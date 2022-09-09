Read full article on original website
Mark Allen
4d ago
there should be a law that all political campaign posters be removed and the area cleaned up inside of 30 days of an election.
Indiana DNR working to eradicate kudzu
Kudzu is thriving in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology is working to try and eradicate the invasive vine, but they need the help of landowners to identify and report it on their property to avoid any further damage to the surrounding areas. What is kudzu and where […]
Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
What will Indiana’s new abortion law mean for the state? Law takes effect Sept. 15
Indiana lawmakers passed a near-total abortion ban on Aug. 5, which Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law quickly after. The ACLU and several abortion care providers are challenging the new law in court, but unless it is halted, the ban will take effect Sept. 15. We asked members of the...
Protesters turn MLK Bridge green to protest upcoming abortion bans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The pouring rain and Indiana’s Pending abortion ban are both things that could have stopped protesters from marching outside the Allen County Courthouse Monday. People like Leslie Patterson were determined, though. “We’re representing others who can’t be here with us so it’s important for...
Indiana elected officials identified in leaked Oath Keeper membership list
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff was named in a leaked membership list for the Oath Keepers, reported by FOX59. The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
Indiana women’s care providers prepare for abortion ban on Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s abortion clinic will stop doing abortions, but it won’t close its doors. Whole Woman’s Health has announced that the clinic on Lincolnway West will continue to operate beyond the effective date of Indiana’s new abortion ban, which is Thursday of this week.
Man accused of shooting Officer Burton to be extradited to Indiana
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of shooting and attempting to kill Officer Burton will be sent to the Indiana courts. On August 10, police said that 47-year-old Phillip Lee shot Richmond police officer Seara Burton during a drug-related traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition and injuring others. Officers returned fire, injuring Lee who fled the scene. He was quickly caught by the pursuing officers.
Roughly 1,200 Indiana auto workers strike, cite health and safety conditions
Members of United Auto Workers walked off the job at the Stellantis Casting Plant in Kokomo, Ind. The 3,500-acre plant makes aluminum parts used in the powertrains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
Attorney General Todd Rokita wins settlement with company over alleged deceptive emails
Consumer Protection Division investigated this matter after receiving complaints from the Indiana Public Retirement System. After filing a lawsuit over alleged misconduct, Attorney General Todd Rokita has secured an agreement from a Nevada-based company to cease solicitations to Indiana public employees. Attorney General Rokita alleged that PERA LLC sent more...
WGCL News — Indiana is adding to its budget surplus
Indiana is adding to its budget surplus. The State Budget Agency is reporting General Fund revenues totaled more than $1 and a half billion last month. That’s 9% higher than the December 2021 forecast and more than 12% higher than the same month last year. The state’s healthy budget...
IDNR catch Ginseng thieves; arrest two
Ginseng is a rooted, parsnip-looking plant which many use for various health problems. However, not everyone likes paying for it. Reports say these wild roots can sell for more than $800 a pound to oversea markets. It also has very strict and particular rules for how and when it can be harvested.
Indiana Chamber says pending national rail strike would be ‘economic disaster’
INDIANA — Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar comment on the negotiations between the nation’s six largest freight railroads and 12 unions. “We are on the verge of an economic disaster if a national rail strike occurs. This will have devastating consequences for Indiana manufacturers, especially those in the agribusiness and automobile industries, with those perishable commodities being impacted almost immediately since there is no ability to delay those shipments. Hoosiers also will feel the effects given the country’s already compromised food chain.
Indiana residents to get up to $650 in stimulus money
photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Indiana residents. You might want to check your bank statement as you have likely received (or will soon receive) a payment between $125 and $250 from the state of Indiana. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
Purdue students call for Tippecanoe County Prosecutor to outline clear stance on near-total abortion ban
Purdue students are calling on the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor to announce his position on Indiana’s looming near-total abortion ban. Specifically, students hoped that Prosecutor Pat Harrington would decide not to enforce the state’s abortion restrictions – following in the footsteps of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. Last...
Illinois mayor reacts to governor’s ‘ill-advised’ comment inferring ‘xenophobia’ amid Chicago migrant crisis
The Republican mayor of a town in the suburban Chicagoland area says that Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office is calling him “xenophobic” for questioning why a busload of 64 migrants were shipped out of Chicago into his town. 147 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago on Wednesday...
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
State ‘on track’ to distribute taxpayer refund checks by early October
INDIANAPOLIS – Payments from the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund continue to hit bank accounts and mailboxes. The Auditor of State’s Office said the printing and mailing process for checks is well underway and remains on schedule. The office was unable to provide specifics on how many checks had been distributed so far, saying only it […]
Indiana will tax student loan forgiveness. What does this mean for Bloomington residents?
President Joe Biden announced in August 2022 that the U.S. government will forgive federal loan debt of up to $10,000 for individuals making less than $125,000 a year. However, the Indiana Department of Revenue has confirmed they will be taxing student loan debt into a taxpayer’s income to pay state and local income taxes.
Mother of Indiana girl missing for more than 3 years now charged with neglect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of an Indiana girl missing for more than three years is now charged with neglect. Amiah Robertson went missing from the Indianapolis area in March 2019 when she was 8 months old and still has not been found. Her mom, Amber Robertson, was indicted...
