Renovated La Crosse landmark will be unveiled on Sunday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse landmark is about to make its debut.

The iconic Cathedral–also known as the St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral–will be unveiled on Sunday.

The renovation was officially completed in June, costing just over $6 million.

All funds for the project came from donations.

Church officials say the La Crosse community was an important part of the renovation’s success.

“Everyone got on board and rather quickly because we never had to borrow once,” said Monsignor Richard Gilles.

The renovation took about 28,000 hours of labor, with a little help from drone photography.

On Saturday at 8:30 p.m., the exterior of the cathedral will be lit up in a special ceremony.

On Sunday, all are invited to a ‘Beacon and Light’ celebration, which will include food, card games, and festivities for children.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.