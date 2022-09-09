ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Renovated La Crosse landmark will be unveiled on Sunday

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKTub_0hpDLKrf00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse landmark is about to make its debut.

The iconic Cathedral–also known as the St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral–will be unveiled on Sunday.

The renovation was officially completed in June, costing just over $6 million.

All funds for the project came from donations.

Church officials say the La Crosse community was an important part of the renovation’s success.

“Everyone got on board and rather quickly because we never had to borrow once,” said Monsignor Richard Gilles.

The renovation took about 28,000 hours of labor, with a little help from drone photography.

On Saturday at 8:30 p.m., the exterior of the cathedral will be lit up in a special ceremony.

On Sunday, all are invited to a ‘Beacon and Light’ celebration, which will include food, card games, and festivities for children.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Society
La Crosse, WI
Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse proposal to buy Northside building clears first hurdle

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The City of La Crosse is moving forward with its plan to develop an affordable housing complex. A committee passed the resolution to spend roughly $2.6 million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy the former Marine Credit Union headquarters. The plan is to convert the Monitor Street building into roughly 30 affordable housing...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse nonprofit hosts web event to minimize Wisconsin voter confusion

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- A La Crosse nonprofit is trying to minimize voter confusion ahead of the midterms. The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area hosted its free online event Tuesday to review Wisconsin’s voting rules. Two area clerks walked participants through various aspects of the voting process, both in-person and absentee. A Wisconsin judge recently ruled clerks...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cathedral#Church#Rewritten
wizmnews.com

New La Crosse School Board member is former teacher at Logan

A former Logan High School teacher has been chosen to fill an empty seat on the La Crosse School Board until the spring election. The board members needed just one ballot to select Emily Mootz from a field of four candidates. The seat became vacant this summer after the sudden resignation of Rob Abraham, in protest over high school consolidation plans.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s Steppin’ Out In Pink prepares for event at Riverside Park

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s annual Steppin’ Out In Pink event begins Saturday morning at Riverside Park. On Friday, organizers and volunteers prepared for the event. Crews put up signs, banners, and stands for the 60 plus vendors attending. Steppin’ Out In Pink is hosting their event for the first time at Riverside Park this year, and although there...
LA CROSSE, WI
anglerschannel.com

Weber Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on the Mississippi River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (Sept. 12, 2022) – Boater Clayton Weber of West Salem, Wisconsin, caught 10 bass weighing 34 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The tournament was hosted by the La Crosse County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Great Lakes Division. Weber earned $5,886 for his victory.
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

ReNew the Block cuts the ribbon on their program

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Your neighborhood is about to get sustainable. Habitat for Humanity is helping communities collaborate by launching their ‘ReNew the Block’ program. The goal of ‘ReNew’ is to make the community a great place to live, work, and play. Phase I of the project begins at Lincoln Middle School and organizers say it is the perfect starting...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s Freedom Honor Flight to fly 93 veterans to Washington D.C.

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — On Saturday, 93 veterans from across the Coulee Region will fly to Washington D.C. for the Freedom Honor Flight. Veterans will visit various landmarks in the nations capitol such as the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and Lincoln Memorial. After a war, many veterans didn’t receive welcome home celebrations. For organizers of the event,...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Former Cashton educator charged in connection to hit-list, reaches diversion agreement

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT)- The former Cashton educator, charged in connection to a hit-list, has agreed to a plea deal. As News 8 Now first reported in July, investigators say Michelle Herricks wrote a list of teacher’s names and the phrases “shoot em, stab em, blow em up” and made it appear like two students wrote it. A security camera...
CASHTON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Steppin’ Out In Pink canceled due to weather

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An honored tradition in La Crosse wasn’t able to beat the rain. Steppin’ Out In Pink’s first year at Riverside Park was canceled due to lightning. Although, walkers and staff are disappointed they couldn’t fundraise for breast cancer research, the weather didn’t stop them from supporting each other.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy