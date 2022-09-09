ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Li-Cycle Misses Q3 Consensus As Higher Nickel, Cobalt Prices Weigh

EPS loss of $(0.16), missed the consensus loss of $(0.12). Operations losses increased to $(34.5) million, compared to $(6.2) million a year ago. Li-Cycle held $649 million in cash on hand. Cash flows used in operating activities were ~$(25.2) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(31.6) million, compared to $(5.3) million...
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China

Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Around $11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Treace Medical Shares Interim Data From Corrective Toe Surgery Trial

Treace Medical Concepts Inc TMCI announced an audio poster presentation of the latest interim analysis from the ALIGN3D clinical study following the Lapiplasty Procedure for surgical treatment of hallux valgus (bunions). The data showed:. Early return to weight bearing in a walking boot at an average of 8.3 days. A...
Teladoc & Cloud DX Go Global With Connected Health

Telehealth has seemingly changed the healthcare landscape, providing individuals with access to health services wherever they are without the need to travel. Telehealth, sometimes referred to as telemedicine, is the integration of telecommunication systems into the practice of protecting health, done primarily online with internet access via a computer, tablet or smartphone.
Investors Fear The Fed May Douse The Economy After Hot CPI Report

(Tuesday Market Close) Stocks had their worst day since June 2020, but the culprit wasn’t the continuing pandemic—now it’s inflation. The slide started moments after hotter-than-expected August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was announced. The CPI rose 0.1% month over month (MOM) instead of the decline of 0.1% forecast by analysts. Year over year (YOY), CPI grew at a pace of 8.3%, also unexpectedly higher than the forecast of 8.1%.
Altimmune Stock Is Tanking: What's Going On?

Altimmune Inc ALT shares are falling Wednesday morning. The company announced topline results from its 12-week Phase 1b study of pemvidutide in subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The primary efficacy endpoint was the percent reduction in liver fat content from baseline, which was met in all pemvidutide treatment groups....
US Stocks Could Head For Recovery Today After Inflation-Report-Induced Bloodbath, Futures Trading Suggests — Nikola, JNJ, SoFi In Focus

Tuesday's plunge could pull in some bargain hunters in the market. Producer price inflation report could set the tempo, going into the trading session. U.S. stocks could pick up the shreds after the ravages inflicted by an inflation reading that came in more than expected. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher open on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the major U.S. averages recorded their worst single-day declines since the middle of June 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

TRACON Pharma TCON shares rose 19.5% to $2.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million. MediciNova MNOV shares increased by 14.08% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million. Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares moved upwards by 12.97% to $1.48. The...
Top Financial Stories Wednesday, September 14: Multiple Antitrust Setbacks For Google, Bitcoin Crashes, Visa Finds New Gun Control System Ineffective And More…

South Korea has imposed fines to the tune of millions of dollars on Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc META following accusations of privacy law violations. The Personal Information Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million).
BRP: Q2 Earnings Insights

BRP DOOO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BRP beat estimated earnings by 13.93%, reporting an EPS of $2.29 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $346.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
