ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls schools team up in fight against hunger

By Travis Fossing
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMYnx_0hpDHMUH00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota received a sizeable donation Friday. It’s the end result of a competition between the Sioux Falls public high schools to gather food and help end hunger.

Pound for pound, food donations don’t get much bigger than this.

“A hundred percent exceeded all our expectations,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.

Scheels in Sioux Falls spent eight days collecting non-perishable food items on behalf of Jefferson, Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Washington high schools.

“Thursday night, a lot of the schools came with truckloads of food that we had to empty out into our warehouse which was crazy,” Schlapkohl said.

Where and why has Noem flown out of state?

More than a few of these cans and boxes came straight from the students.

“I think it’s a fun thing for them to do and really easy way for them to be able to give back to the community,” Schlapkohl said.

“They make it fun and show us that even kids at this level really have heart and want to win, not for just themselves but for Feeding South Dakota,” Feeding South Dakota Community Engagement Manager Jennifer Stensaas said.

Jennifer Stensaas with Feeding South Dakota says these nearly 4,000 pounds of food will benefit families across the state.

“Our mobile food pantries are busy, we’ve got 120 different locations that we’re at across the state so this food will go right in those boxes to be delivered to neighborhoods and communities that are in need,” Stensaas said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NpuGz_0hpDHMUH00

The winning school will be announced during Saturday’s Presidents Bowl and much more than bragging rights was at stake.

“The winning school’s going to receive a $5,000 donation. We will present that check of the winning school’s game. We’re not going to say yet, so you’ll have to go to the game to see who won,” Schlapkohl said.

Whatever the outcome, Feeding South Dakota has already won.

The 31st annual Presidents Bowl is tomorrow at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Roosevelt plays Washington at 3:30 p.m., followed by Lincoln and Jefferson at 7:00.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Barn collapse; Buffalo Ridge update; Noem’s back surgery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Nearly a month after two men were found dead at a camper south of Hartford, authorities have ruled the case a homicide, suicide.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fatal motorcycle crash; Midwest Honor Flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
SHERMAN, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
City
Jefferson, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Education
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
KELOLAND TV

Smith, Noem discuss CRT, fall tourism, Sunday Boredom Busters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

Stop Sioux Falls spread, share growth instead

I can understand why producers want another pork processing facility in South Dakota. But I cannot understand why it has to be in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms of Nebraska plans to build a $500 million facility in a city already suffering growing pains. Worker shortages and a strangled housing market are among the burdens under which Sioux Falls is currently groaning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD Department of Labor and Regulation hosting hiring event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new event hosted by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is looking to pair workers and businesses. The DLR will host a “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DLR’s location at 811 E. 10th Street. The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event will be hosted the third Thursday of every month for no cost to businesses or job seekers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Food Pantries#Charity#The Sioux Falls#Noem
KELOLAND TV

Marijuana cultivation center up and running in Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana is a growing industry in South Dakota. Right now there are just a couple of dispensaries up and running, but there are others in the works. But where does all that cannabis come from to support the industry?. KELOLAND News got a tour...
BRANDON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Video Lottery Revenue in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation. According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state. According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls HelloFresh Eaters: Check Your Ground Beef Now

Normally, people try to eat healthy meals. One food delivery service that people can use to kick-start their healthy journey is HelloFresh. HelloFresh provides its subscribers with nutritious recipes and ingredients to make delicious meals. However, one of the ingredients that HelloFresh provides is actually making people sick. Food Safety...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: September 11th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Fall Parade of Homes features 45 new projects on display in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. The two feature homes cost $5 to tour, all the other homes are free to see. The money raised goes to the Home Builders Care Foundation. If you can’t make it today, the Parade of Homes resumes again next weekend.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 12 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (22) 3-0 110 1 O’Gorman 2-1 76 2 Lincoln 2-1 63 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kicdam.com

Ronald Skelton, 78, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb

Services for 78-year-old Ronald Skelton of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb will be Wednesday, September 14th at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Military Services will be conducted at the church by V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159 and American Legion – Glen Pedersen Post #1. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
WEBB, IA
KELOLAND TV

Tabor man pleads guilty in embezzling $324,000 from two parishes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Tabor man, accused of embezzling more than $300,000 from two South Dakota parishes, made his first court appearance Tuesday. Steven Bares worked as a bookkeeper for Saint Wenceslaus Parish in Tabor and Saint John the Baptist Parish in Lesterville. A court document says...
TABOR, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy