The average interest rate on a 30-year home loan has hit 6% for the first time since 2008, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday,. The 6% rate is "essentially double what it was a year ago," Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting at the trade group, said in a statement Wednesday. The higher mortgage rate has "contributed to more homebuyers staying on the sidelines," he added.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO