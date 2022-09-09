ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

calbears.com

Volleyball Concludes Non-Conference Play This Week

BERKELEY – California volleyball (5-3) closes out non-conference play this week with two familiar foes: the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) and the UC Davis Aggies (5-4), both of whom faced the Golden Bears just last season. Cal and Saint Mary's will face off on Thursday, Sept. 15, at University...
MORAGA, CA
calbears.com

Collins, Anderson Take Home Weekly Honors

SAN FRANCISCO – California's Angelina Anderson and Sydney Collins have earned Pac-12 Player of the Week recognition after two standout performances for the women's soccer team this past week. Anderson has been named Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week while Collins earned Defensive Player of the Week honors. This is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calbears.com

Bears Polish Off Strong Season-Opening Tournament

SAN FRANCISCO – The Cal women's golf team polished off its best season-opening tournament in seven years Tuesday, carding 1-over par as a team for a third-place finish at the USF Intercollegiate at The Olympic Club's Ocean Course. Junior Cristina Ochoa had the best performance of her college career,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calbears.com

Cal Starts Pac-12 Play Vs. SDSU, No. 25 UCLA

BERKELEY – California men's soccer opens Pac-12 Conference play when the Golden Bears host San Diego State at 4 p.m. on Thursday on Goldman Field at Edwards Stadium. They continue conference action on Sunday at 4 p.m. when the Bears take on 25th-ranked UCLA in the third game of a four-game homestand.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Jaydn Ott Pac-12 Freshman Of The Week Again

BERKELEY – Jaydn Ott became the first Cal player to earn Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors for the second consecutive week with his most recent performance in Cal's 20-14 win over UNLV last Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Ott is the first Cal player to earn the honor in back-to-back weeks since its inception in 2019. Lu-Magia Hearns III is the only other Cal player to pick up the honor for his performance in the Golden Bears' 2021 Big Game victory at Stanford.
BERKELEY, CA

