4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
AdWeek
Longtime WHAM Rochester Anchor Team to Leave Local TV at the Same Time
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHAM‘s longest running anchor team of Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge have announced their plans to leave local television. The two...
Major Changes Coming To TV News In New York
One of the longest-running news teams in New York State is calling it quits later this year. If you spent any time watching TV news in Rochester, New York you probably saw Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge at 5 pm. The duo have anchored the 13WHAM News at 5 pm since 1990 and announced that they will both be retiring later this year.
Jimmy Z’s in Brockport reopening for indoor dining
Jimmy Z's in Brockport is set to reopen for dine-in, owners announced Tuesday morning on social media.
Hillary Clinton Has Big Plans For Upstate New York This Month
Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton is coming to Upstate New York this month for a public address that’s very near to her heart. Clinton has recently been in the headlines for an interview with CBS News saying that she will not run for President again after her 2016 loss.
Trans Siberian Orchestra to play at Blue Cross Arena
Last year's show, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, was the first time the group had toured in over two decades.
Honor Flight Rochester welcomes home veterans aboard Mission 73 flight
Honor Flight Rochester officials said they provide veterans in Rochester with the "trip of a lifetime."
Rochester beauty school training stylists to recognize human trafficking signs
While the school is still getting the logistics of space sorted out, organizers are hosting a program for any stylists in the area to patriciate in.
westsidenewsny.com
Leslie Daum: The first woman to join the Brockport FD
In the spring of 1974, 21-year-old Leslie Daum was a senior at SUNY Brockport majoring in sociology and recreation. Her schedule was such that she had most of her afternoons free, and after hearing volunteers were needed during that day part, she applied to join the Brockport Fire Department’s Silsby Hose Company. In doing so, she became the first woman to join in the department’s 99-year history.
Parolee given 25 years to life for murder on Baden St. in Rochester
That afternoon, RPD officers responded to 31 Bardin Street for the report of a victim shot.
Clinton Crossings complex gets $71.5 million offer
A $71.5 million sale of the Clinton Crossings medical complex is in the works. If it closes, the sale would be the largest deal yet to come out of the protracted settlement of Rochester entrepreneur Anthony Costello’s estate. A significant player in area real estate and development, Costello’s March...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Canandaigua Academy hosts annual 9/11 stair climb to pay tribute to first responders
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students and participants stepped up for Canandaigua Academy’s second annual community stair climb to remember the brave men and women that died on Sept. 11. “It truly was a devastating day, not just for our country, but for the world,” high school graduate Katie Compton...
westsidenewsny.com
Community dedication ceremony in memory of Dr. Bill Hullfish
The community is invited to a dedication ceremony for the new bench installed at Sagawa Park in memory of Dr. Bill Hullfish. This ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 18, 3 p.m., at Sagawa Park, 96 Main Street, Brockport. There will be performances by the Brockport Symphony Orchestra String Quartet and the Golden Eagle String Band.
tmpresale.com
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland in Rochester, NY Nov 22, 2022 – pre-sale passcode
The new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland pre-sale password is now ready to use. During this Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland presale you’ll have a great opportunity to buy sweet seats before the public!!!. If you don’t purchase your tickets to Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland’s show in Rochester, NY during the...
‘She was robbed of her run and her life’: Rochester runners in solidarity with Eliza Fletcher
One of the runners shared that she finds it unfair that no one can feel safe just running by themselves.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 9 - September 11
The first week of school is officially over, but you can still keep the summer fun going. There are plenty of events to keep you and the family busy this weekend in Western New York.
websterontheweb.com
It’s FINALLY Barn Sale time!
I’ve long been impressed by the volunteers at the Webster Museum. The challenges they tackle every week curating, organizing, sorting, setting up displays, serving as docents — all designed to keep Webster’s history alive for us all — take a lot of work and incredible dedication. But all that pales in comparison to the monumental task these volunteers tackle every year at Barn Sale time.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants
Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
WGRZ TV
Peach festival kicks off with Kate Welshofer as honorary Grand Parade Marshall
The Niagara County Peach Festival is back for its 64'th year this weekend in Lewiston. There are rides, games, food and their signature dish, the peach shortcake.
‘Let’s Roll!’ Motorcycle ride and concert held in memory of first responders on 9/11
The ride went through the Village of Brockport past the 9/11 Memorial before returning to Ontario Beach Park.
13 WHAM
Another round of rain and thunder Monday
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It turned out to be a damp and gray end to the weekend in WNY. It looks like we'll have another chance for showers soon. Here's Meteorologist Mark McLean with an update on this evening's weather forecast and an early look at the Monday morning commute.
