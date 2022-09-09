ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

1 hospitalized after mobile home fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person is hospitalized after a mobile home fire in Chesapeake Tuesday evening. Just before 6 p.m., firefighters got a call that a backyard shed was on fire and quickly spreading towards a mobile home in the 2700 block of Ike Street. That's in the Portlock section of the city.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Man dies after shooting on E. Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet, police got the call around noon. When they arrived at the scene, which was on the 900 block of Brambleton Avenue, they found a man who had been shot.
NORFOLK, VA
2 dead in Newport News apartment shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Monday night. According to the Newport News Police Dept., it happened at an apartment in the 700 block of 44th Street at 8:30 p.m. Inside the apartment, police found two men with gunshot wounds. Takaree Nijinn Allen,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Man shot Sunday night in Young Terrace area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Sunday night on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk. Police say they were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:20 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries. The investigation so far has found the...
NORFOLK, VA
Man accused of killing 21-year-old on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot on September 3 in Newport News. 26-year-old De’Aundre Malique Jarrett, of Newport News, was arrested around 11 p.m. Friday and also charged with use of a firearm, Newport News said in announcing his arrest Monday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Missing Williamsburg man's car found in California

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Police Dept. is searching for a missing 61-year-old man who was last seen by family in May. On September 4, Williamsburg police took a report that James Robert Cox, who suffers from a mental disability, was missing from the 200 block of Parkway Drive.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

