ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Aberdeen ex-cop jailed for tampering with evidence, including his own drug test

By Kathleen Hopkins, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iU7OX_0hpDHcPn00

FREEHOLD - A judge Friday sentenced a former Aberdeen police officer to almost a year in jail for tampering with evidence on two occasions, including a drug test he was required to take.

Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley sentenced Philip M. Santiago, 35, of Keyport to 364 days in the Monmouth County Jail, followed by three years on probation and barred him from any future public employment in New Jersey, acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Santiago, a police officer since 2018 and a police dispatcher in Aberdeen prior to that, was suspended from duty and criminally charged in September 2021 following an investigation by the prosecutor’s Professional Responsibility and Bias Crime Unit uncovered the two instances of evidence tampering, according to a news release issued by the prosecutor’s office.

The investigation revealed Santiago in January 2021 intentionally tampered with a drug test he had been ordered to take by piercing it with the pin on the back of his police badge, rendering it unable to be processed, the news release said.

Police under scrutiny:Want to know how many police are being investigated in your town? Go to NJ's new dashboard

The probe further revealed that Santiago, while on duty in May 2021, deleted a video from a cell phone belonging to a suspect who had just been arrested by Aberdeen police, the news release said. The video had depicted interactions between the suspect and police prior to the suspect’s arrest.

Santiago pleaded guilty in April to two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Random drug testing:NJ cops improve on compliance, but problems remain

“Using one’s badge, a symbol of public trust, to break the law is an affront to all enforcement officers who understand the duties and responsibilities that come with the job," Linskey said. “There is no place in law enforcement for such conduct, and this defendant’s actions are not representative of the vast majority of officer in Monmouth County who serve with integrity."

Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco handled the case for the state. Santiago was represented by Michael Reilly.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey Globe

Gun club leader arrested for theft

The treasurer of a local gun club in Ocean County has been arrested on charges that he stole roughly $4,000 by using dues he collected for personal benefit, Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Tuesday. Michael D. Weber, a 64-year-old Jamesburg resident, was in charge of collecting and depositing membership dues...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Passaic Sheriff's Detectives Searching For Fugitives Make Drug Bust

Two Paterson men were busted by Passaic County sheriff’s detectives near one of the city’s most notorious drug corners. Detectives Chaz Gonzalez and Luis Pagan of the Fugitive Warrant Division moved in after seeing Tavon Greene, 26, and Nicholas Soto, 33, make a drug deal in the doorway of Dylan Mini Market at the corner of Carroll and Governor streets, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen Township, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Keyport, NJ
Crime & Safety
Aberdeen Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Monmouth County, NJ
City
Keyport, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Reilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drug Testing#Superior Court#Bias Crime Unit#Nj
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man sentenced to probation for receiving stolen property

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Michael D. Drake, 34, of Wantage Township was sentenced on September 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death in Trenton, prosecutor says

A Ewing man was fatally shot on Garfield Avenue in Trenton’s East Ward early Sunday, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Officers found Chron Jenks, 34, on a sidewalk in the 300 block of the street when responding to a reported shooting at about 5 a.m. He’d been shot in the chest and died a short time later at a hospital in the city, the office said.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily News

Coney Island mom faced eviction and financial strife before drowning of kids; deaths ruled homicides

The troubled Brooklyn mom suspected of drowning her three small children in the ocean off Coney Island remained inside a psychiatric facility Tuesday, as the city Medical Examiner’s office ruled the deaths homicides. Authorities were investigating whether the deaths could be tied to possible postpartum depression, a police source told the Daily News. Likely criminal charges remained pending ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Probed In Somerset County

Two victims were expected to survive after a weekend shooting at a Somerset County home, authorities said. Both male victims were shot at a home on North Weiss Street in Manville around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. One victim was found on South...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: FORMER COP SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

A former Aberdeen Township police officer has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence on two separate occasions last year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. The defendant, 35-year-old Philip M. Santiago, was sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley to...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con From Tuxedo Park Nabbed By Police In Route 17 Stop

Officers found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from Orange County for tailgating on Route 17 in Bergen County, police said. Ryan Larkin, age 35, of Tuxedo Park, told Saddle River Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy