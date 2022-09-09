ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says The Utah Jazz May Start Moving Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, And Jordan Clarkson Soon: "Sense Around The League Is That Jazz Feel They Have Trades For Their Veteran Players"

The Utah Jazz have easily been the most entertaining team in the league this offseason given the way they started blowing up their roster. It started with the trade to send Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and took another step after months of speculation, as the Jazz health Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Hoops Rumors

Celtics expected to sign Jake Layman, Justin Jackson

The Celtics intend to sign free agent forward Jake Layman to a training camp contract, a source tells Bobby Manning of CLNS Media. The report has since been confirmed by Souichi Terada and Brian Robb of MassLive.com. A second-round pick in 2017, Layman has appeared in 243 regular season games...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Montrezl Harrell Signing Exposes Deeper Concern for Sixers

While it has improved the Sixers’ roster for the regular season, the Montrezl Harrell signing exposes deeper concern. For a moment, it seemed like the Philadelphia 76ers‘ offseason may be over. The additions of De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House provided notable upgrades to the supporting cast surrounding James Harden and Joel Embiid. It was an impressive off-season where the Sixers covered some notable holes as inconsistent bench production has plagued the team for several years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, NY
ClutchPoints

‘I wasn’t prepared’: Warriors star Stephen Curry agonizes over one of the ‘biggest regrets’ of his career

Stephen Curry has achieved so many things throughout what has been a decorated NBA career. Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors superstar is by no means immune to regret. In a recent tell-all interview with Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone, Curry got brutally honest about one particular regret in his career that he continues to agonize […] The post ‘I wasn’t prepared’: Warriors star Stephen Curry agonizes over one of the ‘biggest regrets’ of his career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Nets Analyst Shares A Hopeful Reality With Ben Simmons At PG

It is true that many fans of the Brooklyn Nets are very nervous about the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. You have to remember that last season feels like a feverish nightmare now and the summer wasn’t much better with all the trade rumors and speculation around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Philadelphia 76ers Officially Announcing Signing Of Montrezl Harrell

View the original article to see embedded media. Making the Eastern Conference Semifinals four of the last five seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers are right on the cusp of being a true championship contender in the Eastern Conference. Their lack of secondary talent has hurt their chances to be successful in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Suns star Devin Booker shakes up Jack Harlow concert with surprise appearance amid Robert Sarver fiasco

The Phoenix Suns franchise is embroiled in a bit of a turmoil right now with the recent punishment levied against governor Robert Sarver for improper conduct. Not only was Sarver suspended for a year, he was also fined $10 million, and it remains to be seen how the Suns players and coaching staff react to […] The post Suns star Devin Booker shakes up Jack Harlow concert with surprise appearance amid Robert Sarver fiasco appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
ClutchPoints

Suns forward Jae Crowder reacts to Robert Sarver bombshell investigation

In recent seasons, the Phoenix Suns, led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul, have emerged as a serious title contender in the NBA. With savvy playmaking, hard-nosed defending, and insane shotmaking, the Suns came to within two wins away from a championship in 2021, falling short to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks after being too overwhelming for the likes of Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker Named in Future Hall of Fame List

The Phoenix Suns have a few names in the Hall of Fame. Charles Barkley, Steve Nash, Grant Hill and Jason Kidd are just a few names already representing the organization, and there seems to be a few guys possibly on the way. Amar'e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion seem to be...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClutchPoints

Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony

The addition of Danilo Gallinari would have given the Boston Celtics, fresh off a 4-2 defeat in the NBA Finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, solid depth on the wing behind stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While the 34-year old Gallinari has lost a step, he still would have provided the […] The post Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Storm star Breanna Stewart reveal breaks decade-long WNBA drought

Despite losing to WNBA Finals favorites Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Semifinals, 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm can hold her head high as she gave it her all in the elimination game, dropping 42 points in a crushing 92-97 loss. And it’s only going to get better for Stewart, affectionately […] The post Storm star Breanna Stewart reveal breaks decade-long WNBA drought appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Devin Booker Steals A Top Honor From 76ers Superstar

Everyone knows that Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is a very special and talented player. He has been one of the most exciting young athletes in the NBA for a few seasons now but he has found more fame and fanfare as his Suns have risen through the ranks of the Western Conference.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Nick Van Exel reveals Lakers icon Kobe Bryant’s Michael Jordan secret

It is no secret that Kobe Bryant looked up to Michael Jordan as his ultimate idol. This is the very reason why the Los Angeles Lakers icon tried his very best to outdo MJ every time he had the opportunity to do so whenever they faced each other on the basketball court. This was one […] The post Nick Van Exel reveals Lakers icon Kobe Bryant’s Michael Jordan secret appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
198K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy