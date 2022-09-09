ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Changes Coming To TV News In New York

One of the longest-running news teams in New York State is calling it quits later this year. If you spent any time watching TV news in Rochester, New York you probably saw Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge at 5 pm. The duo have anchored the 13WHAM News at 5 pm since 1990 and announced that they will both be retiring later this year.
Leslie Daum: The first woman to join the Brockport FD

In the spring of 1974, 21-year-old Leslie Daum was a senior at SUNY Brockport majoring in sociology and recreation. Her schedule was such that she had most of her afternoons free, and after hearing volunteers were needed during that day part, she applied to join the Brockport Fire Department’s Silsby Hose Company. In doing so, she became the first woman to join in the department’s 99-year history.
Community dedication ceremony in memory of Dr. Bill Hullfish

The community is invited to a dedication ceremony for the new bench installed at Sagawa Park in memory of Dr. Bill Hullfish. This ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 18, 3 p.m., at Sagawa Park, 96 Main Street, Brockport. There will be performances by the Brockport Symphony Orchestra String Quartet and the Golden Eagle String Band.
It’s FINALLY Barn Sale time!

I’ve long been impressed by the volunteers at the Webster Museum. The challenges they tackle every week curating, organizing, sorting, setting up displays, serving as docents — all designed to keep Webster’s history alive for us all — take a lot of work and incredible dedication. But all that pales in comparison to the monumental task these volunteers tackle every year at Barn Sale time.
The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants

Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
Another round of rain and thunder Monday

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It turned out to be a damp and gray end to the weekend in WNY. It looks like we'll have another chance for showers soon. Here's Meteorologist Mark McLean with an update on this evening's weather forecast and an early look at the Monday morning commute.
