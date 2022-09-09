ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce

Alaska Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce is seen in an undated photo published by the Alaska Division of Elections. (Handout photo) Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor, was asked to resign as mayor after a secret investigation corroborated a harassment complaint against him and found the complainant’s report credible.
ALASKA STATE
Report: Famed Iditarod musher Lance Mackey has died

Kenai, Alaska (KSRM) - Alaskan dog musher and dog sled racer Lance Mackey has died after a prolonged battle with cancer. The news was made public by his parents in a social media post from Wednesday. Mackey, most recently from Fairbanks, who lived for several years in Kasilof, was a...
KASILOF, AK
Kenai Standoff With Authorities Results In Suspect Taking Own Life

In the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, Kenai Police Officers attempted to arrest 40-year-old John S. Evans of Kenai at a residence near 5th Avenue in Kenai. According to a KPD Press Release, Evans was being sought for failure to register as a sex offender and two outstanding Alaska State Trooper arrest warrants. Evans fled to his crawl space armed with a firearm in order to avoid arrest. Nearby residents on 5th Avenue were evacuated by arresting officers, in addition to part of the street being closed down during the incident.
KENAI, AK
Soldotna city employees facing threats after park controversy

Southcentral is in between storm systems as Labor Day weekend starts. The Fault in the Facts: The world's largest tsunami was in our backyard. Since those who witnessed the tsunami are no longer able to tell their tale, in this installment of The Fault in the Facts, a loved one helps bring their family members' experience to life with the help of words a survivor spoke about his memories before he died.

