Music Fest Fridays: Singer-songwriter YDE performs ‘Old Her,’ talks new E.P.

By Glen Walker, Tammy Chan, Pablo Chacon, Lu Parker
 4 days ago

Singer-songwriter YDE joined us live to discuss her debut E.P. “ Send Help .”

The former Nickelodeon star shared that this project was three years in the making, and she is proud of what she and her team have put out.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, YDE shared a special never before seen performance of her song “ Old Her .”

“Send Help” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

To stay updated on YDE’s music career, visit her website or follow her on Instagram or Twitter .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 9, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.

KTLA

KTLA

