Spokane auditor follows state lead to help more inmates vote
SPOKANE – Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton was turned down by the county commissioners on her request to seek a state grant to cover the costs of getting inmates registered to vote and participate in elections. However, she told Commissioners Mary Kuney, Al French and Josh Kerns that her...
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
Spokane threatens legal action unless state disbands homeless camp, pays for the mess
SPOKANE – The City of Spokane has put a state agency on notice to expect legal action if an estimated 650 people are not removed from a homeless encampment on its property. In addition, the city wants to be reimbursed $350,000 for the cost of law enforcement and cleanup services, among others.
Spokane Major Crimes Detectives and Medical Examiner's Office Attempting to Identify Body Found in Spokane River
SPOKANE - Spokane Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office are seeking assistance from the public with identifying a body found in the Spokane River last month. On August 11, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm., a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains submerged,...
Large Grizzly Bear Euthanized in North Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BONNERS FERRY - On September 12, Idaho Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Wildlife Services euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Naples. There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this...
WDFW Staff Lethally Remove One Male Wolf Following Repeated Depredation of Cattle in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties
COLVILLE, WA - On Thursday, WDFW staff killed one juvenile male wolf from the Smackout Wolf Pack Territory under the authorization of WDFW Director Kelly Susewind in response to repeated depredations of cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. Director Kelly Susewind authorized staff...
