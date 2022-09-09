ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Lake, ID

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spirit Lake, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Spirit Lake, ID
Big Country News

WDFW Staff Lethally Remove One Male Wolf Following Repeated Depredation of Cattle in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties

COLVILLE, WA - On Thursday, WDFW staff killed one juvenile male wolf from the Smackout Wolf Pack Territory under the authorization of WDFW Director Kelly Susewind in response to repeated depredations of cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. Director Kelly Susewind authorized staff...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy