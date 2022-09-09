Read full article on original website
WLBT
69-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Wilkinson County
WILKINSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wilkinson County on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the scene at 8:14 p.m., where 69-year-old Herman Lee Davis was found dead. According to MHP, a vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 61 when...
Natchez Democrat
Wilkinson County man dies in hit-and-run accident
A Wilkinson County man died after a hit-and-run accident late Monday evening. Herman Davis, 69, was pronounced dead at 9:28 p.m. at Merit Health Natchez from a hit-and-run accident, Adams County Coroner James Lee said. The accident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Monday, he said, adding Mississippi Highway Patrol is...
Police seeking help finding Mississippi man last heard from a week ago
The Fayette Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing person believed to have been heading to Natchez. WLBT of Jackson states Lenelle Snyder was reported missing by his family on Sept. 6. His girlfriend says he was headed to Natchez the last time they spoke and now all of his calls are going to voicemail.
Jury selection underway for Natchez man accused of killing 4-year-old
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of the man accused of capital murder in the death of a four-year-old girl in Natchez. James Christopher Anderson is also charged with felony child abuse of the four-year-old and her three-year-old sister. The Natchez Democrat reported the trial is being held at the […]
WLBT
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Sunday. Mississippi Highway Patrol says Jeremy Williams, 35, was traveling north on U.S. 61 in a 2000 Mercedes ML when his vehicle left the road and overturned. He died at the scene. MHP is...
Natchez Democrat
Deputies apprehend suspect in aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping case
NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies have apprehended a Natchez man on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. Jeremy Junkin, 30, was taken into custody at 4:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Deputies recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime. At 11:30 p.m. Friday night,...
Natchez Democrat
SCHOOL OFFICIAL: No gunshots had been fired at Natchez High School homecoming bonfire
NATCHEZ — No gunshots were fired at a Natchez High School homecoming bonfire as social media rumors had claimed on Monday evening, Natchez Adams School District Public Engagement Coordinator Tony Fields, who was at the event, said. Fields said there had been an altercation between two young men who...
Natchez Democrat
Highway Patrol investigating fatal 18-wheeler wreck in Franklin County
MEADVILLE — Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal 18-wheeler accident that occurred this morning on U.S. 84 in Franklin County. A photo of the wreck was shared on social media at approximately 9 a.m. today, which shows the 18-wheeler turned on its side and parts of the undercarriage hanging over the guardrail of a bridge near the Five Star Food Mart exit in Meadville.
Jefferson County man convicted of trafficking meth
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jefferson County man was found guilty in U.S. District Court following a four-day jury trial of three counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Prosecutors said Boris Ward, 49, was also found guilty on one count charging 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of […]
Three of four Vidalia daycare workers sentenced to over five years in prison for Cruelty to Juveniles
UPDATE (09/07/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Lysa Richardson, Julieanne Perales, and Bridget K. Delaughter were sentenced to prison. According to reports, the sentencing took place as followed: Lysa Richardson: Sentenced to 7 years in the Department of Corrections at Hard Labor for three counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. Julieanne Perales: Sentenced to […]
mageenews.com
Jefferson County Felon Convicted
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jefferson County Felon Convicted Following Four-Day Trial for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Multiple Firearms Charges. Jackson, Miss. – A Jefferson County felon...
Natchez Democrat
ROAD WORK AHEAD: Police Jury moving forward with over $2 million worth of road improvements
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish is one step closer to seeing new asphalt on its roads. On Monday, the Concordia Parish Police Jury authorized its engineers to bid out contracts for more than $2 million worth of asphalt for parish roads. The roads to receive asphalt are East, Eagle,...
Natchez Democrat
3 vehicles stolen from Natchez dealership taken for drag racing joy ride by juveniles, police say
NATCHEZ — During the early morning hours Sunday, three vehicles were stolen from Mississippi Auto Direct in Natchez, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. Investigators identified four juvenile suspects and have taken them into custody. Some of the juveniles are charged with automobile theft and others with possession of stolen weapons.
KNOE TV8
Concordia Parish School Board temporarily closes Central Office over moisture level concerns
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish School Board is temporarily closing its Central Office. Moisture levels within the building from preliminary testing are causing concerns among employees. The board voted to relocate Central Office employees for a short period at their recent school board meeting. The temporary closure will...
Catalytic converters stolen from hospital parking lot
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are searching for a person who stole catalytic converters from a hospital parking lot. Kosciusko police said the suspects stole the car parts from vehicles in the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala on Friday, September 9. The suspect was seen on security footage between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 […]
Natchez Democrat
Natchez business owner looking for thief who reportedly took rolled-up large rug outside store, put it in their car and drove off
A downtown Natchez business owner is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who is responsible taking a rolled-up large rug and then putting it in their car without paying for it. Darby Short, of Darby’s and Darby’s Furniture in downtown Natchez, posted about the rug theft...
Mississippi co-workers mourn the death of woman customers knew as ‘the Voice of Walmart’
Friends and co-workers in one Mississippi community are mourning the death of a woman known as “the voice of Walmart.”. Judy Ann Adams, 77, died Sept. 1 in Cleveland, Texas. This week, co-workers created a memorial at the entrance of the store on Seargent Prentiss Drive in Natchez, with a phone; a photo of Adams; and her Walmart name tag.
Mississippi city honors Mississippi award-winning actor Morgan Freeman during visit to filming location
For months now, one Mississippi city has been a filming destination for a new History Channel documentary, “Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman” starring Morgan Freeman. While much of Morgan Freeman’s narration has been done in a studio, rumors of the iconic voice actor’s visit to Natchez have flitted about the city in Southwest Mississippi.
‘I almost lost my life three times on that road.’ Residents want action on Mississippi road work not bickering after 20 years of waiting
After 20 years and no answers, taxpaying residents along treacherous Morgantown Road in Adams County are growing impatient for work to widen and resurface the roadway to commence. The work could start this month once the plans are split into a multi-phase project, officials said. Joyce Griffin, a retired registered...
Natchez Democrat
Mary Elizabeth Porter
NATCHEZ – A graveside service for Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Russ Porter, 72, who died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her residence, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery. Mrs. Porter was born Sept. 27, 1949, the daughter of Jack C. Russ...
