to help retailers provide speedy at-home delivery of their products to local customers. The collaboration will let Bringg expand its capacity in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the according to a...
Western Union Acquires Te Enviei to Speed Digital Wallet Launch in Brazil
Western Union will begin offering its digital wallet in Latin America in the first half 2023, beginning with a launch in Brazil enabled by the company’s acquisition of the country’s Te Enviei digital wallet provider. With the purchase of Te Enviei and the rollout of more services in...
Walmart Ramps up Online Site Personalization to Improve EBT, Gift Registry
Walmart is updating its online site to make it easier for shoppers to personalize the features they need most, from finding EBT- and SNAP-eligible products to signing up or shopping for gift registries and more. The retailer has in recent months “made significant improvements to our site experience and launched...
FIS Debuts Embedded Payments Solution for Software Providers Serving SMBs
FinTech FIS said it’s launching a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution to let smaller businesses get access to embedded payments and finance solutions through software providers, a press release emailed to PYMNTS said Tuesday (Sept. 13). Called Worldpay for Platforms, it will add embedded payments technology built on the platform, through...
Lease-to-Own FinTech Kafene Nets $18M to Expand Team
Lease-to-own (LTO) FinTech company Kafene has raised $18 million in a Series B funding round and will use the new capital to help more merchants offer LTO financing to underserved consumers. Kafene’s platform is used by merchants at the point of sale to offer consumers transparent LTO agreements, according to...
Taiwantrade.com Expands B2B Aftermarket Auto and EV Parts
Taiwantrade.com, the biggest B2B official portal for Taiwan, has potential to build an “intelligent mobile ecosystem” that includes electric vehicles, a press release said. Manufacturers of electric vehicles, charging stations and auto electronics are available on Taiwantrade Auto Parts, which has a big supply of products and has...
