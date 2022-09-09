ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

newscenter1.tv

Burgum unveils plan for North Dakota’s child care ‘crisis’

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota would spend up to $80 million in state savings over the next two years to address child care in the state, under a proposal pitched Tuesday by Gov. Doug Burgum. The GOP-led Legislature meets again in January and will consider the plan that...
KELOLAND TV

North Dakota’s abortion ban could impact South Dakotans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion access across the country has changed drastically. In South Dakota, access to abortion was immediately banned but across the border, North Dakota has been in limbo when it comes to abortion care.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Governor Burgum proposes "framework" to address North Dakota childcare "crisis"

(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is announcing new state efforts aimed at addressing childcare shortages. Burgum spoke at Bright Futures Learning Center in Fargo Tuesday morning announcing what he calls a "framework" to make quality childcare more affordable and available. "Working families are experiencing a childcare crisis. There are...
valleynewslive.com

ND Long Term Care Association addresses “overreach by CDC”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Long Term Care Association met Monday in Fargo to discuss concerns over what they are calling overreach by the CDC. They addressed mandates and policies in regard to COVID-19 in long term care facilities. Among their concerns are mask mandates and 10-day quarantines, even when residents are fully vaccinated and boosted.
valleynewslive.com

New Medicare option expands across North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new Medicare option for seniors will soon be available in 52 of 53 counties across North Dakota. The program, called NextBlue, will be offered throughout most of the state through Blue Cross Blue Shield beginning in January 2023. The new plan combines original Medicare Parts A and B with Part D prescription drug coverage, as well as other benefits not usually covered by traditional Medicare, including vision and dental.
MinnPost

How government is learning to cooperate with Minnesota’s tribal nations

This article was originally published by Agate magazine. In 2017 Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) workers dug up part of an ancestral graveyard of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa while working near Mission Creek in the far western end of Duluth. Headlines blared, work stopped, and the agency apologized to angry Band members. After three years of excavation and reconstruction, the cemetery has been rebuilt and a memorial is under construction.
kfgo.com

Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota

FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
KFYR-TV

More than 800 fall wild turkey licenses available

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish says more than 800 licenses are still available for the fall wild turkey lottery. Licenses will be available beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season.
KX News

Most rural counties in North Dakota

Most rural counties in North Dakota A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Sorensen hired as new Superintendent of North Dakota School for Deaf

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announcing Monday that she has hired Donna Sorensen as the new superintendent of North Dakota’s School for the Deaf and Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Sorensen began work at the Devils Lake school earlier this...
