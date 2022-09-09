ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Miscalculation causes error in Gainesville fire fee notices

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville officials are responding to charges that the new city fire fee was miscalculated. An email to one taxpayer indicates “a problem that was previously identified” on the part of a vendor who was hired to assess the fire fee. The city acknowledged the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala will have a new affordable housing community for seniors

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala has a new affordable housing community for seniors. The developer of the project, Housing Trust Group, announced Oak Valley is ready to go. The community has 96 one and two-bedroom units for residents who are 62 and older and who earn under...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Gainesville woman latest recipient of Habitat for Humanity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville has the keys to a new house thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The organization held a dedication ceremony Tuesday for the affordable home. Ashley Burke is the new homeowner. She said people from Habitat for Humanity helped her every step of the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Grants available for roof, home repairs

The Alachua County Housing Division will make $200,000 in SHIP funding available for home repairs as a part of the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation program. The funds include grants for low-income eligible applicants only. The program, which is first come, first serve, is for Alachua County residents only, but those living in...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Robert Haight named interim CEO of Ocala United Way

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Way of Marion County Board of Directors has appointed a new interim CEO. The board appointed Robert Haight to the position to replace former CEO Scot Quintel. Haight has more than 35 years of experience with United Way affiliates in the Midwest and Central...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclusionary Zoning#Florida Department#City Hall#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing
WCJB

Study explains the drop in the percent of people working in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three organizations partnered to study the underlying reasons for a low labor force participation rate in Marion County compared to other counties. The study recommended solutions to some issues including language barriers, criminal history, and child care. The Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership, along with...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Williston city leader resignation letter cites management issues

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Interim City Manager of Williston takes over operations of the city on Monday after the previous deputy manager resigned citing issues of mismanagement. Williston Police Deputy Chief Terry Bovaird accepted the position after former City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson resigned.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Lawsuit claims Alachua County Commissioner lives in the wrong district

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another elected official in Alachua County is involved in a controversy over residency. A Democratic Party voter is suing Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler, claiming she doesn’t reside in the district she represents. Eugene Garvin filed suit against Wheeler in circuit court late last week....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Mayor Poe speaks out after arrest for threats against city commissioners

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for allegedly threatening Gainesville City Commissioners following a controversial plan to end exclusive single-family zoning. In a Facebook post, Mayor Lauren Poe criticized the way opponents of the zoning change he voted for have framed the issue. He connected that framing to the statements made by Terry Martin-Back which led to his arrest on Monday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WCJB

Alachua Habitat for Humanity will hold a dedication ceremony

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Habitat for Humanity has a dedication ceremony for an affordable home built on donated land on Tuesday. The land was donated by the city of Gainesville. Ashley Burke is the new homeowner and will officially receive the keys to her new house. The event...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County non-profit is hosting an event for homeless people

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The non-profit “WKB A Giving Hand” will host a community event Friday, September 16th from 11am-1pm. It is located at The Lazarus Restoration Ministries in Gainesville. There will be music, free Items, food, drinks, haircuts and multiple vendors. Owner Ashley Brown, began the non-profit...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy