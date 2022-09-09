ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, OH

wnewsj.com

Local man guilty of having 18 dogs in filthy home

WILMINGTON — A local man who violated the city’s pet ordinance pled guilty to a charge in Clinton County Municipal Court on Monday. Gary Mason was charged with one count of disorderly conduct on September 7 after Annen Vance, the City of Wilmington’s code enforcement official, recommended Mason be charged after discovering 18 dogs (including 12 puppies) at his residence at 148 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington.
WDTN

Dayton man arrested for shooting Xenia teen

On Monday morning, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were called to Ford Road. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman had been shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The teen was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WLWT 5

Woman charged in interstate crash in Mason

MASON, Ohio — A woman has been indicted for an interstate chase in Mason that lasted nearly an hour last month. Charlene Wilcoxson, 40, is facing multiple charges, including failure to comply with an officer. Officials say it began on Aug. 13 with a report of a woman asleep...
Daily Advocate

Baker to be tried for murder

GREENVILLE — The state added an additional two charges to Baker’s indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Dean M. Baker, 35, of Greenville entered a not guilty plea to the new three count indictment in court on Monday. Baker is a suspect in the homicide investigation of Corey Fleming who had been missing since Aug. 7. The body of Corey Fleming was discovered by investigators in a shallow grave at a commercial farm in Brown Township, Darke County, on Aug. 20.
13abc.com

Authorities arrest wanted shooting suspect in Seneca County

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -Seneca County Dispatch received a Be On Look Out for a shooting suspect from Greene County on Monday. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Monday morning. A description of the suspect was given as well as a description of the victim’s...
spectrumnews1.com

Haunted attractions across Ohio recognized nationally

OHIO — The Haunted Attraction Association released the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Ohio from Akron to Cincinnati. With Halloween quickly approaching, here are some of the top places to visit. Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory. The Akron Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory have...
Daily Advocate

China Garden to close on Sept. 25

GREENVILLE — After 33 years of doing business in Greenville, the China Garden Restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors on Sept. 25. Richard Chui and wife, Carrie, said they are closing due to health and the state of the economy and job market. The Chuis have been putting in 12 to 15 hour days and have not been able to find the help they need. He has asked family members to take over the business, but most of them already have careers of their own.
