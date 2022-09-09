Read full article on original website
Troubled tip — Questions about $3,000 left for waitress
SCRANTON, Pa. — Earlier this summer, we told you about the very generous tip left for a waitress at Alfredo's Pizza in Scranton. Now, the restaurant owners say they're taking the big tipper to court. Back in June, the staff at Alfredo's were shocked when a customer paid a...
Grocers Fight Cancer Day in Monroe County
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Scanned groceries made their way down the checkout line and into bags at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville, but on this day, the people bagging weren't ShopRite employees. Instead, customers were greeted by other familiar faces. Ben May, the president of Pocono Raceway, represented Pocono Organics for...
Searching for grocery savings in Wayne County
WAYMART, Pa. — With every full grocery cart comes a higher total at the checkout counter. While trying to remain optimistic, shoppers said finding deals on produce and meat is turning into a full-time job. The weekly grocery trip has been a source of dread for some shoppers in...
'The Tea Room' now open in Hamlin
HAMLIN, Pa. — When Finn Malakin welcomes you into "The Tea Room & Lounge" in Hamlin And brews up tea for you, there are decades of history and memories behind each cup. "It had this whole lifetime before this space, and it's really amazing for it to come so full circle, and us put life back into a building that's sat empty for so long," said Malakin, the owner of The Tea Room & Lounge.
Remembering 9/11 in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — A bagpiper led firefighters to a 9/11 remembrance service at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Monday morning. Flags were lowered to half staff. There was also a wreath laying and speakers at the memorial service. "We will never just forget everything that they have, especially...
Foodtown of Shickshinny closing
SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Three restaurants are closed along Main Street in Shickshinny, Curry Donuts, just as of last week. "Yeah, that's just a shame. It really is," says Marge Seewagen of Shickshinny. "Yeah, well, like I said, I think a lot of it has to do with the economy...
Family seeks answers after drowning in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a 12-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend in Plymouth say they want more answers from investigators. Jahkil Richardson drowned in Coal Creek in Plymouth. The coroner ruled the death an accidental drowning but the family insists Richardson would never jump into deep water. This is […]
15th and final ride to honor fallen soldier
JESSUP, Pa. — A motorcycle ride was held in Lackawanna County to honor a soldier killed during an ambush in Afghanistan in 2007. The 15th Sgt. Jan Argonish Ride is put on by his family each year and is a motorcycle ride to raise money for wounded veterans. It's...
Railroads ready to strike
TAYLOR, Pa. — Railroads all across America could be coming to a stop, and that could have profound impacts across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. At the Taylor yard in Lackawanna County, most operations could come to a halt if a new labor agreement isn't reached by Friday morning. The...
WOLF
Boy dies at hospital following drowning in Luzerne Co.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A young boy was pronounced dead over the weekend after drowning in Luzerne County. Officials say the 12-year-old died Saturday night at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre following an incident at Coal Creek in Plymouth Borough. According to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office, at around 2:15...
Service honors 9/11 victims in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A memorial service to honor the victims of 9/11 was held Sunday evening in Scranton. The service was held at the Cathedral Cemetary in the city by the Hook O'Malley Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 4. The service was dedicated to the more than 3,000 who...
Man pleads guilty for Scranton shooting
SCRANTON, Pa. — There is a guilty plea in a shooting in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault. In 2019 Oprisko fired at a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County; no one was hurt in that incident. But, hours later, he shot...
Smoke Prompts Evacuation of Binghamton Boscov’s Store
Dozens of shoppers and employees were directed to leave the Boscov's department store in downtown Binghamton due to a smoke condition. City firefighters responded to the four-story building at Court and Water streets shortly before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. A Boscov's worker said he detected the odor of something electrical that...
Sheriff’s Office looking for Windsor burglary suspects
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify two suspects who were involved in a burglary at a hunting cabin on Trim Street in the Town of Windsor.
Man caught in Montoursville Walmart parking lot with items stolen from Bradford County home
Bradford County, Pa. — A checkbook and other stolen items from a theft in Bradford County were discovered in a stolen car at a Walmart parking lot in Lycoming County, police say. A Leroy Township homeowner called police on June 8 after discovering items in her house had been taken. The homeowner and her son believed the items had been taken sometime between May 27-29. The items that went missing...
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Annual 'Welcoming Scranton' event
SCRANTON, Pa. — An event Saturday promoted diversity in the Electric City. 'Welcoming Scranton' is part of an initiative to make communities more inclusive by making sure everyone feels welcome. Local businesses, cultural artists, musicians, food vendors, and more set up at the South Side Farmers Market. Organizers say...
Police: Woman leaves infants on sidewalk after shoplifting
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are charging a woman after they say she tried stealing from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk during heavy traffic. According to the Kingston Police Department, on September 7 around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to Turkey Hill on Main Street for a woman, later […]
Man dead after shooting in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting over the weekend in Luzerne County. Police say they responded to a call for shots fired early Saturday morning outside Leonardo's Club along Main Street in Kingston. Thirty-eight-year-old Peter McCoy of Wilkes-Barre was hit. He later died at a...
The Cooperage Project expanding youth program space
HONESDALE, Pa. — The Cooperage Project on Main Street in Honesdale has become a community staple over the past decade. From farmers markets, small concerts, and meal distribution, the Cooperage has a packed house — meaning it needs more space. "We have realized over the last couple of...
