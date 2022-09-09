Central vs. Opelika football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online

Watch and follow live as two of Alabama's best high school football teams face off on Friday, September 9

Week 4 of the 2022 high school football season has some high-profile matchups, but one of the biggest games of the week features Alabama powers Central and Opelika going head-to-head.

Both teams are coming into this game on fire after starting the season 3-0 and now have a chance to cement themselves as one of the best teams in Alabama.

This game features two undefeated teams facing off who have combined to score 197 points in their first three games year and you do not want to miss it.

HOW TO WATCH

What : The Central Red Devils take on the Opelika Bulldogs in one of this week's must-see games.

When : 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Friday, September 9

Where : Opelika High School | Opelika, Alabama

Central (3-0) has looked like a team on a mission this season after losing to Thompson in the Class 7A state championship game last year. The Red Devils haven't just won their first three games, they've won them big, and are now firmly on our radar for the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 .

They have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 102-28 behind an explosive offense, and a rock-solid defense anchored by cornerback AJ Harris, a University of Georgia commit, and 4-star recruit defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker, both seniors.

Opelika (3-0) stunned Callaway in Week 1 rallying from two separate 14-point deficits and using a late two-point conversion to secure a 29-28 upset win. Since then, they have been rolling and have outscored their past two opponents 66-28.

If the Bulldogs can keep their momentum rolling with another upset over Central, they will establish themselves as one of the frontrunners for this year's Class 7A state title.

