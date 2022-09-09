Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
WCJB
Alachua County Commission reconsiders ability housing in southeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We wanted to be heard as a neighborhood.”. County commissioners moved forward with the ability housing proposal for Dogwood Village but voted unanimously to possibly move the project to another location. “They’re going to go to Florida Housing Finance Corporation and see if its an...
WCJB
Gainesville neighborhood non-profit threatens lawsuit over city zoning amendment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As a majority of Gainesville city commissioners plan on moving forward with ending single-family zoning, one group of neighbors may make those efforts end in court. Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. is a non-profit of compromised of Gainesville residents focusing on affordable housing and neighborhood preservation. Casey...
WCJB
Miscalculation causes error in Gainesville fire fee notices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville officials are responding to charges that the new city fire fee was miscalculated. An email to one taxpayer indicates “a problem that was previously identified” on the part of a vendor who was hired to assess the fire fee. The city acknowledged the...
WCJB
Ocala will have a new affordable housing community for seniors
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala has a new affordable housing community for seniors. The developer of the project, Housing Trust Group, announced Oak Valley is ready to go. The community has 96 one and two-bedroom units for residents who are 62 and older and who earn under...
WCJB
Gainesville woman latest recipient of Habitat for Humanity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville has the keys to a new house thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The organization held a dedication ceremony Tuesday for the affordable home. Ashley Burke is the new homeowner. She said people from Habitat for Humanity helped her every step of the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Grants available for roof, home repairs
The Alachua County Housing Division will make $200,000 in SHIP funding available for home repairs as a part of the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation program. The funds include grants for low-income eligible applicants only. The program, which is first come, first serve, is for Alachua County residents only, but those living in...
alachuachronicle.com
Longtime area realtor arrested for email and social media comments about Gainesville City Commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terry L. Martin-Back, 68, a longtime area realtor and property manager, was arrested today on a warrant issued following a complaint that he made threats against the Gainesville City Commission. According to the sworn complaint, Martin-Back sent an email to the city commission on September 9...
WCJB
Robert Haight named interim CEO of Ocala United Way
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Way of Marion County Board of Directors has appointed a new interim CEO. The board appointed Robert Haight to the position to replace former CEO Scot Quintel. Haight has more than 35 years of experience with United Way affiliates in the Midwest and Central...
WCJB
Study explains the drop in the percent of people working in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three organizations partnered to study the underlying reasons for a low labor force participation rate in Marion County compared to other counties. The study recommended solutions to some issues including language barriers, criminal history, and child care. The Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership, along with...
WCJB
Williston city leader resignation letter cites management issues
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Interim City Manager of Williston takes over operations of the city on Monday after the previous deputy manager resigned citing issues of mismanagement. Williston Police Deputy Chief Terry Bovaird accepted the position after former City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson resigned.
WCJB
Lawsuit claims Alachua County Commissioner lives in the wrong district
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another elected official in Alachua County is involved in a controversy over residency. A Democratic Party voter is suing Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler, claiming she doesn’t reside in the district she represents. Eugene Garvin filed suit against Wheeler in circuit court late last week....
WCJB
Mayor Poe speaks out after arrest for threats against city commissioners
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for allegedly threatening Gainesville City Commissioners following a controversial plan to end exclusive single-family zoning. In a Facebook post, Mayor Lauren Poe criticized the way opponents of the zoning change he voted for have framed the issue. He connected that framing to the statements made by Terry Martin-Back which led to his arrest on Monday.
WCJB
Alachua Habitat for Humanity will hold a dedication ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Habitat for Humanity has a dedication ceremony for an affordable home built on donated land on Tuesday. The land was donated by the city of Gainesville. Ashley Burke is the new homeowner and will officially receive the keys to her new house. The event...
WCJB
Columbia County Tourist Development Council will unveil a master plan for a sports and recreational park
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Tourist Development Council unveils a master plan for recreation on Wednesday. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. They will propose to make a 467-acre sports and recreational park in Columbia County. By doing this, they hope to serve as a local...
WCJB
State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
WCJB
Alachua County non-profit is hosting an event for homeless people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The non-profit “WKB A Giving Hand” will host a community event Friday, September 16th from 11am-1pm. It is located at The Lazarus Restoration Ministries in Gainesville. There will be music, free Items, food, drinks, haircuts and multiple vendors. Owner Ashley Brown, began the non-profit...
WCJB
First Responders and residents climb BHG Stadium steps to honor 9/11 lives lost
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sunday stadiums in the Swamp took another meaning on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Gainesville and Alachua County leaders hosted the annual Sept. 11 Memorial Stair Climb at Ben Hill Griffen Stadium on campus at the University of Florida. Residents got up and...
WCJB
Anamar Environmental Consulting will receive a $7.5 million contract with the US Army Corps of Engineers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville-based environmental consulting firm is receiving a $7.5 million contract with the US Army Corps of Engineers. Anamar Environmental Consulting was founded more than 20 years ago. The firm was awarded a contract with the Army corps Galveston district, based in Texas, and oversees the...
City attorney says check is in the mail for fire fee refunds
The City of Ocala is asking for more time to send $80 million in refund checks to those who paid a fire service fee that was later ruled illegal after missing a court-ordered time frame. In its Sept. 1 Motion for Extension of Time to refund class members before Robert...
