ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

Related
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/12/22–9/13/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/13/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Silvia Spencer – Failure to...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH

As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County, WY
Crime & Safety
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
cowboystatedaily.com

Draft Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens More Authority To Ticket Trespassers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Game wardens would have more authority to ticket trespassers under a draft bill currently before the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee. At issue is whether Wyoming game wardens should have more leeway in cases that fall under sheriffs’ jurisdiction under...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wyoming News Now#
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Out of state wildfires brings smoke to Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Thanks to some out-of-state fires, most of Wyoming woke up to smoke and haze Tuesday morning. According to Wyoming State Forestry, wildfires have been burning in Idaho. “They had some pretty intense fire behavior. The fire conditions and weather all lined up for erratic...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

What to consider before using a gun for self-defense

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With national stories of women being abducted and killed, such as the jogger in Tennessee, many, here in Wyoming, are looking at ways to defend themselves. There are many different tools that can be used for self-defense, and some women are turning to handguns.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing Runaway Boy

Cheyenne police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway last Wednesday, Sept. 7. According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl

Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Morning Show Interview: Hike for Hunger Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Meals on Wheels, along with other hunger fighting initiatives across southeastern Wyoming, will host Hike for Hunger Wyoming on October 1st. According to Meals on Wheels, Hike for Hunger “is an outdoor adventure event that raises awareness of hunger and food insecurity in Wyoming....
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.81, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.82 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 13 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne City Council debates amendment on impounding illegally parked vehicles

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A change to the time frame in which an illegally parked vehicle is towed was introduced to the Cheyenne City Council tonight, Sept. 12. This amendment would change the time frame to two business days, and the owner of the vehicle would have to pay charges for towing and storage incurred in addition to any penalties imposed for violation of this code or any other city ordinance.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy