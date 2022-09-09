BERKELEY – Jaydn Ott became the first Cal player to earn Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors for the second consecutive week with his most recent performance in Cal's 20-14 win over UNLV last Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Ott is the first Cal player to earn the honor in back-to-back weeks since its inception in 2019. Lu-Magia Hearns III is the only other Cal player to pick up the honor for his performance in the Golden Bears' 2021 Big Game victory at Stanford.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO