The minor league season came to a close for two more of the Yankees affiliates this past week. Low-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley were both eliminated from playoff contention late in the week after strong second halves of the season. Triple-A Scranton is making an incredible run at a division crown after falling to a big deficit early in the season, while Double-A Somerset received some big-name cameos this week from rehabbing major leaguers. Let’s take a look around the Yankees system to see how the teams fared and who stood out.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO