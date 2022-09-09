Read full article on original website
DBR: Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Tonight at the Ferrell Center, Baylor volleyball looks to extend their win streak as they play North Texas. In Saturday’s match against Arizona State, senior outside hitter Lauren Harrison earned her 1,000th career kill! This is a huge accomplishment and a cherry on top of a dominant weekend for Baylor volleyball.
Statistical Recap: Baylor Football at BYU
Baylor recorded their first loss of the season on Saturday, a 26-20 defeat in Provo, Utah against the BYU Cougars. One can’t discuss the game without first mentioning special teams miscues (Baylor missing a field goal and extra point attempt, BYU missing two field goals) and penalties (Baylor with 14 for 117 yards, BYU with 8 for 69 yards).
Baylor Releases Depth Chart for Texas State; Injury Updates from Aranda Presser
Last week going into the BYU game, we talked about how the “updated” depth chart was so similar to the prior week against Albany that it was basically not an update at all. Well, Baylor decided that was so much fun, that it would do it again except this time, it is identical. From Baylor’s game notes this week (page 39):
BYU GAME IN GIFS and TAILGATING WITH BNT
It’s always tough on me when our Bears take an L, as I truly despise it with a capital D. But, and this might sound odd, because of my interaction with the BYU fans and experience at Lavell Edwards Stadium I had a great time despite the loss. The fan engagement and game atmosphere were off the charts. Those who know and follow me understand that my first love is and will always be the Baylor Family and McLane. Baylor fans are unique and amazing. Then there is the jewel we all know and love as McLane Stadium with its unparalleled beauty coupled with our fantastic tail/sailgating. I have many fun and heart warming stories about my interaction with BYU fans, but I’ll sum it up with a few of my tweets.
DBR: Monday, September 12th, 2022
In heartbreaking fashion, Baylor ends up unable to close out against a very good BYU football team in a back-and-forth game that went into the morning hours. Tough loss for the Bears, but a harsh road environment made this a matchup that no team would want. Time to bounce back this week against Texas State.
Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Scheduled for 11 AM Kickoff in Ames
The Big 12 has released some of the game times for next week’s slate, and the Baylor game against Iowa State in Ames next Saturday has been given one of the early kicks. The game will air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU depending on how the games this week go.
Baylor Bookstore Releases Officially-Licensed NIL Apparel, Including Replica Jerseys
We’ve talked before on here about how Baylor seems to be testing the NIL waters, so to speak, following in the footsteps of others by trying various NIL initiatives, such as a marketplace. The latest effort is one embraced by other schools across the country already: officially-licensed NIL apparel. Yes, all of us mere fans will soon be able to order replica jerseys of participating players, a portion of the proceeds of which will go to that player on behalf of their name, image, and likeness (their NIL). From Baylor’s release:
