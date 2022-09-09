ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Wilkinson County man dies in hit-and-run accident

A Wilkinson County man died after a hit-and-run accident late Monday evening. Herman Davis, 69, was pronounced dead at 9:28 p.m. at Merit Health Natchez from a hit-and-run accident, Adams County Coroner James Lee said. The accident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Monday, he said, adding Mississippi Highway Patrol is...
Jury selection underway for Natchez man accused of killing 4-year-old

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of the man accused of capital murder in the death of a four-year-old girl in Natchez. James Christopher Anderson is also charged with felony child abuse of the four-year-old and her three-year-old sister. The Natchez Democrat reported the trial is being held at the […]
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Sunday. Mississippi Highway Patrol says Jeremy Williams, 35, was traveling north on U.S. 61 in a 2000 Mercedes ML when his vehicle left the road and overturned. He died at the scene. MHP is...
Highway Patrol investigating fatal 18-wheeler wreck in Franklin County

MEADVILLE — Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal 18-wheeler accident that occurred this morning on U.S. 84 in Franklin County. A photo of the wreck was shared on social media at approximately 9 a.m. today, which shows the 18-wheeler turned on its side and parts of the undercarriage hanging over the guardrail of a bridge near the Five Star Food Mart exit in Meadville.
Jefferson County man convicted of trafficking meth

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jefferson County man was found guilty in U.S. District Court following a four-day jury trial of three counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Prosecutors said Boris Ward, 49, was also found guilty on one count charging 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of […]
Three of four Vidalia daycare workers sentenced to over five years in prison for Cruelty to Juveniles

UPDATE (09/07/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Lysa Richardson, Julieanne Perales, and Bridget K. Delaughter were sentenced to prison. According to reports, the sentencing took place as followed: Lysa Richardson: Sentenced to 7 years in the Department of Corrections at Hard Labor for three counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. Julieanne Perales: Sentenced to […]
Jefferson County Felon Convicted

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jefferson County Felon Convicted Following Four-Day Trial for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Multiple Firearms Charges. Jackson, Miss. – A Jefferson County felon...
Catalytic converters stolen from hospital parking lot

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are searching for a person who stole catalytic converters from a hospital parking lot. Kosciusko police said the suspects stole the car parts from vehicles in the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala on Friday, September 9. The suspect was seen on security footage between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 […]
Mississippi city honors Mississippi award-winning actor Morgan Freeman during visit to filming location

For months now, one Mississippi city has been a filming destination for a new History Channel documentary, “Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman” starring Morgan Freeman. While much of Morgan Freeman’s narration has been done in a studio, rumors of the iconic voice actor’s visit to Natchez have flitted about the city in Southwest Mississippi.
Mary Elizabeth Porter

NATCHEZ – A graveside service for Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Russ Porter, 72, who died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her residence, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery. Mrs. Porter was born Sept. 27, 1949, the daughter of Jack C. Russ...
