South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Local police upping traffic patrols for Notre Dame football games

SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- The South Bend Police Department is joining other local agencies to increase safety patrols during Notre Dame football game days in hopes to prevent any more accidents this season. After the first home opener on Saturday, police said a pedestrian was struck by a car near...
abc57.com

Treats on the Trail returns to Pinhook Park October 15

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The 4th annual Treats on the Trail will be held on October 15 at Pinhook Park. This free trick-or-treating event will run from noon to 3 p.m. Food will be available for purchase during the event. The Music Village will provide live entertainment while guests collect...
abc57.com

Section of College Avenue closed starting September 14

GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of College Avenue will close starting on Wednesday while crews work on infrastructure along the road. The road will be closed east of Century Drive through December 30. The detour will follow Lincolnway East (U.S. 33) to Kercher Road (County Road 38) to County Road...
abc57.com

Licensed marijuana event and cannabis concert heading to Cassopolis this weekend

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- The largest licensed marijuana event of the year is happening this weekend right here in Michiana. High Indotainment is hosting The GOATS of Cannabis Concert on September 17 at the Cass County Fairgrounds. It is expecting to bring in thousands from across the mitten state, along with dispensaries, local crafts and food. For the first-time in the area, you can buy and consume weed on the fairgrounds!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Notre Dame Stadium#Notre Dame Football#The Oliver Inn
abc57.com

Elkhart High School awarded $500,000 during awards gala

The Indiana Department of Education awarded over $4 million to schools across the state at the first Educational Excellence Awards Gala. Elkhart High School received a $500,000 award at the event. Elkhart High School was awarded $500,000 for Excellence in Crossing the Finish Line. This award recognized the high school...
abc57.com

Section of Sample Street remains closed due to sinkhole

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sample Street between Olive and Walnut will remain closed for the time-being following a water main break in a 10-inch water pipe on Friday. While officials say that crews have repaired the pipe, the area around the sinkhole will remain closed until the pavement has been reconstructed.
abc57.com

Gas prices slowly declining, but average remains over $3.50

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Gas prices have declined for the last 13 weeks but still remain higher than they were one year ago. On average, gas prices across Michiana are around $3.50, lower than the record high prices at the beginning of the summer. Gas Buddy says the national average price...
abc57.com

Man accused of strangulation, kidnapping in South Bend

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly strangling and kidnapping a woman in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jeffrey Williams, 28, was arrested on the charges of strangulation, domestic battery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, and intimidation. On Wednesday, South Bend Police were called to...
abc57.com

Unlicensed food vendors ordered to stop selling products in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Health Department ordered two unlicensed food vendors to stop selling their products until they are compliant with state and county requirements. According to health officials, the two businesses were operating without licenses or inspections at the Goshen High School Marching Band Invitational. The...
abc57.com

Michiana-native wins song contest, to perform in Paris this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The ABC57 Morning team spoke Monday morning with Sam Hendrickson, a Michiana-native who recently won a global song-writing contest, and is set to perform in Paris, France this week. According to Hendrickson, he wrote the contest-winning song in 20 minutes. The hip-hop artist's debut album releases...
abc57.com

Elkhart Parks & Rec Department searching for volunteers

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department is searching for volunteers to help participate in several upcoming fall and winter events. Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application online at https://elkhartin.seamlessdocs.com/f/volunteer?fbclid=IwAR3u_X5u1yL1HCCqB0LaqFvlendJ0U_qf78osL8DFYAVele0MtMhIK2ihRg and department officials will reach out to confirm details. The application is also available...
