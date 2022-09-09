how about doing something like that for the senior citizens after all we're paying for those children to eat too we're still paying taxes school taxes
20 million dollars spent on ALL CHILDREN TO GET FREE BREAKFAST. Another dive into socialism. The wealthy children get free breakfast too. Hmm, How about free breakfast for our veterans, seniors, or how about using that 20 million to reduce school taxes and give all people a break since Biden’s inflation has greatly reduced our buying for essential things? This is just not right.
How about parents feeding their kids before school. We did alright growing up with our parents taking care of us...why are parents in these times nit feeding their children? If you can't afford children, don't have them! Catholics need to STOP their insanity of no birth control.
