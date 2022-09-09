Read full article on original website
Watertown bridge getting improvements
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Improvements to Watertown’s Court Street bridge will be beginning soon. The bridge that traverses the Black River will be getting its steel decking repaired and sealed. It’s the first time the bridge is getting any rehabilitation since 1993 when the original concrete structure was...
Oswego Common Council Seeking Public Input On Old City Hall Renovation Funding
OSWEGO – The Old City Hall building will find itself under a complete transformation in the not-to-distant future; the Oswego Common Council voting unanimously last night to hold a public session on securing grant money for the old structure’s rehabilitation purposes. The next Common Council meeting’s public session...
Revamping skate ramps? Watertown City Council looks at options
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An investment in the youth. That’s what Council Member Cliff Olney calls his plan for a major upgrade to Watertown’s skate park. He’s been talking to American Ramp Company, or ARC, which has designed skate parks for communities across the country. Designs...
CitiBus to end drives into apartment building parking lots
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beginning next month, Watertown’s CitiBus will no longer enter the parking lots of apartment buildings throughout the city. It goes into effect on Monday, October 10, and affects Midtown Apartments at 142 Mechanic Street, Curtis Street Apartments at 336 W. Main Street, and LeRay Street Apartments at 874 LeRay Street.
Sister Ronald Marie Hax, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Ronald Marie Hax died September 11, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 74. She was born, daughter of Howard Hax and Elizabeth Moore Hax. She was a graduate of Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay. She then graduated...
Copenhagen Fire Department’s decision on future misses deadline
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A day past its deadline, the Copenhagen Fire Department has yet to respond to the village with a decision on its future. The deadline of September 12 has come and gone for the Copenhagen Fire Department - the date set for the group to decide whether to hand over its financials to the village or dissolve the department altogether.
Largest Adirondack solar project to date goes before APA
Array of 62,000 panels would be installed near former Superfund site. The state’s first “build ready” solar project and the largest ever proposed in the Adirondack Park could get approval by the Adirondack Park Agency on Thursday. It is a 20-megawatt electricity generation project – 62,235 solar...
Richard C. Eddy, 82, of Newton Falls
NEWTON FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Richard C. Eddy, 82, a longtime resident of Elm Street West, passed away Sunday morning, September 11, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital, Star Lake. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
3-vehicle crash ties up Arsenal Street traffic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash near Interstate 81 in Watertown Tuesday evening. It happened at the stop light on Arsenal Street just across the I-81 overpass heading out of the city. A 7 News crew saw the three vehicles stopped in the center...
NYS Police underage vaping operation in Oneida, Herkimer counties led to 10 arrests
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Unit launched “Operation Vaporizer” in Oneida and Herkimer counties, a weekslong initiative targeting the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. The operation, conducted in partnership with several local law enforcement agencies, was launched in...
Heart walk’s inspirational honoree passes away
WOODVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Adeline Smith of Woodville in southern Jefferson County died Sunday morning after a long battle with heart disease. Adeline was just eight years old, but she had a lifetime of love for her family, and for her larger family with the American Heart Association. In...
Clark Henry Babcock, 98, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clark Henry Babcock of Clayton passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at his home, one month shy of his 99th birthday. Clark was born October 8, 1923 in Tylerville to Jesse and Florence Babcock. He graduated from Adams Center Central...
Watertown rapids announce new general manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new general manager who is no stranger to the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. Careylynn Schell Parody takes over as GM. She’s no stranger to baseball. She’s been a part of the sport since she was...
17th annual Ride for Ryan draws biggest crowd of participants yet
ATVs riders drive through farmland Saturday on the Tug Hill before crossing Route 12 in Lewis County for the 17th annual Ride for Ryan J. LaBarge fundraising event, which benefits a scholarship at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Canon Samuel Lundy and Sister Mary Ellen Brett bless the riders participating...
Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Cross Rd Watertown NY, went to be with Jesus in Glory on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc., Watertown. Born Nov 30,...
Raymond J. Diehl, 48, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Raymond J. Diehl, 48, Leray St., Watertown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at his residence. Calling hours are Friday September 16th, 2022 from 1 pm – 3 pm at the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021. Local arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Court papers: ‘I should plug you again,’ alleged assailant told shooting victim
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The man who allegedly shot another on State Street in Watertown Saturday night allegedly said, “take a whiff of this,” before shooting the victim in the leg. Then, according to court papers, 49-year-old Marcus Taylor allegedly told 29-year-old Justin Hicks, “I should plug...
Boonville Police calls torn up lawns at Bottom of Boonville Cemetery “100% criminal in nature”
BOONVILLE- Authorities are seeking whoever is responsible for tearing up the lawns at the very bottom edge of Boonville Cemetery. Sometime between 2:00 and 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle of some sort tore up the lawns along Moose River Road, right across from the upper portion of Erwin Park. According...
See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)
Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
Pinckney officials frustrated over Copenhagen FD limbo
PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen says its fire department missed Monday’s deadline to decide on its future and town of Pinckney officials expressed frustration as the future of their fire services hinges on what the Copenhagen department does. Three weeks ago, the village of Copenhagen...
