RENOVO, PA – The Renovo First United Methodist Church on 7th Street in Renovo will hold their 2nd Monday of the Month Dinner on Monday, September 12 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The dinner is Drive Up and will include: Slow Roasted Succulent And Tender Roast Beef, accompanied by Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, with Gravy, Green Beans This tasty meal Is followed up with an assortment of Home-Made Deserts. The cost is $12.00.

RENOVO, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO