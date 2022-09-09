FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was sentenced to prison on an explosives charge in relation to a 2021 incident in which he was found to be in possession of a pipe bomb. Reports from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County indicate that Jesse Cline, 30, of Mt. Hope, was sentenced to no less than one and no more than ten years in prison for the felony offense of illegal possession of an explosive device on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

