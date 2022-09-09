Can Gara or Walker unseat Dunleavy in the race for Alaska governor? Analysts say both have a tough, but possible road to victory.

Anyone but Walker he will destroy Alaska steal pfd, let criminals walk free and sell out our energy resources
F🖕🖕K Walker, he screwed up this state so much. That was the reason we elected Dunleavy as governor in the first place to get that P.O.S out of there.
To the author’s question. Yes of course with rank choice voting whatever the puppet master wants is possible. It’s sort of the backwards thing, you know (Bidenism), the first will be last and the last will be first! How on earth does it make any sense that people get votes that were the majorities “second choice”? And then they want you to believe that is more democratic, here in the Constitutional Republic in which we live. Also, while you wait for weeks for the results, Lisa’s group runs ads on the radio exhorting everyone to be calm.
Comments / 21