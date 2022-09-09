ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTRF- 7News

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia to pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

West Virginia has seen a decrease in overdose deaths since 2020

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention the state of West Virginia has seen a 3.6% decrease of overdose deaths from 2021. Only five other states nationwide have seen a decrease in overdose deaths overall. Locally Chief Deputy Mike Deem says that he believes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lootpress

Mt. Hope man sentenced to prison for explosives

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was sentenced to prison on an explosives charge in relation to a 2021 incident in which he was found to be in possession of a pipe bomb. Reports from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County indicate that Jesse Cline, 30, of Mt. Hope, was sentenced to no less than one and no more than ten years in prison for the felony offense of illegal possession of an explosive device on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
MOUNT HOPE, WV
wchstv.com

Twelve COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia on Monday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Monday. The deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,334, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 59-year-old woman from Greenbrier County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parkersburg, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Parkersburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
WTRF

West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Vacant house fire on six hundred block on 13th Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house on the six hundred block of 13th Street took place this early afternoon. Parkersburg fire chief, Jason Matthews says that the call for the fire came slightly before 1 p.m. Officials say that the house that caught on fire was a vacant residence and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said that 44-year-old Robert Andrew Marshall was found deceased in the Dillon State Park area around 9:30am on Sunday. No other information is being released at this time pending the investigation and autopsy reports.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say a man named Eric Harmon robbed the People Players Club Lottery Cafe on Blizzard Drive last Wednesday, Sept. 7th. A clerk told police a man came inside at 3:37 a.m. that morning. She says he showed her a knife and demanded that she give him money.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOUB

Free Narcan and drug test strips distributed throughout West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers and public health workers have set up shop in parks, churches, post offices and community centers for the biggest overdose reversal drug training and distribution even in West Virginia history. Thursday’s event marked the third time the state, which has seen the most opioid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Is West Virginia obsessed with vaping?

(WTRF) – It’s safer than cigarettes. At least, that’s what consumers were told about vaping for the longest time, but health officials say it’s definitely not safe.  Now, a new study shows West Virginia is obsessed with vaping. The research done by ProVape looked at Google trends data of search terms like “vape shop”, “vaping” and […]
POLITICS
WVNS

These are West Virginia’s most stressed counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to data from County Health Rankings, West Virginia had among the country’s highest increase in mental distress over the past five years. Data compiled by MyBioSource revealed that overall, West Virginia also had the seventh highest stress increase in the country from 2017 to 2021 and was tied for the […]
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Robbery suspect arrest announced by Parkersburg PD

PARKERSBURG — Police announced today the arrest of a suspect in last week’s armed robbery of a south Parkersburg video lottery cafe. Eric Lee Harmon, 33, of Parkersburg, was taken into custody early Saturday morning on a capias warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge in Wood County Magistrate Court, according to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department. After being questioned by detectives, he was also charged with armed robbery.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Parkersburg pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Johnathon Hamrick pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 4, 2021, law enforcement officers...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers pass road, energy bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers swiftly passed bills during a Monday special session that would invest millions of dollars into road maintenance work and create a program to incentivize businesses that want to utilize renewable energy to come to the state or expand operations. As legislators wrapped up for the day, Republican House […]
POLITICS
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain announced the arrest of a woman suspected in a recent shooting. According to the Sheriff’s Office, On September 3, deputies were called to John Street in Zaleski on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, reports say, deputies were able...
VINTON COUNTY, OH

