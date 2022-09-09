Read full article on original website
Since when does a judge have the authority to limit the press? It seems that “small-town justice” can do as wants now days.
Ohio man sentenced for attempting to murder mother at her grandparents’ graves
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced to prison for the attempted murder of his mother in Meigs County. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, David Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio, will spend 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder, the maximum sentence for the charge. The […]
Prosecution unveils first crime scene, victim photos from Pike Co. massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The public got its first view of the actual crime scenes and what it looked like when some of the victims were discovered after the Pike County massacre during George Wagner IV’s murder trial Tuesday. The pictures came during the testimony of those who...
Opening statements detail grisly moments in Pike County murder case
George Wagner IV is charged with eight counts of murder with death penalty specifications and several other charges connected to the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
Despite not pulling the trigger, man faces death penalty in family-of-8 massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) — George Wagner IV could possibly face the death penalty for his role in the April 2016 killings of eight people in Ohio. That's despite prosecutors agreeing, as Wagner’s brother told them, he didn't actually kill anyone that night. Wagner is one of four members...
Pike County murder trial: Witnesses describe discovering crime scenes
The first trial for a man charged with killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 continues Tuesday, following Monday's open statements from the prosecution and defense.
Pike County murder trial DAY 2: What we know from yesterday’s trial
PIKE COUNTY — Today marks day two of the trial for George Wagner the IV, the man accused of the Pike County murders. Wagner was one of four family members accused in the execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden family. Yesterday WHIO was in the courtroom when...
Authorities address concerns of Huntington serial killer
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities addressed the public Monday regarding concerns of a potential serial killer in the Huntington area. The statement, intended to address rumors circulating on social media, was released by the Huntington Police Department Monday evening, and pertains to speculation which has arisen following several homicides in the area since the beginning of 2022.
Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
Scioto Co. Sheriff’s Office to receive funds to hire a wellness coordinator and staff clinician
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. A total of 26 agencies will receive $1.67 million to help them support the...
Lancaster man killed in Vinton Co. crash
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Lancaster man lost his life Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Vinton County. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Randy Crist was traveling along route 93 when his 2008 Mercury Mariner veered off the left side of the highway around 3:30 p.m.
Three sentenced in Brown County Court of Common Pleas
Three individuals were recently sentenced in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas. Frankie Blevins On
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rumors of a serial killer in Huntington are just that -- rumors, according to the Huntington Police Department. HPD posted Monday night that the rumor spread on social media as the result of one of four homicides police investigated this year. Three resulted in arrests, while the fourth “is being investigated thoroughly at this time,” the post said.
Woman arrested after enlisting help from 14-year-old to create fake Facebook accounts
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Vinton County woman accused of harassing someone through Facebook was arrested by the Hocking County Sheriff's Office last week on three separate charges. Donna Hamler, 46, from McArthur, enlisted help from a 14-year-old relative to create more than eight fake Facebook accounts which were used to send death threats and inappropriate photos to an individual. The victim filed a report against the Facebook user and requested help in seeking a protection order from the sheriff's victim advocate.
Police Arrest Carter Co Man Wanted for Several Thefts
The Kentucky State Police in Ashland say a Carter Co man, wanted for several thefts in Carter Co, was arrested over the weekend. Investigators say an off-duty Trooper saw the suspect, identified as Eric Justice, go into a home on Midland Trail in the Grayson community. During a search, Troopers located Justice hiding under a bed inside the home. Justice reportedly ignored commands to give up and Troopers used their taser to take Justice into custody. Justice faces numerous charges, including theft, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest. Officials also said Justice is a suspect in a ‘large amount’ of thefts in the Grayson area and more charges are pending. He’s being held in the Carter Co Detention Center.
Gov. Dewine Announces Funding for Logan Police Department in Hocking County
HOCKING – Governor Dewine announced today the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. A total of 26 agencies will receive $1.67 million to help them support the wellness needs of...
Local woman who lost daughter to fentanyl brings crusade to Washington, DC
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - They're called Angel Families -- they're the ones left behind by loved ones who've died from addiction, particularly overdoses linked to fentanyl. A local Hillsboro mom is bringing her crusade to DC over the weekend to raise awareness, and hopefully prevent others from having to walk in her footsteps.
Fugitive roundup uncovers drug trafficking operation
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man is in custody today after authorities found illegal drugs during a warrant sweep. The Glouster Police Department with agents from the Adult Parole Authority arrested Noel Rose at an apartment at 18 North Street in Glouster. Rose, reports say, was wanted on outstanding warrants and was the subject of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
51-Year-Old Lancaster Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash
Jackson – On Sunday, September 11, 2022 Troopers from Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle, fatal crash on State Route 93, .2 miles north of mile post 3, in Clinton Township, Vinton County, Ohio. The crash occurred at approximately 03:30 PM. Randy...
Woman charged in shooting incident
VINTON COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A Vinton County woman is in jail after a shooting incident in the Zaleski area. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office a shooting was reported on John Street on September 3. Deputies said the suspect was identified as Jennifer Norvell, 34, of Ray,...
Mason County District Court
Robert Dale Farley, 51, no/expired registration plates $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, drug paraphernalia dismissed, display of altered/illegal registration plate dismissed, court costs waived. Lordale Grandison, 60, operating under influence of alcohol three counts, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Oct. 5. Lordale Grandison, 60,...
