North Dakotans in need of rental assistance have help
The housing director for regions one and two in North Dakota says it's nice to be able to help.
Warning of possible rabies exposure after raccoon gets brought into Maddock bar
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A raccoon was brought into a North Dakota bar and now Health and Human Services is warning people of a potential rabies exposure. The raccoon was brought into the Maddock Bar on Tuesday. HHS says if you were bitten or had contact with the animal’s saliva, you should talk to a health care provider.
Burgum unveils plan for North Dakota’s child care ‘crisis’
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota would spend up to $80 million in state savings over the next two years to address child care in the state, under a proposal pitched Tuesday by Gov. Doug Burgum. The GOP-led Legislature meets again in January and will consider the plan that...
North Dakota educators, researchers work to better detect diabetes in early stages
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 54,000 people in North Dakota have diagnosed diabetes and 183,000 people are pre-diabetic. That’s why educators and researchers are working to help residents better detect the disease. In any North Dakota crowd, an estimated 1 in 50 people has diabetes but doesn’t know...
North Dakota’s abortion ban could impact South Dakotans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion access across the country has changed drastically. In South Dakota, access to abortion was immediately banned but across the border, North Dakota has been in limbo when it comes to abortion care.
North Dakota Health Official: Recreational Marijuana would reduce Medical Marijuana use
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota health official says the legalization of recreational marijuana would lead to a significant decrease in medical marijuana use. Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl told a legislative panel Monday that many who hold medical pot cards would opt to purchase from recreational sources. Wahl...
Warning issued about potential rabies exposure
Rabid wildlife can transmit rabies to unvaccinated cats, dogs, and farm animals, which then pose a threat to people.
Governor Burgum proposes "framework" to address North Dakota childcare "crisis"
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is announcing new state efforts aimed at addressing childcare shortages. Burgum spoke at Bright Futures Learning Center in Fargo Tuesday morning announcing what he calls a "framework" to make quality childcare more affordable and available. "Working families are experiencing a childcare crisis. There are...
ND Long Term Care Association addresses “overreach by CDC”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Long Term Care Association met Monday in Fargo to discuss concerns over what they are calling overreach by the CDC. They addressed mandates and policies in regard to COVID-19 in long term care facilities. Among their concerns are mask mandates and 10-day quarantines, even when residents are fully vaccinated and boosted.
New Medicare option expands across North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new Medicare option for seniors will soon be available in 52 of 53 counties across North Dakota. The program, called NextBlue, will be offered throughout most of the state through Blue Cross Blue Shield beginning in January 2023. The new plan combines original Medicare Parts A and B with Part D prescription drug coverage, as well as other benefits not usually covered by traditional Medicare, including vision and dental.
How government is learning to cooperate with Minnesota’s tribal nations
This article was originally published by Agate magazine. In 2017 Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) workers dug up part of an ancestral graveyard of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa while working near Mission Creek in the far western end of Duluth. Headlines blared, work stopped, and the agency apologized to angry Band members. After three years of excavation and reconstruction, the cemetery has been rebuilt and a memorial is under construction.
Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota
FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
Legislators, Unmanned Aerial System officials form non-profit organization to promote autonomous efforts
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota has become a leader in unmanned aerial systems, and a newly formed non-profit group looks to further showcase what autonomous systems can do. The North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems Council was created for the purpose of promoting use cases for the UAS industry,...
More than 800 fall wild turkey licenses available
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish says more than 800 licenses are still available for the fall wild turkey lottery. Licenses will be available beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season.
Most rural counties in North Dakota
Most rural counties in North Dakota A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by […]
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Possible railroad worker strike could have detrimental impacts for ND agriculture
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers are starting to bring in the 2022 crop, and thanks to lots of spring moisture and a good growing season, yields and quality are good. But now a non-weather-related issue could disrupt the harvest. These trains might not be moving at the end of the...
Prevalence of vaping in North Dakota
Charvat says whether you use cigarettes, vaping, cigars, or chew, it's still nicotine.
Sorensen hired as new Superintendent of North Dakota School for Deaf
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announcing Monday that she has hired Donna Sorensen as the new superintendent of North Dakota’s School for the Deaf and Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Sorensen began work at the Devils Lake school earlier this...
Something To Crow About? Fall Pheasant Forecast For North Dakota
The 2022 Pheasant Hunting season looks much different from last year.
