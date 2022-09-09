ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People from around the world sign condolence books at British Embassy

By Daniel Hamburg
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People headed to the British Embassy to pay their respects after Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday.

On Friday, the public was invited inside to sign condolence books.

Mourners continue to gather at the embassy from around the world.

“She was like my own grandmother. I grew up in Germany, and she was like the British grandma to all of us and so I wanted to show respect and to honor her,” said Liv Schindler, who was visiting from Germany.

Outside, people continued leaving flowers. Inside, it was so quiet you could hear a pin drop.

There were three condolence books available for people to sign as members of the British military stood guard.

“There were people actually spending considerable amount of time, not just signing it and moving on,” said Gary Gillespie. “They were actually writing words of encouragement.”

Gillespie, a dual citizen, drove down from Hagerstown, Maryland.

“She was the light of our world. Anytime there was a crisis we always look towards her and it’s just her persona, her comforting words, that smile that never ended,” Gillespie said.

“She addressed everybody all over the world. And she was something steady which was always there and always showing attitude and how to stand hard times,” Schindler said.

British flags now adorn lamp posts up and down Pennsylvania Avenue, showing solidarity with the British people and recognizing the impact the 96-year-old Queen had.

“I thought it was important to show the British people that us yanks have a real affection for the queen. And we respected her, and we respect them and the family and the country,” said Ellen Harmon from Alexandria Virginia.

“She just felt like she was a grandmother. And I just… I felt that I needed to come and just give my condolences and just let her know in the spirit that I appreciate everything that she’s done,” said Melvin Stephen from D.C.

The condolence books will be open again on Monday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people to come inside the embassy to sign.

