Portland, ME

WPFO

Here's where violent crime in Portland stands compared to last year

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating what led up to a double shooting early Monday morning in the heart of Portland's Old Port. The shooting on Wharf Street, which left two people seriously injured, is the latest in a number of violent crimes in the city over the past few weeks.
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

More charges expected as police investigate Auburn shooting

Police say a shooting in Auburn on Monday afternoon was related to a dispute over money related to illegal drug trafficking. An investigation found that three males arrived at a home on Washington Street N demanding money from the homeowner that was allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of drug trafficking.
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine

NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
LYNN, MA
WPFO

Missing Kittery woman found safe

KITTERY (WGME) -- The Kittery Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Police say 70-year-old Susan Hayes has been missing from her home on Picott Road since possibly 12 a.m. Tuesday. Hayes suffers from Alzheimer's and diabetes. Police say she may be wearing jeans...
KITTERY, ME
WPFO

Man hospitalized with serious injuries in Auburn shooting

AUBURN (WGME) -- The Auburn Police Department says one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Washington Street Monday. Police say the shooting happened at 752 Washington Street N and the man suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say all subjects involved were familiar with each other and...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Portland first responders mark 21 years since terror attacks on 9/11

PORTLAND (WGME) - Members of the Portland Police and Fire Departments gathered at Fort Allen Park for a remembrance ceremony of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001. Both Fire Chief Keith Gautreau and Police Chief Heath Gorham laid wreaths and led a moment of silence at 8:46 Saturday morning.
PORTLAND, ME
NHPR

N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine

A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
NEWMARKET, NH
Q97.9

Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes

I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Portland restaurant workers rally against minimum wage increase

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group of restaurant workers and owners in Portland rallied Tuesday, saying they want voters to say "No" to one of the many issues on the city's November ballot. The group, "Restaurant Industry United" is urging a "No" vote on Question "D." That measure would raise the...
PORTLAND, ME

