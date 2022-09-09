ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

3d ago

Since when does a judge have the authority to limit the press? It seems that “small-town justice” can do as wants now days.

Authorities address concerns of Huntington serial killer

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities addressed the public Monday regarding concerns of a potential serial killer in the Huntington area. The statement, intended to address rumors circulating on social media, was released by the Huntington Police Department Monday evening, and pertains to speculation which has arisen following several homicides in the area since the beginning of 2022.
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Lancaster man killed in Vinton Co. crash

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Lancaster man lost his life Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Vinton County. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Randy Crist was traveling along route 93 when his 2008 Mercury Mariner veered off the left side of the highway around 3:30 p.m.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rumors of a serial killer in Huntington are just that -- rumors, according to the Huntington Police Department. HPD posted Monday night that the rumor spread on social media as the result of one of four homicides police investigated this year. Three resulted in arrests, while the fourth “is being investigated thoroughly at this time,” the post said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10TV

Woman arrested after enlisting help from 14-year-old to create fake Facebook accounts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Vinton County woman accused of harassing someone through Facebook was arrested by the Hocking County Sheriff's Office last week on three separate charges. Donna Hamler, 46, from McArthur, enlisted help from a 14-year-old relative to create more than eight fake Facebook accounts which were used to send death threats and inappropriate photos to an individual. The victim filed a report against the Facebook user and requested help in seeking a protection order from the sheriff's victim advocate.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
wklw.com

Police Arrest Carter Co Man Wanted for Several Thefts

The Kentucky State Police in Ashland say a Carter Co man, wanted for several thefts in Carter Co, was arrested over the weekend. Investigators say an off-duty Trooper saw the suspect, identified as Eric Justice, go into a home on Midland Trail in the Grayson community. During a search, Troopers located Justice hiding under a bed inside the home. Justice reportedly ignored commands to give up and Troopers used their taser to take Justice into custody. Justice faces numerous charges, including theft, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest. Officials also said Justice is a suspect in a ‘large amount’ of thefts in the Grayson area and more charges are pending. He’s being held in the Carter Co Detention Center.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Local woman who lost daughter to fentanyl brings crusade to Washington, DC

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - They're called Angel Families -- they're the ones left behind by loved ones who've died from addiction, particularly overdoses linked to fentanyl. A local Hillsboro mom is bringing her crusade to DC over the weekend to raise awareness, and hopefully prevent others from having to walk in her footsteps.
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fugitive roundup uncovers drug trafficking operation

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man is in custody today after authorities found illegal drugs during a warrant sweep. The Glouster Police Department with agents from the Adult Parole Authority arrested Noel Rose at an apartment at 18 North Street in Glouster. Rose, reports say, was wanted on outstanding warrants and was the subject of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

51-Year-Old Lancaster Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

Jackson – On Sunday, September 11, 2022 Troopers from Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle, fatal crash on State Route 93, .2 miles north of mile post 3, in Clinton Township, Vinton County, Ohio. The crash occurred at approximately 03:30 PM. Randy...
LANCASTER, OH
WSAZ

Woman charged in shooting incident

VINTON COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A Vinton County woman is in jail after a shooting incident in the Zaleski area. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office a shooting was reported on John Street on September 3. Deputies said the suspect was identified as Jennifer Norvell, 34, of Ray,...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Ledger Independent

Mason County District Court

Robert Dale Farley, 51, no/expired registration plates $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, drug paraphernalia dismissed, display of altered/illegal registration plate dismissed, court costs waived. Lordale Grandison, 60, operating under influence of alcohol three counts, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Oct. 5. Lordale Grandison, 60,...
MASON COUNTY, KY

