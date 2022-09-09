Read full article on original website
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia to pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up […]
WTAP
West Virginia has seen a decrease in overdose deaths since 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention the state of West Virginia has seen a 3.6% decrease of overdose deaths from 2021. Only five other states nationwide have seen a decrease in overdose deaths overall. Locally Chief Deputy Mike Deem says that he believes...
Mt. Hope man sentenced to prison for explosives
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was sentenced to prison on an explosives charge in relation to a 2021 incident in which he was found to be in possession of a pipe bomb. Reports from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County indicate that Jesse Cline, 30, of Mt. Hope, was sentenced to no less than one and no more than ten years in prison for the felony offense of illegal possession of an explosive device on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
wchstv.com
Twelve COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia on Monday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Monday. The deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,334, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 59-year-old woman from Greenbrier County.
WTRF
West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WTAP
Vacant house fire on six hundred block on 13th Street
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house on the six hundred block of 13th Street took place this early afternoon. Parkersburg fire chief, Jason Matthews says that the call for the fire came slightly before 1 p.m. Officials say that the house that caught on fire was a vacant residence and...
WHIZ
Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said that 44-year-old Robert Andrew Marshall was found deceased in the Dillon State Park area around 9:30am on Sunday. No other information is being released at this time pending the investigation and autopsy reports.
WTAP
Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say a man named Eric Harmon robbed the People Players Club Lottery Cafe on Blizzard Drive last Wednesday, Sept. 7th. A clerk told police a man came inside at 3:37 a.m. that morning. She says he showed her a knife and demanded that she give him money.
Belmont County police looking for suspects that allegedly stole wallet from Riesbeck’s
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville police department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding two suspects that allegedly stole a wallet from Riesbeck’s. Police say the suspects entered the store and stole a wallet out of an individual’s shopping cart, and then exited the store. Officers say the wallet was stolen on […]
WOUB
Free Narcan and drug test strips distributed throughout West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers and public health workers have set up shop in parks, churches, post offices and community centers for the biggest overdose reversal drug training and distribution even in West Virginia history. Thursday’s event marked the third time the state, which has seen the most opioid...
Is West Virginia obsessed with vaping?
(WTRF) – It’s safer than cigarettes. At least, that’s what consumers were told about vaping for the longest time, but health officials say it’s definitely not safe. Now, a new study shows West Virginia is obsessed with vaping. The research done by ProVape looked at Google trends data of search terms like “vape shop”, “vaping” and […]
These are West Virginia’s most stressed counties
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to data from County Health Rankings, West Virginia had among the country’s highest increase in mental distress over the past five years. Data compiled by MyBioSource revealed that overall, West Virginia also had the seventh highest stress increase in the country from 2017 to 2021 and was tied for the […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robbery suspect arrest announced by Parkersburg PD
PARKERSBURG — Police announced today the arrest of a suspect in last week’s armed robbery of a south Parkersburg video lottery cafe. Eric Lee Harmon, 33, of Parkersburg, was taken into custody early Saturday morning on a capias warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge in Wood County Magistrate Court, according to a release from the Parkersburg Police Department. After being questioned by detectives, he was also charged with armed robbery.
Gov. Justice awards over $16.8 million in VOCA grants; funding replenished after federal cuts last year
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Gov. Justice made the announcement at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network’s One With Courage Awards Reception in Charleston....
WTAP
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission will be using 13 million dollars from their American Recovery Fund to build what they’re calling The Resiliency Center. The new multi-use building is planned to go up in Downtown Parkersburg to help respond to community needs. Officials hope the building will...
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers in West Virginia
The family of a West Virginia man is seeking answers after authorities fatally shot him at a funeral.
WTAP
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Parkersburg pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Johnathon Hamrick pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 4, 2021, law enforcement officers...
Extra 830 miles of West Virginia road to be paved in 2023
$150 million in supplemental funding will help the West Virginia Division of Highways to pave an additional 833 miles of road, according to a release from Gov. Justice.
West Virginia lawmakers pass road, energy bills
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers swiftly passed bills during a Monday special session that would invest millions of dollars into road maintenance work and create a program to incentivize businesses that want to utilize renewable energy to come to the state or expand operations. As legislators wrapped up for the day, Republican House […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain announced the arrest of a woman suspected in a recent shooting. According to the Sheriff’s Office, On September 3, deputies were called to John Street in Zaleski on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, reports say, deputies were able...
