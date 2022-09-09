Read full article on original website
Potential Fed interest rate hike stokes fears of economic downturn
The Federal Reserve's plan to get inflation under control is fueling concerns of future layoffs and a possible recession. CBS News' John Dickerson breaks down how this will affect you with Guy Berger, principal economist for LinkedIn.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on inflation, potential rail strike
Investors on Wall Street are pessimistic on inflation after August's Consumer Price Index report showed prices rising. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes spoke with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the state of the economy and the impact of a potential rail strike.
Yellen says inflation "remains a problem"
After Tuesday's inflation numbers came in higher than economists had expected, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conceded Wednesday that the high prices plaguing the nation still present a challenge. "Inflation remains a problem, and obviously is of tremendous concern to Americans," she told CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes...
Stocks plunge to worst lows since the height of the pandemic as inflation remains high
CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" to explain why the stock market dipped and what the economy could look like heading into the holiday season.
Stocks plummet after August inflation report
Stocks dropped after the latest Consumer Price Index report showed U.S. inflation remains high. The Dow tumbled nearly 1,300 points Tuesday for the worst day since June 2020. Wall Street Journal reporter Dion Rabouin joins CBS News to discuss the market reaction.
Seniors could see Social Security boost of $1,729 next year
The nearly 70 million older Americans and others who receive Social Security benefits could get an average bump of $1,729 next year, which for most would amount to the biggest increase ever. Given current inflation trends, the Social Security Administration is likely to boost monthly payments by 8.7%, which would...
Wholesale prices dropped slightly in August, up 8.7% since last year
The new wholesale prices report is echoing Wall Street's concerns that inflation isn't easing quickly enough. It comes on the heels of the worst day for stocks in more than two years. Matt Sapaula, founder of Money Smart Guy, joined CBS News to discuss.
Mortgage rates climb to 6% for the first time since 2008
The average interest rate on a 30-year home loan has hit 6% for the first time since 2008, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday,. The 6% rate is "essentially double what it was a year ago," Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting at the trade group, said in a statement Wednesday. The higher mortgage rate has "contributed to more homebuyers staying on the sidelines," he added.
U.S. stocks rally to close higher after sharp selloff
Wall Street rebounded after stocks on Tuesday saw their worst fall in two years on fears about higher interest rates stoked by persistent inflation. The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.3%, to close Wednesday at 3,946. The Dow rose to 31,135, or 0.1%, a day after the blue-chip index lost more than 1,250 points. The Nasdaq gained 0.7%.
Trump Loyalist Peter Navarro Slams 'Thievery' of White House Documents
The former White House adviser discussed the controversy surrounding Gary Cohn, who is alleged to have removed materials straight from Trump's desk.
