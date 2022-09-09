Read full article on original website
Join Our Free Class on Building Charcuterie Boards, Treat Trays and More
Creating a wow-worthy grazing board is easier than it looks. Taste of Home‘s Sarah Farmer and Mark Hagen will share all their board-building secrets in a free, live demo on Wednesday, August 31, at 7 p.m. ET. In this class, they’ll teach you tricks from our brand-new book, Boards,...
The Very Best String Cheese, According to Our Test Kitchen
Hungry for a snack? Our Test Kitchen team (and true cheeseheads) found the very best string cheese after sampling 10 in a blind taste test.
Espresso M&M’s Will Be Here for the Holidays, and We’ll Need at Least 10 Bags
It’s not Christmas at my parents’ house without a multitude of glass trees filled with M&M’s. Growing up, we had regular and peanut M&M’s scattered around the house for the holidays without fail. Now there’s a new flavor to add to the mix!. Espresso M&M’s...
How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?
Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with
Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
Costco Sells Chicken Nuggets That Taste Exactly Like Chick-fil-A’s
Chick-fil-A’s nuggets are ridiculously popular. Each one is golden, crispy and loaded with flavor! But to keep our diets well-balanced, we try to limit our trips to the drive-thru. Even though we’ve gotten our hands on a solid recipe for copycat Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, part of the draw of fast food is that it’s, well, fast.
Are Sweet Potatoes Good for People with Diabetes?
Don’t skip out on sweet potatoes! You’re missing a great opportunity to give your body a boost of stay-healthy nutrients. If you’re mindful about how you eat them, these colorful tubers (did you know they come in yellow and purple, too?) can be an easy-to-prep side dish or a low-calorie, high-fiber ingredient in recipes.
The New Baileys Espresso Creme Is Out Now, and We’re Ready to Start Sipping
The first time I had Baileys was on a plane en route to Las Vegas for my friend’s birthday. As the flight attendant handed me a small cup of coffee with a sizable hint of Baileys, I took a swig and knew I’d be hooked. The popular Irish cream liqueur has been around since 1974 and still holds up to this day. You can bake with Baileys, add a splash to your coffee or hot cocoa, or even enjoy a glass by itself.
Buttermilk Quick Bread
Homemade bread is one of those scents that fills the kitchen with the most lovely aroma. It’s considered one of the most welcoming scents in a home. And, while we love the flavor and texture of homemade bread, making it can be a daunting task. The rise time, punching down the dough, rising again, kneading…it all adds up to a long process. That’s where quick breads can come to the rescue.
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
The Best Gift Baskets to Send (and Receive!)
Treat friends, family or yourself to the perfect gift! Find gift baskets to send as a birthday wish, thank you note, care package or just because.
How Long Do Potatoes Last?
The rule of thumb when it comes to potatoes is “more is better.” You never know how many people will want a second helping of these starchy spuds, which is why so many of us buy potatoes in 5- or 10-pound bags. And there’s no harm in doing so, because they’ll store well, right? Probably, but it’s good to ask yourself, “How long do potatoes last?”
Our Test Kitchen Found the Best Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Who doesn't want the best shredded cheddar cheese for homemade macaroni and cheese, quesadillas and more? Here's what our Test Kitchen thought after sampling 10 brands.
Take the pressure off making dinner with these one-pot recipes
This is the perfect dish to have in your repertoire, because one recipe can be made into multiple dishes.Sweet potato chilliServes: 12Ingredients:6 sweet potatoes (250g each)Olive oil1 tsp cumin seeds1 x 95g jar of chipotle chilli paste500g fresh or frozen chopped mixed onion, carrot and celery½ a bunch of coriander (15g)3 x 400g tins of black beans3 x 400g tins of quality plum tomatoes60g feta cheeseMethod:1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Put a large deep casserole pan on a medium-high heat. Peel the sweet potatoes, placing them in the pan as you go. Add one tablespoon of olive oil and...
Does Pumpkin Pie Need to Be Refrigerated?
Nothing says fall like pumpkin desserts. You’ve done the work of making a pumpkin pie—maybe entirely from scratch, maybe with a can of pumpkin—and now you need to know the best way to store it. So does pumpkin pie need to be refrigerated or can you just keep it covered on the counter?
How to Store Zucchini to Keep It Fresh
When it comes to vegetables, almost nothing is more versatile than zucchini—you can use ’em in salads, on skewers, in pasta and of course, as zucchini noodles (aka zoodles). This super-useful squash is almost always around in my house—which means it’s important to know how to store zucchini so it doesn’t spoil!
Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings Recipe
If you're in need of an impressive dessert fit for a crowd, these baked, old-fashioned apple dumplings are for you! Because these apples are individually wrapped in pie dough, they make for an easy dessert for a group gathering. And best yet, they can be made in under an hour, and require only a handful of ingredients.
The Cheesecake Factory Just Dropped a New Menu, and There Will Be Asparagus Fries
Where’s the place to go for an endless menu topped off with a stunning array of cheesecakes? The Cheesecake Factory, of course. Normally we’re all for classic menu items like The Cheesecake Factory brown bread, but it never hurts to mix things up. Right now, there’s something new cooking at the Factory… brand-new dishes and drinks, that’s what!
I Tried the Ooni Pizza Oven—And Backyard Pizza Nights Will Never Be the Same
While you can make homemade pizza in the oven, it usually doesn't...
We Tried Coca-Cola Dreamworld to See If It’s Really ‘Dream Flavored’
Had any good dreams lately? Did they involve drinking a new Coca-Cola flavor that came in a cool teal-colored can and tastes like all the fruit in the world got into a fight? Because Coca-Cola just released its newest Coca-Cola Creations flavor, Dreamworld, and the company claims it tastes like dreams. You read that right—dreams.
