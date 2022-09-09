In the spring of 1974, 21-year-old Leslie Daum was a senior at SUNY Brockport majoring in sociology and recreation. Her schedule was such that she had most of her afternoons free, and after hearing volunteers were needed during that day part, she applied to join the Brockport Fire Department’s Silsby Hose Company. In doing so, she became the first woman to join in the department’s 99-year history.

