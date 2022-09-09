Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
South Portland Offering Rebates To Help Reach Climate GoalsThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WPFO
Here's where violent crime in Portland stands compared to last year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating what led up to a double shooting early Monday morning in the heart of Portland's Old Port. The shooting on Wharf Street, which left two people seriously injured, is the latest in a number of violent crimes in the city over the past few weeks.
WPFO
'It's really a shame:' Locals, tourists concerned with recent violence in Portland
OLD PORT (WGME) – The string of violence in Portland continued early Monday morning with a shooting that left two people injured in the Old Port. At last check, both victims, a man and a woman, are in stable condition at Maine Medical Center, where they’re being treated for serious injuries.
wgan.com
More charges expected as police investigate Auburn shooting
Police say a shooting in Auburn on Monday afternoon was related to a dispute over money related to illegal drug trafficking. An investigation found that three males arrived at a home on Washington Street N demanding money from the homeowner that was allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of drug trafficking.
WMTW
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscentermaine.com
Portland shooting leaves 2 with serious injuries
Two people were shot multiple times in the area of Wharf Street early Monday morning. Both were taken to Maine Medical with serious injuries.
WPFO
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
WPFO
Missing Kittery woman found safe
KITTERY (WGME) -- The Kittery Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Police say 70-year-old Susan Hayes has been missing from her home on Picott Road since possibly 12 a.m. Tuesday. Hayes suffers from Alzheimer's and diabetes. Police say she may be wearing jeans...
WPFO
Man hospitalized with serious injuries in Auburn shooting
AUBURN (WGME) -- The Auburn Police Department says one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Washington Street Monday. Police say the shooting happened at 752 Washington Street N and the man suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say all subjects involved were familiar with each other and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Portland first responders mark 21 years since terror attacks on 9/11
PORTLAND (WGME) - Members of the Portland Police and Fire Departments gathered at Fort Allen Park for a remembrance ceremony of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001. Both Fire Chief Keith Gautreau and Police Chief Heath Gorham laid wreaths and led a moment of silence at 8:46 Saturday morning.
WPFO
Biddeford resident frustrated with trash from people living on public property nearby
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A Biddeford man is calling on city leaders to do more, frustrated by the response to people living on city property. The Biddeford resident Bob deMello says there's now a dumpster and portable toilet, but there continues to be problems with both of those. He says the...
Police: Missing Maine family located, ‘no evidence of criminal behavior’ determined
Authorities had been searching for Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen since early July. The months-long search for a Maine mother, her child, and the child’s father was concluded this week with police saying the family was located “unharmed and safe.”. Detectives made contact with Jill Sidebotham,...
NHPR
N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine
A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes
I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
WPFO
Ask the I-Team: When will Route 109 between Acton and Sanford be resurfaced?
ACTON (WGME) -- A 2021 report by TRIP, a national transportation research non-profit, found 44 percent of major locally and state-maintained roads across Maine in poor or mediocre condition, and an Acton man tells the I-Team he drives one of them every day. Ed came to our Ask the I-Team...
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
WPFO
Portland restaurant workers rally against minimum wage increase
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group of restaurant workers and owners in Portland rallied Tuesday, saying they want voters to say "No" to one of the many issues on the city's November ballot. The group, "Restaurant Industry United" is urging a "No" vote on Question "D." That measure would raise the...
WPFO
No one injured in crash involving Auburn school bus filled with students
AUBURN (WGME) -- The Auburn Police Department says no one was injured Tuesday in a crash involving a school bus and pickup truck. Police say the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Hotel Road near Minot Avenue. A pickup truck hit the bus from behind while it was carrying 47...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
WMTW
Police: Sanford family who disappeared more than two months ago safe, unharmed
SANFORD, Maine — The Sanford Police Department said a man, woman, and child who disappeared from the area more than two months ago are safe. It began with an email to 8 Investigates. The email was believed to have been sent by Jill Sidebotham. "I am far from missing," it said.
WMTW
US Marshals are removing prisoners from Cumberland County Jail
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — U.S. Marshals are removing federal prisoners from the Cumberland County Jail. The Marshal’s service cites a lack of staffing at the jail as the reason for the removal of the prisoners. Cumberland County Jail has been dealing with staffing shortages for a while now....
Comments / 0