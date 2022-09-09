Read full article on original website
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?
Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Evercore ISI Group Boosts PT On This Stock By Around 400%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $100 For Merck
Berenberg raised the price target for Merck & Co., Inc. MRK from $95 to $100. Merck shares rose 0.7% to $86.22 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo cut the price target on Eastman Chemical Company EMN from $110 to $95. Eastman Chemical shares fell 0.4% to $83.00 in pre-market trading. Evercore...
Is This Top Chip Stock a Buy With Limits to Sales In China in Place?
KLA Corporation could have limits to what it can sell to China, which makes up nearly one-third of revenue.
Li-Cycle Misses Q3 Consensus As Higher Nickel, Cobalt Prices Weigh
EPS loss of $(0.16), missed the consensus loss of $(0.12). Operations losses increased to $(34.5) million, compared to $(6.2) million a year ago. Li-Cycle held $649 million in cash on hand. Cash flows used in operating activities were ~$(25.2) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(31.6) million, compared to $(5.3) million...
US Producer Price Index Might Decline Again In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 5% amid a decline in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for...
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China
Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
UBS To Boost Its Dividend By 10%; Expects Buybacks To Surpass $5B
UBS Group AG UBS looks to increase its dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share, adding its board intends to propose at the 2023 annual meeting and expects its 2022 share repurchases to exceed $5 billion. As of September 9, UBS bought back $4.1 billion in shares. UBS would guide...
Around $11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
Treace Medical Shares Interim Data From Corrective Toe Surgery Trial
Treace Medical Concepts Inc TMCI announced an audio poster presentation of the latest interim analysis from the ALIGN3D clinical study following the Lapiplasty Procedure for surgical treatment of hallux valgus (bunions). The data showed:. Early return to weight bearing in a walking boot at an average of 8.3 days. A...
Markets Are Heading Towards A Bigger Downturn, Options Trading Suggests
On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that “it’s not uncommon for investors to run” in such an environment to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY. There was a buyer of 13,300 of the October 7 weekly 395/380 put spreads at an average...
Teladoc & Cloud DX Go Global With Connected Health
Telehealth has seemingly changed the healthcare landscape, providing individuals with access to health services wherever they are without the need to travel. Telehealth, sometimes referred to as telemedicine, is the integration of telecommunication systems into the practice of protecting health, done primarily online with internet access via a computer, tablet or smartphone.
Investors Fear The Fed May Douse The Economy After Hot CPI Report
(Tuesday Market Close) Stocks had their worst day since June 2020, but the culprit wasn’t the continuing pandemic—now it’s inflation. The slide started moments after hotter-than-expected August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was announced. The CPI rose 0.1% month over month (MOM) instead of the decline of 0.1% forecast by analysts. Year over year (YOY), CPI grew at a pace of 8.3%, also unexpectedly higher than the forecast of 8.1%.
Altimmune Stock Is Tanking: What's Going On?
Altimmune Inc ALT shares are falling Wednesday morning. The company announced topline results from its 12-week Phase 1b study of pemvidutide in subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The primary efficacy endpoint was the percent reduction in liver fat content from baseline, which was met in all pemvidutide treatment groups....
US Stocks Could Head For Recovery Today After Inflation-Report-Induced Bloodbath, Futures Trading Suggests — Nikola, JNJ, SoFi In Focus
Tuesday's plunge could pull in some bargain hunters in the market. Producer price inflation report could set the tempo, going into the trading session. U.S. stocks could pick up the shreds after the ravages inflicted by an inflation reading that came in more than expected. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher open on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the major U.S. averages recorded their worst single-day declines since the middle of June 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
TRACON Pharma TCON shares rose 19.5% to $2.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million. MediciNova MNOV shares increased by 14.08% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million. Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares moved upwards by 12.97% to $1.48. The...
Top Financial Stories Wednesday, September 14: Multiple Antitrust Setbacks For Google, Bitcoin Crashes, Visa Finds New Gun Control System Ineffective And More…
South Korea has imposed fines to the tune of millions of dollars on Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc META following accusations of privacy law violations. The Personal Information Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million).
BRP: Q2 Earnings Insights
BRP DOOO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BRP beat estimated earnings by 13.93%, reporting an EPS of $2.29 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $346.00 million from the same period last...
