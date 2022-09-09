Read full article on original website
Frolicking deer caught on video in Liberty
A playful deer caught the attention of folks living on 5th Avenue in Liberty Township.
wnewsj.com
Local man guilty of having 18 dogs in filthy home
WILMINGTON — A local man who violated the city’s pet ordinance pled guilty to a charge in Clinton County Municipal Court on Monday. Gary Mason was charged with one count of disorderly conduct on September 7 after Annen Vance, the City of Wilmington’s code enforcement official, recommended Mason be charged after discovering 18 dogs (including 12 puppies) at his residence at 148 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington.
Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
Ohio dad shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend during break-in; Caught on Ring camera
(WTRF) Disturbing footage released by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a man shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend as he was trying to break into their residence in Sidney, Ohio, on the morning of July 31. The video shows 22-year-old James Rayl approaching the front door of the home on North Kuther […]
Dayton woman facing identity theft, fraud charges
Tiffany Lewis, 29, appeared in U.S. District Court in Dayton following her arrest on Tuesday, according to a Sept. 13 release from attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chad is a 'bro' dog who needs a forever family
CINCINNAT (WKRC) - Chad, a German shepherd mix at Cincinnati Animal CARE is looking for a forever home. Chad loves people, likes to go on walks or hikes, and is a "super awesome guy" according to those at the shelter.
New plans for an abandoned apartment complex where a decomposing body was found 24 hours ago
There are new plans for an abandoned apartment complex where a Dayton firefighter discovered a decomposing body just 24 hours ago. The City of Dayton and Five River MetroParks are working on a plan to demolish the old Foxton Court Apartments to use that land as an extension to part of the Wegerzyn Garden Metroparks.
Dayton man arrested for shooting Xenia teen
On Monday morning, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were called to Ford Road. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman had been shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The teen was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WLWT 5
Woman charged in interstate crash in Mason
MASON, Ohio — A woman has been indicted for an interstate chase in Mason that lasted nearly an hour last month. Charlene Wilcoxson, 40, is facing multiple charges, including failure to comply with an officer. Officials say it began on Aug. 13 with a report of a woman asleep...
Stolen vehicle tracked to Dayton-area, involved in pursuit; police looking to ID suspect
BLUE ASH — The Blue Ash Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle that was involved in a police pursuit in the Dayton-area. According to Blue Ash police, an auto robbery happened at the BP station at 6151...
WKRC
Butler County woman found not guilty by reason of insanity for shooting husband
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County judge found a woman not guilty by reason of insanity for shooting her husband. Nancy Imfeld was tried on a felonious assault charge. Police and emergency crews were called to Nancy and Douglas Imfeld's home on Apple Knoll Lane on December 1,...
Daily Advocate
Baker to be tried for murder
GREENVILLE — The state added an additional two charges to Baker’s indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Dean M. Baker, 35, of Greenville entered a not guilty plea to the new three count indictment in court on Monday. Baker is a suspect in the homicide investigation of Corey Fleming who had been missing since Aug. 7. The body of Corey Fleming was discovered by investigators in a shallow grave at a commercial farm in Brown Township, Darke County, on Aug. 20.
13abc.com
Authorities arrest wanted shooting suspect in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -Seneca County Dispatch received a Be On Look Out for a shooting suspect from Greene County on Monday. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Monday morning. A description of the suspect was given as well as a description of the victim’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Haunted attractions across Ohio recognized nationally
OHIO — The Haunted Attraction Association released the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Ohio from Akron to Cincinnati. With Halloween quickly approaching, here are some of the top places to visit. Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory. The Akron Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory have...
Two Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
At least 3 people hospitalized in an entrapment crash in Dayton
DAYTON — At least three person hurt after an accident involving entrapment Sunday night in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Crews were dispatch to the area of Forest Avenue and West Grand Avenue around 8:23 p.m. At least three people were transported to Miami Valley...
dayton247now.com
18-year-old girl hospitalized, suspect arrested after Greene County shooting
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a felonious assault which occurred in Xenia Township Monday morning. An 18-year-old girl was shot by an acquaintance after a domestic dispute on Ford Road at about 8:47 a.m., according to Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger. La’Dashiaun Brown, 21,...
If you haven’t caught COVID yet, does that mean you’re a ‘superdodger’? Local doctor weighs in
The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show that since March 2020, more than 3 million Ohioans have had COVID— that’s about a quarter of everybody in the state. If you haven’t caught COVID, doctors are calling you a “superdodger.”. When it comes to...
At least 4 people hospitalized in pedestrian strike in Dayton
DAYTON — At least four people are hurt after a pedestrian strike in Dayton late Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 2 people taken by CareFlight to the hospital after accident in Darke County. Crews responded to the 3400...
Daily Advocate
China Garden to close on Sept. 25
GREENVILLE — After 33 years of doing business in Greenville, the China Garden Restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors on Sept. 25. Richard Chui and wife, Carrie, said they are closing due to health and the state of the economy and job market. The Chuis have been putting in 12 to 15 hour days and have not been able to find the help they need. He has asked family members to take over the business, but most of them already have careers of their own.
