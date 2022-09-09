ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Yellen says inflation "remains a problem"

After Tuesday's inflation numbers came in higher than economists had expected, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conceded Wednesday that the high prices plaguing the nation still present a challenge. "Inflation remains a problem, and obviously is of tremendous concern to Americans," she told CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
CBS News

Stocks plummet after August inflation report

Stocks dropped after the latest Consumer Price Index report showed U.S. inflation remains high. The Dow tumbled nearly 1,300 points Tuesday for the worst day since June 2020. Wall Street Journal reporter Dion Rabouin joins CBS News to discuss the market reaction.
STOCKS
CBS News

Seniors could see Social Security boost of $1,729 next year

The nearly 70 million older Americans and others who receive Social Security benefits could get an average bump of $1,729 next year, which for most would amount to the biggest increase ever. Given current inflation trends, the Social Security Administration is likely to boost monthly payments by 8.7%, which would...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Mortgage rates climb to 6% for the first time since 2008

The average interest rate on a 30-year home loan has hit 6% for the first time since 2008, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday,. The 6% rate is "essentially double what it was a year ago," Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting at the trade group, said in a statement Wednesday. The higher mortgage rate has "contributed to more homebuyers staying on the sidelines," he added.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Fed Chair#Business Personal Finance#Cornell University
CBS News

U.S. stocks rally to close higher after sharp selloff

Wall Street rebounded after stocks on Tuesday saw their worst fall in two years on fears about higher interest rates stoked by persistent inflation. The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.3%, to close Wednesday at 3,946. The Dow rose to 31,135, or 0.1%, a day after the blue-chip index lost more than 1,250 points. The Nasdaq gained 0.7%.
STOCKS
CBS News

CBS News

539K+
Followers
65K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy