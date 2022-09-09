Read full article on original website
Related
Interview: Ubisoft CEO on company’s scandals and attempts to reform
PARIS — Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot tells Axios that company reform in the wake of workplace misconduct scandals, that demoralized employees and had some players talking boycott, “has been my main focus for the past two years.”. Why it matters: Guillemot is testing the premise that a boss...
Report: Losing tech race with China could cost U.S. trillions
The United States could miss out on trillions of dollars in economic growth if it fails to confront the growing technology threat posed by China, according to a new report from the Eric Schmidt-led Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP). Why it matters: An American failure to challenge China would not...
Starbucks embarks on global reinvention and expansion
Starbucks unveiled a new strategy today to reinvent itself inside and out, and to expand around the world. Why it matters: The coffee giant needs a bold overhaul to resolve growing tensions with some of its U.S. workers, adjust to new consumer preferences and behaviors, and rethink how it approaches its global markets.
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
49K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0