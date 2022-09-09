1 man taken into custody on felony charges after fleeing authorities | By Dodge County Sheriff

Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt
September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin inmate tries facilitating drug delivery, multiple arrests made
(WFRV) – Charges are being requested for three people after information was received about an inmate that was trying to bring controlled substances into a Wisconsin jail. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, three people are facing charges for trying to bring controlled substances into jail. On August 26, authorities reportedly got information about a Columbia County Jail inmate that was trying to facilitate controlled substances delivered into the jail.
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
Man accused of murdering his wife, dies after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — A man who allegedly killed his wife died after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin on Sunday. According to WKOW, in a news conference on Tuesday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the department received a call that there was a deceased person near Darien Circle in Madison, Wisconsin.
Deadly road rage shooting: MPD release surveillance video of suspect
The Milwaukee Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday of a young man wanted for a deadly road rage shooting.
WISN
Mother saves child from carjacking; carjackers caught after police chase, crash
MILWAUKEE — Two stolen cars involved in a carjacking both crashed in Milwaukee on Monday, after police pursuits. From start to finish, the chase of both vehicles lasted less than five miles. It began around 6:00 in a Wauwatosa residential neighborhood at 85th and Stickney. Police said an armed...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man suspected of killing his wife at a home on Madison’s far west side over the weekend died shortly afterwards when he stepped into traffic on two separate occasions, according to an update from the Madison Police Department. In a news conference Monday morning,...
Multiple arrested, one injured after shooting in Sheboygan
One person was injured and multiple people were arrested after a shooting in Sheboygan Saturday night.
Suspect sought after robbery at south Madison motel
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for two men who they said robbed a motel on the city’s south side early Monday morning. Officers were sent to a motel just off the Beltline near Fish Hatchery Road for a reported armed robbery. Police said the men entered...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan shooting under investigation, number of people arrested
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 2500 block of S. Business Dr. around 11:23 p.m. Saturday. Police confirming with Action 2 News that the scene was at the parking lot of Lakeshore Lanes. Witnesses tell police two groups of...
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton police investigator dies at 33
Appleton's first female chief of police talks about leadership and recruiting, and what the department can expect when she takes over. The Appleton police investigator died at age 33 from pancreatic cancer linked to his military service. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Brown County leaders talk to the community about the...
WBAY Green Bay
High-speed chase, escaped dog tied up traffic on Highway 151 in Dodge County
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County deputies engaged in a high-speed chase followed by a very different kind of pursuit, tying up traffic on Highway 151 Friday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office: Just after 2 o’clock a deputy stopped a 42-year-old Columbus man for speeding on Madison Rd. in the town of Beaver Dam. The driver sped off from the traffic stop into the city of Beaver Dam. He turned north on Highway 151 at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.
nbc15.com
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on I-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
Milwaukee Police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.
UPMATTERS
Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego missing teens found safe
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police say two missing teenagers, last seen Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, have been found safe. There was concern after Gabbriella Stanley, 17, and Aunnie Way, 15, were last seen riding bikes near Horn Park. The park is in the area near Pioneer Drive and Janesville Road.
Person of interest in Juneau Co. bar explosion still detained, recovering from burn injuries
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The person of interest in an explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar earlier this month is still being detained while he recovers from burn injuries he suffered in the incident, officials said. In a news release this week, the Lyndon Station Police Department...
