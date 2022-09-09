Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit
Aaron Judge is chasing baseball history. His 55 home runs on the season put him on pace to break New York Yankees legend Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record of 61 home runs. Judge will likely fall short of Barry Bonds’ all-time record of 73 homers, but Mark McGwire believes that Judge will […] The post Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees
The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched an MLB playoff spot on Monday. Star outfielder Mookie Betts has been a key piece to the puzzle all season long. He took some time to discuss Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign, per Sports Illustrated. “Belly (Bellinger) will be Belly, he’ll be […] The post Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler
The San Francisco Giants have taken action. Just one day after relief pitcher Zach Littell disrespected manager Gabe Kapler when he approached the mound to take him out of the game, the club has made a roster decision on the veteran hurler. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic has the details. RHP Zach Littell, who apologized […] The post Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rays beat rain, get beat up by Yankees
NEW YORK — The prospect of being rained out Sunday, with the ominous forecast for a steady downpour, was troubling for the Rays given the logistical issues of playing a makeup game. They have only one off day the rest of the year (Sept. 26), on which the Yankees...
Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a historic run of dominance. They are about to set the franchise record for wins in a season thanks to their remarkable lineup and pitching depth that has survived injuries to key arms. Their dominance is not just historic for the franchise but for all of […] The post Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees back on a roll, visit Boston
Fresh off weekend series wins against American League East rivals, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees play a two-game set in Boston beginning Tuesday night. New York (85-56) moved to 6-2 over its past eight games after claiming series wins against Minnesota and Tampa Bay during a seven-game homestand.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rangers Outfielder Sets RBI Career High
Adolis García has the most RBI for a Texas hitter since 2019.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts reveals encouraging Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux injury updates
The Los Angeles Dodgers receive some positive updates on the statuses of Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux. Both players have not seen action since early September due to injuries, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes that Treinen and Lux will be back in action before the end of the week and end of the month, […] The post Dodgers’ Dave Roberts reveals encouraging Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s cryptic answer on whether he’d join Red Sox in free agency
New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge recently lit up the Boston Red Sox, adding two more home runs to push his historic tally to 57, while drawing a walk in the tenth inning to set up the 7-6 victory. Judge even matched a record fellow Yankees legend Babe Ruth set in 1928, with the […] The post Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s cryptic answer on whether he’d join Red Sox in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountcastle homers off Harvey to help Orioles beat Nats 4-3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle told former teammate and current Washington Nationals reliever Hunter Harvey over dinner Monday he would take him deep if he got the chance during a two-game series this week. Harvey countered he would he hit Mountcastle in the back. Mountcastle’s...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Prospects: Week 23 minor league review
The minor league season came to a close for two more of the Yankees affiliates this past week. Low-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley were both eliminated from playoff contention late in the week after strong second halves of the season. Triple-A Scranton is making an incredible run at a division crown after falling to a big deficit early in the season, while Double-A Somerset received some big-name cameos this week from rehabbing major leaguers. Let’s take a look around the Yankees system to see how the teams fared and who stood out.
‘Pinstripes are heavy’: Jordan Montgomery gets brutally honest on Yankees amid success with Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery has been outstanding since being acquired at the trade deadline in a deal with the New York Yankees. Montgomery has thrived in St. Louis after spending the first six years of his career in the Bronx. During a recent appearance on the “R2C2 Podcast” with Ryan Ruocco and CC […] The post ‘Pinstripes are heavy’: Jordan Montgomery gets brutally honest on Yankees amid success with Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles will play in the final tilt of a three-game series at Camden Yards. It is time to look at our MLB odds series and deliver a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick. The Red Sox and Orioles will play in the final game, each attempting to win the series. So […] The post MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sandy Alcantara joins Corey Kluber, Dontrelle Willis with wild feat
Sandy Alcantara easily is the best player of the Miami Marlins in the 2022 MLB season, and the team would have been in a much deeper hole than they are in right now if it were not for him. Alcantara, who is among those getting consideration to win the National League Cy Young Award, is […] The post Sandy Alcantara joins Corey Kluber, Dontrelle Willis with wild feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clayton Kershaw’s immediate message to Dodgers teammates after clinching NL West title
You may have heard this one before, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are once again kings of the National League West division. The Dodgers officially clinched the crown Tuesday night with a 4-0 road win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Clayton Kershaw pitching a gem. After the game, Clayton Kershaw...
Angels star Mike Trout gets brutally honest on being ‘amped up’ after falling just short of home run record
Amidst another lost season, Los Angeles Angels fans still have reasons to be hopeful as they still boast the services of two of the greatest players in baseball, dual threat Shohei Ohtani and all-world centerfielder Mike Trout. While Ohtani, the 2021 unanimous AL MVP, is now dominating the headlines as he’s locked in a tight MVP race against New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, Trout has gone under the radar, but he has reawakened in the past week, hitting a home run in seven consecutive games.
The unknown slugger chasing famed home run record, and it’s not Yankees’ Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s chase for Roger Maris’ franchise record for most home runs in a season has captivated MLB fans. But what if that wasn’t the only famed home run chase going on in baseball right now? Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami has been authoring a home run chase of his own for […] The post The unknown slugger chasing famed home run record, and it’s not Yankees’ Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
198K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0