Local police upping traffic patrols for Notre Dame football games
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- The South Bend Police Department is joining other local agencies to increase safety patrols during Notre Dame football game days in hopes to prevent any more accidents this season. After the first home opener on Saturday, police said a pedestrian was struck by a car near...
Notre Dame Football fighting to save their season after falling to Marshall in home opener
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Notre Dame battling tough news all in one weekend after losing to Marshall as 21 point favorites. Just two games into the season, the Irish lose their starting quarterback, drop out of the top 25 National ranking, and Head Coach Marcus Freeman becomes the coach in program history to start his tenure 0-3.
Notre Dame working through changes at the quarterback in preparation for another chance at their first win of the season.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Irish drop the season and home opener but hoping for redemption in their second home game. It wasn’t clear what to expect from the Irish, playing under new Head Coach Marcus Freeman, but no one on the team expected to start the season 0-2.
Tensions rise as South Bend Redevelopment Commission loses patience with local developer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Redevelopment Commission is growing antsy toward one developer for taking, what they think, is too long on a project for South Bend’s East Bank. Matthews, LLC owns The Commerce Center and apartment building at 300 East LaSalle, just east of the...
University of Notre Dame to host dedication ceremony for new hydroelectric facility
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The University of Notre Dame will host a dedication ceremony for its new hydroelectric plant on Monday. The ceremony will happen at Island Park at the Century Center and will begin at 3 p.m. Notre Dame President John Jenkins and South Bend Mayor James Mueller will...
Treats on the Trail returns to Pinhook Park October 15
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The 4th annual Treats on the Trail will be held on October 15 at Pinhook Park. This free trick-or-treating event will run from noon to 3 p.m. Food will be available for purchase during the event. The Music Village will provide live entertainment while guests collect...
Section of College Avenue closed starting September 14
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of College Avenue will close starting on Wednesday while crews work on infrastructure along the road. The road will be closed east of Century Drive through December 30. The detour will follow Lincolnway East (U.S. 33) to Kercher Road (County Road 38) to County Road...
Licensed marijuana event and cannabis concert heading to Cassopolis this weekend
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- The largest licensed marijuana event of the year is happening this weekend right here in Michiana. High Indotainment is hosting The GOATS of Cannabis Concert on September 17 at the Cass County Fairgrounds. It is expecting to bring in thousands from across the mitten state, along with dispensaries, local crafts and food. For the first-time in the area, you can buy and consume weed on the fairgrounds!
Elkhart High School awarded $500,000 during awards gala
The Indiana Department of Education awarded over $4 million to schools across the state at the first Educational Excellence Awards Gala. Elkhart High School received a $500,000 award at the event. Elkhart High School was awarded $500,000 for Excellence in Crossing the Finish Line. This award recognized the high school...
Section of Sample Street remains closed due to sinkhole
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sample Street between Olive and Walnut will remain closed for the time-being following a water main break in a 10-inch water pipe on Friday. While officials say that crews have repaired the pipe, the area around the sinkhole will remain closed until the pavement has been reconstructed.
North Liberty Elementary School teacher awarded $5,000 for Excellence in Leading and Learning
NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. - A teacher at North Liberty Elementary School was given the Excellence in Leading and Learning Award from the Indiana Department of Education. Emily Batton was awarded $5,000 for demonstrating continuous learning by earning the most professional growth points through the Indiana Learning Lab. The award was...
Gas prices slowly declining, but average remains over $3.50
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Gas prices have declined for the last 13 weeks but still remain higher than they were one year ago. On average, gas prices across Michiana are around $3.50, lower than the record high prices at the beginning of the summer. Gas Buddy says the national average price...
Civil Rights Heritage Center hosts Boosts and Blocks event at the IUSB Civil Rights Heritage Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend leaders are working to bring more racial equity to the city and improve generational wealth for people of color. On Tuesday, The Civil Rights Heritage Center hosted a Boosts for Blocks event at the IU South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center. The open house...
The process to approve an EV battery plant in St. Joseph County slows down, giving the community time to have questions answered
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The vote to approve the new site of Ultium, LLC was pushed back two weeks, giving the greater New Carlisle community time to have some of their questions answered Tuesday night. General motors could have a huge presence in Michiana if it opens an electric...
SWAT called to situation near the corner of Carroll Street and Indiana Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A SWAT situation began Sunday around 9 a.m. near the corner of Carroll Street and Indiana Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. The scene cleared around 1:30 p.m., and police say that the suspect involved was apprehended without incident. Police say that the situation...
Man accused of strangulation, kidnapping in South Bend
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly strangling and kidnapping a woman in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jeffrey Williams, 28, was arrested on the charges of strangulation, domestic battery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, and intimidation. On Wednesday, South Bend Police were called to...
Crash involving SUV, two semis on Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 94
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Traffic was delayed on the Indiana Toll Road Tuesday afternoon due to a crash involving a SUV and two semis, according to Indiana State Police. According to police, one of the semis crashed into the back of the SUV, sending the SUV into the second semi.
Unlicensed food vendors ordered to stop selling products in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Health Department ordered two unlicensed food vendors to stop selling their products until they are compliant with state and county requirements. According to health officials, the two businesses were operating without licenses or inspections at the Goshen High School Marching Band Invitational. The...
Michiana-native wins song contest, to perform in Paris this week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The ABC57 Morning team spoke Monday morning with Sam Hendrickson, a Michiana-native who recently won a global song-writing contest, and is set to perform in Paris, France this week. According to Hendrickson, he wrote the contest-winning song in 20 minutes. The hip-hop artist's debut album releases...
Elkhart Parks & Rec Department searching for volunteers
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department is searching for volunteers to help participate in several upcoming fall and winter events. Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application online at https://elkhartin.seamlessdocs.com/f/volunteer?fbclid=IwAR3u_X5u1yL1HCCqB0LaqFvlendJ0U_qf78osL8DFYAVele0MtMhIK2ihRg and department officials will reach out to confirm details. The application is also available...
