Warriors star Stephen Curry blamed for Klay Thompson’s NBA 2K23 rating controversy by Ronnie 2K
Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson was quite vocal about how he didn’t agree with his NBA 2K23 rating. So much so, that Klay took to Instagram to put the game on blast for giving him an 88 rating for his 3-point shooting. Ronnie 2K has now responded to...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Utah Jazz May Start Moving Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, And Jordan Clarkson Soon: "Sense Around The League Is That Jazz Feel They Have Trades For Their Veteran Players"
The Utah Jazz have easily been the most entertaining team in the league this offseason given the way they started blowing up their roster. It started with the trade to send Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and took another step after months of speculation, as the Jazz health Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Celtics expected to sign Jake Layman, Justin Jackson
The Celtics intend to sign free agent forward Jake Layman to a training camp contract, a source tells Bobby Manning of CLNS Media. The report has since been confirmed by Souichi Terada and Brian Robb of MassLive.com. A second-round pick in 2017, Layman has appeared in 243 regular season games...
Yardbarker
The Montrezl Harrell Signing Exposes Deeper Concern for Sixers
While it has improved the Sixers’ roster for the regular season, the Montrezl Harrell signing exposes deeper concern. For a moment, it seemed like the Philadelphia 76ers‘ offseason may be over. The additions of De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House provided notable upgrades to the supporting cast surrounding James Harden and Joel Embiid. It was an impressive off-season where the Sixers covered some notable holes as inconsistent bench production has plagued the team for several years.
‘I wasn’t prepared’: Warriors star Stephen Curry agonizes over one of the ‘biggest regrets’ of his career
Stephen Curry has achieved so many things throughout what has been a decorated NBA career. Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors superstar is by no means immune to regret. In a recent tell-all interview with Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone, Curry got brutally honest about one particular regret in his career that he continues to agonize […] The post ‘I wasn’t prepared’: Warriors star Stephen Curry agonizes over one of the ‘biggest regrets’ of his career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Nets Analyst Shares A Hopeful Reality With Ben Simmons At PG
It is true that many fans of the Brooklyn Nets are very nervous about the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. You have to remember that last season feels like a feverish nightmare now and the summer wasn’t much better with all the trade rumors and speculation around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia 76ers Officially Announcing Signing Of Montrezl Harrell
View the original article to see embedded media. Making the Eastern Conference Semifinals four of the last five seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers are right on the cusp of being a true championship contender in the Eastern Conference. Their lack of secondary talent has hurt their chances to be successful in...
Suns star Devin Booker shakes up Jack Harlow concert with surprise appearance amid Robert Sarver fiasco
The Phoenix Suns franchise is embroiled in a bit of a turmoil right now with the recent punishment levied against governor Robert Sarver for improper conduct. Not only was Sarver suspended for a year, he was also fined $10 million, and it remains to be seen how the Suns players and coaching staff react to […] The post Suns star Devin Booker shakes up Jack Harlow concert with surprise appearance amid Robert Sarver fiasco appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James flexes King status in epic ‘royalty’ family photoshoot for Vanity Fair
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has so aptly been endowed with the title of “The King” in the NBA. The four-time champ has embraced this moniker and he recently flexed the same with his entire family in an epic new photoshoot for Vanity Fair. LeBron shared some...
Suns forward Jae Crowder reacts to Robert Sarver bombshell investigation
In recent seasons, the Phoenix Suns, led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul, have emerged as a serious title contender in the NBA. With savvy playmaking, hard-nosed defending, and insane shotmaking, the Suns came to within two wins away from a championship in 2021, falling short to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks after being too overwhelming for the likes of Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder.
Yardbarker
Jazz GM: Trade Talks Continue On Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay
Well, the how basketball-loving universe knows that they are looking to also ship off some of their other veterans — namely, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and probably even Jordan Clarkson. Jazz GM Justin Zanik admitted as much during a meeting with the media. “Those conversations continue to...
Yardbarker
Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker Named in Future Hall of Fame List
The Phoenix Suns have a few names in the Hall of Fame. Charles Barkley, Steve Nash, Grant Hill and Jason Kidd are just a few names already representing the organization, and there seems to be a few guys possibly on the way. Amar'e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion seem to be...
Pelicans G Devonte' Graham Receives Praise from Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant praises a New Orleans Pelicans guard on the latest episode of JJ Redick's podcast.
Daryl Morey reveals real ‘key’ for Sixers in 2022-23 … and it’s not Joel Embiid or James Harden
Daryl Morey knows Joel Embiid and James Harden will be at the core of their title aspirations for the 2022-23 season, but there is one player he believes will be the “key” for them to win it all: Tyrese Maxey. Maxey was thrown into the spotlight as the...
Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony
The addition of Danilo Gallinari would have given the Boston Celtics, fresh off a 4-2 defeat in the NBA Finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, solid depth on the wing behind stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While the 34-year old Gallinari has lost a step, he still would have provided the […] The post Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA icon Dwyane Wade still can’t believe Broncos’ Russell Wilson snub
During clutch situations, you would want your superstar to have the ball. This is true in team sports like basketball and American football. That is why NBA icon Dwyane Wade still can’t move on from the fact that the Denver Broncos didn’t do that with Russell Wilson in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.
1 Celtics player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
Celtics training camp is right around the corner, and Boston has some thinking to do about which players are going to make up its starting rotation. After a successful offseason that saw the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics starting lineup seems due for a change.
Storm star Breanna Stewart reveal breaks decade-long WNBA drought
Despite losing to WNBA Finals favorites Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Semifinals, 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm can hold her head high as she gave it her all in the elimination game, dropping 42 points in a crushing 92-97 loss. And it’s only going to get better for Stewart, affectionately […] The post Storm star Breanna Stewart reveal breaks decade-long WNBA drought appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Steals A Top Honor From 76ers Superstar
Everyone knows that Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is a very special and talented player. He has been one of the most exciting young athletes in the NBA for a few seasons now but he has found more fame and fanfare as his Suns have risen through the ranks of the Western Conference.
Nick Van Exel reveals Lakers icon Kobe Bryant’s Michael Jordan secret
It is no secret that Kobe Bryant looked up to Michael Jordan as his ultimate idol. This is the very reason why the Los Angeles Lakers icon tried his very best to outdo MJ every time he had the opportunity to do so whenever they faced each other on the basketball court. This was one […] The post Nick Van Exel reveals Lakers icon Kobe Bryant’s Michael Jordan secret appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
