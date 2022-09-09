Neighbors push back on volunteer fire station proposed for their Steele Creek street

CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte community is fired up about its proposed new neighbors: the Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Residents say the station isn’t a problem, but the street its on is a concern.

Woody Point Road dead ends into Lake Wylie. One way in and one way out.

Neighbors say it’s a quaint, tree-lined residential street. If you’re on it, you probably live here or are visiting someone.

The Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department is looking to move in next door. They are considering knocking a house down to build a station.

Neighbors like Davide Hannes say official street designations from the city make the addition illegal.

“Woody Point Road is a local street no matter what the city wants to call it,” Hannes said. “You really can’t mistake it for any other type of street.”

>> In the video at the top of this page, Chanel 9′s Joe Bruno reports on the zoning discrepancy and when the local board could make a decision.

Full statement from the city of Charlotte

Woody Point Road is currently classified as a “minor collector” on the Collector Streets Map, which was adopted by City Council on Nov. 27, 2000. The Charlotte Streets Map, which was adopted by City Council on Aug. 22, 2022, is consistent with the Collector Streets Map from 2000 and continues to identify Woody Point Road as a collector.

Street Types (for example, Parkways, Boulevards, Collectors, etc.) are used to categorize streets by common attributes such as their network function and/or characteristics. Collectors serve an important role in the overall street network by “collecting” traffic from local streets and distributing it to the nearest arterial street. Collectors are also defined by the Zoning Ordinance as carrying low to moderate traffic volumes at low to moderate speeds. Woody Point Road meets all of these definitional criteria and has therefore been classified as a collector since 2000.

Since 2000 Woody Point Road has been highlighted as a collector street. As the Streets Map was developed it was not highlighted as a collector street due to a clerical error. When the error was realized, it was corrected. The designation of Woody Point Road never changed.

(WATCH BELOW: Expansion proposed at south Charlotte apartment brings concern over new cut-through road)

©2022 Cox Media Group