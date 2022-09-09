ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Losing tech race with China could cost U.S. trillions

The United States could miss out on trillions of dollars in economic growth if it fails to confront the growing technology threat posed by China, according to a new report from the Eric Schmidt-led Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP). Why it matters: An American failure to challenge China would not...
Starbucks embarks on global reinvention and expansion

Starbucks unveiled a new strategy today to reinvent itself inside and out, and to expand around the world. Why it matters: The coffee giant needs a bold overhaul to resolve growing tensions with some of its U.S. workers, adjust to new consumer preferences and behaviors, and rethink how it approaches its global markets.
