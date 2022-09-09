ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Popular Metal Band Made New Theme For Rhea Ripley

One of the mainstays of Monday Night Raw, The Judgement Day, came on the scene in 2022 and made Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio players for WWE. Even though Alter Bridge’s “The Other Side” is used for tag matches, Balor, Priest, and Mysterio got upgrades in their theme music. Ripley is about to get the same treatment.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

AEW Might Change Video Game Promotional Plans Due To Suspensions

The post-media scrum brawl has to be one of the more talk-about stories this year. Several producers and wrestlers were suspended for participating. Now there are updates to the matter. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, producers Pat Buck is back at the tapings, while Christopher Daniels and Michael...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy