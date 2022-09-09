Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Popular Metal Band Made New Theme For Rhea Ripley
One of the mainstays of Monday Night Raw, The Judgement Day, came on the scene in 2022 and made Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio players for WWE. Even though Alter Bridge’s “The Other Side” is used for tag matches, Balor, Priest, and Mysterio got upgrades in their theme music. Ripley is about to get the same treatment.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Might Change Video Game Promotional Plans Due To Suspensions
The post-media scrum brawl has to be one of the more talk-about stories this year. Several producers and wrestlers were suspended for participating. Now there are updates to the matter. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, producers Pat Buck is back at the tapings, while Christopher Daniels and Michael...
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Claims She Stole The Show In The Middle Of A Comedian’s Performance
Kayla Braxton is one of the biggest personalities in WWE. She often has deeper things to say about seemingly trivial things. She previously showed her disapproval of people who walk their cats with a leash on. All of those opinions might give her enough material for a solid stand-up comedy routine.
