Wildcat Cross Country Boys take second
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Boys Cross Country team was in action Tuesday against Lewisburg, Mount Carmel and Midd-West. Coach Scott Bair said, “The CM Boys XC team continue to get better each week. Sam Wible, Damien Winner, Cody Etters, Jaxon Hardy, and Robbie Andrews all PR”d today for the Wildcats.”
Lady Wildcat Cross Country finish 2nd at Meet
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcat Cross Country team took second Tuesday against Lewisburg, Mountain Carmel and Midd-West at LHU’s West Branch XC Course. Coach Scott Bair said, “The girls had new PR’s from Abbey Wolfe, Sophia Croce, Calienna Cardinal, Gracie Johnson, and Chloe Corbin....
Coach Malinak honored at CM Heritage Homecoming
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – One of the highlights at last Friday’s Central Mountain Heritage Homecoming football game was a special pre-game presentation to retired Lock Haven High School football coach Don Malinak. Members of one of the venerable coach’s outstanding teams, from the Lock Haven High School...
LH football drops home opener to Mercyhurst
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Despite a tremendous defensive effort in the first half, which led to a 7-6 Lock Haven lead, the Bald Eagles (1-1) dropped their 2022 home-opener to visiting Mercyhurst (2-0) 49-7 Saturday night in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East-West Crossover action. Lock Haven opened the...
PSU prepares to head to Auburn
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. – No. 22/23 Penn State goes on the road to take on Auburn on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: The Nittany Lions will take on Auburn for the fourth time...
15 Central Mountain Middle School teachers’ recipients in Subaru Adopt-a-Classroom program
MILL HALL, PA – Blaise Alexander Subaru selected the Central Mountain Middle School as this year’s recipient in its continuing Adopt-A-School program and Dave Kelley, general manager of the dealership in Montoursville, was on hand Monday to recognize 15 middle school teachers with gift boxes to help cover the cost of their teaching supplies.
Beverly A. Marcaccio
Beverly A. Marcaccio, 85, recently of 360 E. Park St., Lock Haven, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at Jersey Shore Hospital. Born May 29, 1937 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Fye. On November 12, 1955, Beverly married Romeo Marcaccio, sharing 57...
Mark P. Kleinle
Mark P. Kleinle, 70, of Lock Haven died Friday, September 9 th 2022 peacefully with his family by his side. Born on August 6, 1952 in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Virginia Heimbach and late Leroy. Kleinle, Jr. Mark was a 1970 graduate of East Stroudsburg...
Drought Watch Remains in Clinton, Centre and 34 Other Counties, DEP Asks For Continued Voluntary Water Conservation
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Tuesday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties remain on drought watch, with continued voluntary water conservation requested. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to see...
Stephen N. Eyer
Stephen N. Eyer, 79 passed away on Sunday September 4, 2022 at UPMC Lock Haven. He was born November 4, 1942 to the late Mary “Mame” Poorman and Calvin “Bill” Eyer of Castanea. Steve was a 1960 graduate of Lock Haven High School where he met...
Lock Haven Nursing Honor Society Establishes ‘Scrubs for Students’ Uniform Closet
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The 2022 Nursing Honor Society at Commonwealth University’s Lock Haven campus has established an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) uniform closet to help decrease the financial strain of nursing school. The “Scrubs for Students” closet is open to all nursing students who are...
Larry F. Nelen
Larry F. Nelen, 64, of North Bend passed away Thursday, Sept., 8, 2022 at his residence. Born June 5, 1958 in Renovo he was a son of the late Edward and Myrtle (Byrnes) Nelen. Larry was married to the former Joanne M. Fleisher who died August 18, 2022. They were married for 42 years.
2nd Monday Dinner at First United Methodist
RENOVO, PA – The Renovo First United Methodist Church on 7th Street in Renovo will hold their 2nd Monday of the Month Dinner on Monday, September 12 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The dinner is Drive Up and will include: Slow Roasted Succulent And Tender Roast Beef, accompanied by Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, with Gravy, Green Beans This tasty meal Is followed up with an assortment of Home-Made Deserts. The cost is $12.00.
Thousands of books, media for sale at Annual Book Sale
LOCK HAVEN, PA- The scent of old paper and books lingered on the patio at the Ross Library Tuesday evening during the ticketed Preview Sale. The event, which granted early-bird book sale access coupled with wine, cheese, and other refreshments, was buzzing with activity prior to the 5pm start time. There were around two dozen or so people perusing the tables shortly after opening.
Wolf Administration Announces More Than $762K In Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded To 122 Departments
HARRISBURG, PA- The Wolf Administration today announced that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000...
Dean Lowell Bair, Jr.
Dean Lowell Bair, Jr. of 725 Bressler Street Lock Haven, formally of 841 West Fourth Street Lock Haven, passed away on September 3, 2022. Dean was born on October 30, 1964 in Lock Haven to the late Dean L. Bair and Thelma Rogers Bair. Dean attended Keystone Central School District...
9/11 Moving Tribute underway in Lock Haven Sunday
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Veterans Affairs office is carrying out its ninth annual 9/11 Moving Tribute through downtown Lock Haven. Veterans Affairs director Jennifer Hagaman said well over 30 local residents are participating in the daylong observance of Sept. 11, 2001. They included the ROTC unit from Commonwealth University-Lock Haven, on hand before daybreak Sunday to lend their support. Participants are carrying flags throughout the downtown, including on the flood protection walkway.
