ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Watertown bridge getting improvements

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Improvements to Watertown’s Court Street bridge will be beginning soon. The bridge that traverses the Black River will be getting its steel decking repaired and sealed. It’s the first time the bridge is getting any rehabilitation since 1993 when the original concrete structure was...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Revamping skate ramps? Watertown City Council looks at options

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An investment in the youth. That’s what Council Member Cliff Olney calls his plan for a major upgrade to Watertown’s skate park. He’s been talking to American Ramp Company, or ARC, which has designed skate parks for communities across the country. Designs...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

CitiBus to end drives into apartment building parking lots

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beginning next month, Watertown’s CitiBus will no longer enter the parking lots of apartment buildings throughout the city. It goes into effect on Monday, October 10, and affects Midtown Apartments at 142 Mechanic Street, Curtis Street Apartments at 336 W. Main Street, and LeRay Street Apartments at 874 LeRay Street.
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
Glen Park, NY
City
Limestone, NY
Watertown, NY
Government
wwnytv.com

Sister Ronald Marie Hax, 74, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Ronald Marie Hax died September 11, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 74. She was born, daughter of Howard Hax and Elizabeth Moore Hax. She was a graduate of Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay. She then graduated...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Copenhagen Fire Department’s decision on future misses deadline

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A day past its deadline, the Copenhagen Fire Department has yet to respond to the village with a decision on its future. The deadline of September 12 has come and gone for the Copenhagen Fire Department - the date set for the group to decide whether to hand over its financials to the village or dissolve the department altogether.
COPENHAGEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Richard C. Eddy, 82, of Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Richard C. Eddy, 82, a longtime resident of Elm Street West, passed away Sunday morning, September 11, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital, Star Lake. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
NEWTON FALLS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Gordon
wwnytv.com

3-vehicle crash ties up Arsenal Street traffic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash near Interstate 81 in Watertown Tuesday evening. It happened at the stop light on Arsenal Street just across the I-81 overpass heading out of the city. A 7 News crew saw the three vehicles stopped in the center...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Heart walk’s inspirational honoree passes away

WOODVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Adeline Smith of Woodville in southern Jefferson County died Sunday morning after a long battle with heart disease. Adeline was just eight years old, but she had a lifetime of love for her family, and for her larger family with the American Heart Association. In...
WOODVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Clark Henry Babcock, 98, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clark Henry Babcock of Clayton passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at his home, one month shy of his 99th birthday. Clark was born October 8, 1923 in Tylerville to Jesse and Florence Babcock. He graduated from Adams Center Central...
CLAYTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#National Grid#Remington Mill#Watertown Islands Project
wwnytv.com

Watertown rapids announce new general manager

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new general manager who is no stranger to the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. Careylynn Schell Parody takes over as GM. She’s no stranger to baseball. She’s been a part of the sport since she was...
WATERTOWN, NY
dailyadvent.com

17th annual Ride for Ryan draws biggest crowd of participants yet

ATVs riders drive through farmland Saturday on the Tug Hill before crossing Route 12 in Lewis County for the 17th annual Ride for Ryan J. LaBarge fundraising event, which benefits a scholarship at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Canon Samuel Lundy and Sister Mary Ellen Brett bless the riders participating...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Cross Rd Watertown NY, went to be with Jesus in Glory on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc., Watertown. Born Nov 30,...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Raymond J. Diehl, 48, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Raymond J. Diehl, 48, Leray St., Watertown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at his residence. Calling hours are Friday September 16th, 2022 from 1 pm – 3 pm at the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021. Local arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Syracuse.com

See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)

Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
CLAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Pinckney officials frustrated over Copenhagen FD limbo

PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen says its fire department missed Monday’s deadline to decide on its future and town of Pinckney officials expressed frustration as the future of their fire services hinges on what the Copenhagen department does. Three weeks ago, the village of Copenhagen...
COPENHAGEN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy