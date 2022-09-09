ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganton, PA

therecord-online.com

Wildcat Cross Country Boys take second

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Boys Cross Country team was in action Tuesday against Lewisburg, Mount Carmel and Midd-West. Coach Scott Bair said, “The CM Boys XC team continue to get better each week. Sam Wible, Damien Winner, Cody Etters, Jaxon Hardy, and Robbie Andrews all PR”d today for the Wildcats.”
LEWISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Lady Wildcat Cross Country finish 2nd at Meet

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcat Cross Country team took second Tuesday against Lewisburg, Mountain Carmel and Midd-West at LHU’s West Branch XC Course. Coach Scott Bair said, “The girls had new PR’s from Abbey Wolfe, Sophia Croce, Calienna Cardinal, Gracie Johnson, and Chloe Corbin....
MILL HALL, PA
therecord-online.com

Coach Malinak honored at CM Heritage Homecoming

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – One of the highlights at last Friday’s Central Mountain Heritage Homecoming football game was a special pre-game presentation to retired Lock Haven High School football coach Don Malinak. Members of one of the venerable coach’s outstanding teams, from the Lock Haven High School...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

LH football drops home opener to Mercyhurst

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Despite a tremendous defensive effort in the first half, which led to a 7-6 Lock Haven lead, the Bald Eagles (1-1) dropped their 2022 home-opener to visiting Mercyhurst (2-0) 49-7 Saturday night in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East-West Crossover action. Lock Haven opened the...
ERIE, PA
therecord-online.com

PSU prepares to head to Auburn

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. – No. 22/23 Penn State goes on the road to take on Auburn on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: The Nittany Lions will take on Auburn for the fourth time...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

15 Central Mountain Middle School teachers’ recipients in Subaru Adopt-a-Classroom program

MILL HALL, PA – Blaise Alexander Subaru selected the Central Mountain Middle School as this year’s recipient in its continuing Adopt-A-School program and Dave Kelley, general manager of the dealership in Montoursville, was on hand Monday to recognize 15 middle school teachers with gift boxes to help cover the cost of their teaching supplies.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
therecord-online.com

Beverly A. Marcaccio

Beverly A. Marcaccio, 85, recently of 360 E. Park St., Lock Haven, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at Jersey Shore Hospital. Born May 29, 1937 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Fye. On November 12, 1955, Beverly married Romeo Marcaccio, sharing 57...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Mark P. Kleinle

Mark P. Kleinle, 70, of Lock Haven died Friday, September 9 th 2022 peacefully with his family by his side. Born on August 6, 1952 in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Virginia Heimbach and late Leroy. Kleinle, Jr. Mark was a 1970 graduate of East Stroudsburg...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Drought Watch Remains in Clinton, Centre and 34 Other Counties, DEP Asks For Continued Voluntary Water Conservation

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Tuesday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties remain on drought watch, with continued voluntary water conservation requested. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to see...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Stephen N. Eyer

Stephen N. Eyer, 79 passed away on Sunday September 4, 2022 at UPMC Lock Haven. He was born November 4, 1942 to the late Mary “Mame” Poorman and Calvin “Bill” Eyer of Castanea. Steve was a 1960 graduate of Lock Haven High School where he met...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Larry F. Nelen

Larry F. Nelen, 64, of North Bend passed away Thursday, Sept., 8, 2022 at his residence. Born June 5, 1958 in Renovo he was a son of the late Edward and Myrtle (Byrnes) Nelen. Larry was married to the former Joanne M. Fleisher who died August 18, 2022. They were married for 42 years.
NORTH BEND, PA
therecord-online.com

2nd Monday Dinner at First United Methodist

RENOVO, PA – The Renovo First United Methodist Church on 7th Street in Renovo will hold their 2nd Monday of the Month Dinner on Monday, September 12 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The dinner is Drive Up and will include: Slow Roasted Succulent And Tender Roast Beef, accompanied by Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, with Gravy, Green Beans This tasty meal Is followed up with an assortment of Home-Made Deserts. The cost is $12.00.
RENOVO, PA
therecord-online.com

Thousands of books, media for sale at Annual Book Sale

LOCK HAVEN, PA- The scent of old paper and books lingered on the patio at the Ross Library Tuesday evening during the ticketed Preview Sale. The event, which granted early-bird book sale access coupled with wine, cheese, and other refreshments, was buzzing with activity prior to the 5pm start time. There were around two dozen or so people perusing the tables shortly after opening.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Wolf Administration Announces More Than $762K In Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded To 122 Departments

HARRISBURG, PA- The Wolf Administration today announced that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Dean Lowell Bair, Jr.

Dean Lowell Bair, Jr. of 725 Bressler Street Lock Haven, formally of 841 West Fourth Street Lock Haven, passed away on September 3, 2022. Dean was born on October 30, 1964 in Lock Haven to the late Dean L. Bair and Thelma Rogers Bair. Dean attended Keystone Central School District...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

9/11 Moving Tribute underway in Lock Haven Sunday

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Veterans Affairs office is carrying out its ninth annual 9/11 Moving Tribute through downtown Lock Haven. Veterans Affairs director Jennifer Hagaman said well over 30 local residents are participating in the daylong observance of Sept. 11, 2001. They included the ROTC unit from Commonwealth University-Lock Haven, on hand before daybreak Sunday to lend their support. Participants are carrying flags throughout the downtown, including on the flood protection walkway.
LOCK HAVEN, PA

