Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for the Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor's Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the...
Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January
TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
floridapolitics.com
No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions
'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
WALB 10
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 8, 2022
Morris Henderson, 47, Grand Ridge, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stephen Davis, 37, Sebring, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Raven McClure, 30, Grand Ridge, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Heiting, 30, Marianna, Florida: Hold for...
leoncountyfl.gov
County Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Library Events and Resources
Leon County Government celebrates the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans during Hispanic Heritage Month with an exhibit, book club, story times, and resources from the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System. Thematic book lists and movie watchlists give citizens of all ages the opportunity to learn about the inspiring Hispanic American men and women who helped shape our community and the world. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from September 15 through October 15.
WCTV
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
Tallahassee Fire Captain killed in off-duty accident
The Tallahassee Fire Department stated that Captain Brenden Rudy was killed in an off-duty accident Saturday night.
ecbpublishing.com
Arrest made in Copeland murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has arrested 17-year-old Lance Nealy Jr. for the Aug. 23, 2022, murder of Essie May Copeland. Nealy has been charged as an adult and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing, and JCSO's detectives ask that anyone with information please call the JCSO at (850) 997-2023 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.
WCTV
17-year-old arrested for Jefferson County murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old for the murder of Essie May Copeland. Lance Nealy has been charged with second degree murder as an adult and is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. As investigation continues, Jefferson County detectives ask...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Crawfordville residents arrested as part of "Operation Death Dealer"
Two Crawfordville residents were arrested for dealing fentanyl Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at their property.
One killed in Saturday night crash
A 34-year-old man has died after his truck struck a tree near Owls Hollow Crest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WCTV
Wakulla and Drug Task force make arrest for dealing Fentanyl
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Crawfordville residents on Wednesday for. The suspects were taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at 799 Rehwinkel Road as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking called “Operation Death Dealer.”. Investigators say they...
WCTV
Tallahassee man found guilty in girlfriend’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing his girlfriend was found guilty Thursday evening and sentenced to life in prison. Anthony Nealy was on trial for the 2018 murder of Georgetta Crawford. Jurors deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict, prosecutors say, and the judge...
Comments / 0