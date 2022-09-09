Read full article on original website
Related
1 hospitalized after mobile home fire in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person is hospitalized after a mobile home fire in Chesapeake Tuesday evening. Just before 6 p.m., firefighters got a call that a backyard shed was on fire and quickly spreading towards a mobile home in the 2700 block of Ike Street. That's in the Portlock section of the city.
Man dies after shooting on E. Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet, police got the call around noon. When they arrived at the scene, which was on the 900 block of Brambleton Avenue, they found a man who had been shot.
Man shot, then struck by vehicle following altercation in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was shot and then struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach overnight.
Portsmouth Police search for second suspect in deadly shooting on South Street
On September 3, around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of South Street. They found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
44-year-old active-duty soldier arrested, accused of communicating with Gloucester teen
Police say an active-duty soldier from Alabama has been arrested after he was involved in the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl early Tuesday morning in Gloucester.
Police investigating after person steals, crashes Virginia Beach ambulance in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are searching for a driver who stole and crashed an ambulance Tuesday morning. According to a spokesperson from VB EMS, the incident began in Virginia Beach. Dispatch received a call around 1:10 a.m. about a person who had been shot and had then...
James City County Police investigate homicide after man found shot dead
On Tuesday around 1:38 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2600 block of Chickahominy Road in reference to a gunshot victim.
2 dead in Newport News apartment shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Monday night. According to the Newport News Police Dept., it happened at an apartment in the 700 block of 44th Street at 8:30 p.m. Inside the apartment, police found two men with gunshot wounds. Takaree Nijinn Allen,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NNPD investigating weekend shooting in restaurant parking lot
NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department was investigating Monday after a weekend shooting in a restaurant parking lot left a man with multiple gunshot wounds, the department said. On Saturday around 1:30 a.m., NNPD officers were called to the Sandbar Grill and Pub in the 700 block...
WAVY News 10
Man shot Sunday night in Young Terrace area of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Sunday night on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk. Police say they were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:20 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries. The investigation so far has found the...
Police seeking possible suspect after shooting outside Newport News restaurant
Police are now investigating after a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting at the parking lot of a Newport News restaurant.
NPD investigating after man dies in shooting on Olney Road
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it is investigating after a shooting left a man dead Saturday night. Police were called to the 900 block of E. Olney Road around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, the department said. Once there, they found a man who died after being shot,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested in connection with Suffolk 7-Eleven robbery
A man has been arrested following a 7-Eleven armed robbery in Suffolk earlier this month.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of Indian River Road at around 11:16 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
WAVY News 10
Man accused of killing 21-year-old on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot on September 3 in Newport News. 26-year-old De’Aundre Malique Jarrett, of Newport News, was arrested around 11 p.m. Friday and also charged with use of a firearm, Newport News said in announcing his arrest Monday.
Portsmouth Police investigate gunshot-wound incident
The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred near the 2000 block of Victory Blvd, around 4 am.
Man arrested in Chesapeake on charges involving children after NCIS, FBI investigation
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges involving crimes against children in Chesapeake following a months-long investigation. William Deacon IV, 35, was arrested on Monday after officers searched a home in the 1000 block of Kendale Circle, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. While specific...
Search for missing kayaker underway near Lesner Bridge in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rescue teams in Virginia Beach are searching for a missing man near the Lesner Bridge. According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, 27-year-old Ryan Tew launched from Crab Creek in the Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 last night in his kayak. According to Coast Guard, search crews...
Missing Williamsburg man's car found in California
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Police Dept. is searching for a missing 61-year-old man who was last seen by family in May. On September 4, Williamsburg police took a report that James Robert Cox, who suffers from a mental disability, was missing from the 200 block of Parkway Drive.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0