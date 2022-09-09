ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 71

belle gray
4d ago

how about doing something like that for the senior citizens after all we're paying for those children to eat too we're still paying taxes school taxes

Reply(22)
16
Guest
3d ago

20 million dollars spent on ALL CHILDREN TO GET FREE BREAKFAST. Another dive into socialism. The wealthy children get free breakfast too. Hmm, How about free breakfast for our veterans, seniors, or how about using that 20 million to reduce school taxes and give all people a break since Biden’s inflation has greatly reduced our buying for essential things? This is just not right.

Reply(2)
7
Sandy PA
3d ago

How about parents feeding their kids before school. We did alright growing up with our parents taking care of us...why are parents in these times nit feeding their children? If you can't afford children, don't have them! Catholics need to STOP their insanity of no birth control.

Reply(5)
9
Related
therecord-online.com

Wolf Administration Announces More Than $762K In Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded To 122 Departments

HARRISBURG, PA- The Wolf Administration today announced that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Create ‘Dream Team’ Ambassador Program in Northeast PA to Encourage High School Students to Consider Careers in Manufacturing

Governor Tom Wolf today announced $150,900 in new funding for the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC), through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to support a manufacturing career awareness program in northeastern Pennsylvania where young professionals talk to high school and college students about the benefits and rewards of a career in manufacturing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
phillyvoice.com

All Pennsylvania students can receive free breakfasts again this school year

Pennsylvania will provide every student with a free school breakfast this academic year, regardless of household income, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday. The Universal Free Breakfast Program, which will cost $21.5 million in state funds, impacts more than 1.7 million children enrolled in public, private and charter schools that participate in the National Free Lunch Program. Childcare facilities that participate in the free meal program also will be eligible.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man in rainbow wig took loaded gun to Dairy Queen; Wanted to restore Trump to President King of the United States

A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded gun into a Dairy Queen. WPXI reports that the Delmont Borough Police Department responded to a call of an erratic driver.  That driver, who was reportedly dressed in a rainbow wig and a bright yellow safety vest, allegedly got out of his vehicle […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion

Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#School Lunch#Free School#School Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Haunted House Named the No. 1 Scariest in America

The leaves are starting to change colors in Pennsylvania, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Pennsylvania has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 1 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Scenic Train Rides

If planning a vacation to Pennsylvania, you may want to check out some of its scenic train rides. There are several different routes, including those on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad, and the Middletown & Hummeltown Railroad. These rides provide an unforgettable way to see Pennsylvania's natural beauty.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Explore Pennsylvania’s past with free admission to PA Trails of History Sites and Museums

​The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Pennsylvania Trails of HistoryOpens In A New Window comprises museums and historic sites administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, organized along four […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Matt Brouillette

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how President Joe Biden made...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy