Georgia man charged with shooting two children
MOULTRIE — A 32-year-old Moultrie man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting involving two children. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Andrew Jacob Murphy has been arrested and charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of cruelty to children in the 1st degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
southgatv.com
GBI: Two Colquitt kids shot, adult arrested
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb postpones traffic court cases for deputies’ funerals
Traffic cases in Cobb State Court will be put on hold Wednesday and Thursday so court personnel can attend the funerals of two slain Cobb Sheriff’s deputies. A message from Cobb government Monday said the traffic cases scheduled for those days will be rescheduled, and “notifications will be sent out to those affected.”
GBI seizes $710,000 in meth, fentanyl in bust involving known Gangster Disciple member, 3 others
TIFT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation carried out a drug trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of $710,0000 in methamphetamine and fentanyl. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GBI worked with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office to carry out the...
eastcobbnews.com
Funeral arrangements set for slain Cobb Sheriff’s deputies
Funeral services will be held this week for the two Cobb Sheriff’s deputies who were killed Thursday in the line of duty. Cobb government sent out a message Sunday night saying that the funeral service for Deputy Jonathan Koleski will take place Wednesday at North Star Church (3413 Blue Springs Road Kennesaw) at 12 p.m.
southgatv.com
Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests
TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
southgatv.com
Fitzgerald’s “meth-rug” suspect pleads guilty
ALBANY, GA – A Southwest Georgia man arrested after federal agents discovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico pleaded guilty for drug distribution recently. Chad Williamson, 42, of Fitzgerald, Georgia, pleaded guilty...
WJCL
Authorities: Security guard shot in head during incident at Georgia bar
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A security guard is dead following a shooting at a Georgia bar. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident that killed 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, of Macon. According to the BCSO, several people at the Rodeo Bar and Grill...
21-year-old Macon man charged with murder in shooting at Pio Nono barbershop in July
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in a July shooting death on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 21-year-old Adolphus DeWayne Hughes Jr. was arrested on Monday by deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force at Hughes’ residence on Highland Avenue.
southgatv.com
Guilty pleas in meth, heroin dealing cases
ALBANY, GA – Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Terry Allen Harris, Jr., 37, of Moultrie, Georgia, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute...
WALB 10
APD renews call for information in unsolved homicide cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is renewing its call for information in a number of unsolved homicide cases. Police took that call to Facebook, asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers. Police are asking for information in the following cases:. Willie Stringer, Jr., 32, was killed after...
wfxl.com
Police investigating after man shot while driving down the road
A man is recovering following a shooting Sunday morning. Albany police responded to the 3300 block of Newton Road around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who suffered from a single gunshot wound in his left thigh. The victim told police that he was driving in the...
wgxa.tv
Suspect in custody for shooting in Vienna
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting suspect from an incident in Vienna has been arrested at his home in Cordele. Vienna police confirmed that Crisp County sheriff's deputies arrested Jontavious Stewart at his Crisp County home without incident on Sunday around 1 p.m. Stewart's arrest came after Vienna police...
41nbc.com
Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30. He was...
41nbc.com
Bibb deputies: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Saturday night shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead and another man is in the hospital following a shooting late Saturday night. It happened around 11 o’clock in the 300 block of Grier Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies found 40-year-old Lester Summers...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Woman arrives at Macon hospital with gunshot wound
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting is under investigation in Macon, but detectives have little information to work off of. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 37-year-old woman showed up at Atrium Health Navicent Hospital just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. Investigators tell WGXA News she says she doesn't know who shot her and isn't exactly sure where she was at when she was shot.
41nbc.com
Downtown Macon gas station robbed at gunpoint
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday two men entered the Nams Gas Station, located at 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with guns and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash they fled the store on foot. One of the clerks was checked by EMS and cleared on the scene with minor injuries.
Warner Robins man gets 10-year sentence on firearms charge
MACON — A Warner Robins man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm resulting from an ATF-led investigation. Denota Lowe, 33, was sentenced to serve the statutory maximum of 120 months in prison to be followed by three...
WALB 10
Tifton PD gets state certification
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Police Department is being recognized for maintaining several statewide standards, earning a state certification that only over 100 agencies across the state have. By law, there are over 140 standards police officers must uphold. It’s things like professionalism, operational guidelines and transparency. Lt....
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Security Guard shot in head at Macon bar after fight breaks out
BIBB COUNTY Ga. (WGXA) - A fight at a Macon bar lead to their security guard getting shot in the head. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Rodeo Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say a fight broke out inside between multiple people, who were eventually asked to leave. As they were leaving, investigators say multiple gunshots were fired. They aren't sure who did the shooting, but as it was happening, the bar's security guard was shot in the head. The 46-year-old is listed in critical condition at the hospital.
