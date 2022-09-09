Read full article on original website
Indigenous people plan trek from Sand Creek massacre site to Mount Evans baseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlandsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver approves basic income, tent village, hotels for homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver spending half a billion dollars on DIA baggage systemDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo Youth Congress applications now openNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Prep Rally Honor Roll (9/13/22)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
thepirateer.com
EHS football earns a 19-13 overtime win against Arvada
A loud, excited home crowd was taken on a roller coaster through the first home football matchup. EHS football defeated Arvada 19-13 in overtime on Saturday, September 10. It was a misty, cold day. Senior Isaiah Segoviano is a running back who had six solo tackles, two assists, and about...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 16-18
COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days. Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.
Meet Cherry Creek School District's 1st therapy dog
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A 9-week-old black Labrador puppy named Riley is the first-ever therapy dog in Cherry Creek School District. Riley was sworn into the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) by Sheriff Tyler Brown during a ceremony Monday morning. Teamed with School Resource Officer Deputy Adam Nardi, Riley will...
Why you should keep your lights off in Denver this week
Every night from late summer into fall, millions of birds are flying over the Rocky Mountains in search of a warmer climate, and the lights in Colorado can disorient their path.
Mile High Mania: Share your Broncos photos with 9NEWS
COLORADO, USA — The Orange Crush. The Drive. The Mile High Salute. Let's Ride. With a new quarterback, coach and owner, what will be the next moment of Mile High Magic?. Orange and blue fever is quickly spreading as a new era in Broncos Country begins. We want to see your photos that share your Denver Broncos pride.
Avalanche sign former Pittsburgh Penguins forward
DENVER — Free agent forward Evan Rodrigues has signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche. Rodrigues set career highs in goals (19), assists (24) and points (43) last season in 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 29-year-old has 53 goals and 76 assists in 316 career NHL...
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
'Let's ride': Denver mayor issues Orange Monday proclamation
DENVER — For the first time in 247 days, it's game day in Broncos Country. As a new era of Denver Broncos football begins Monday night in Seattle, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has proclaimed the day "Orange Monday." In the proclamation, Hancock encourages all citizens of Broncos Country to...
Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst
Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
Colorado ski resort tests its snow guns
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — It might still be summer, but ski season is just around the corner. Loveland Ski Area is already thinking about snowmaking, having brought out its snow guns Tuesday. The Loveland Trail Maintenance crew tested its snow guns across the mountainside in preparation of the...
tvnewscheck.com
KCNC Follows Methodical Plan To Top Denver A.M. News Ratings
KCNC, the CBS O&O in Denver, grew its M-F 5-7 a.m. news viewership in one year to outperform its competitors in the time period. “We did a deep dive into what we could do to reboot morning news,” says Tim Wieland, KCNC’s general manager. KCNC, the CBS...
Woman's casket comes racing down Colorado mountain 40 years after her death
Each year, thousands of people are drawn to the tiny town of Manitou Springs for its annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival. They gather to watch as decorated "racing" coffins and their often eccentric drivers hurl down Manitou Avenue. This year, the event will be celebrating its 27th annual...
Revenge on his mind? Russell Wilson to face Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football'
SEATTLE — Denver quarterback Russell Wilson makes his return to Seattle as the Broncos face the Seahawks on Monday night to open the season. Wilson spent 10 seasons as Seattle's starting quarterback before being traded this offseason to the Broncos. Wilson's debut in Denver is also the debut of new head coach Nathanial Hackett.
Here's how hot Denver schools without AC got last week
DENVER — We knew it was hot inside Denver schools without air conditioning last week. Now we know just how hot. Internal Denver Public Schools district data, obtained through a 9NEWS public records request, shows classrooms in the 90s and sometimes warmer than the air outside. The heat started...
Arapahoe County deputies rescue women from Cherry Creek Reservoir
Two women were rescued by Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office deputies after accidentally driving their car into the Cherry Creek Reservoir.
Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
2 women rescued from sinking car in Cherry Creek Reservoir
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Two women were rescued by sheriff's deputies after they mistakenly drove down a Cherry Creek Reservoir boat ramp, sinking their car into the water. A 911 call came into the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) at around 11 p.m. Saturday from the women inside the submerged car, the sheriff's office said.
Old Casa Bonita displays and 'Penny Pincher' machine put up for sale online
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — As the new owners of Casa Bonita spend millions on renovating the Mexican-themed restaurant, one retired entrepreneur is selling items from his time at the iconic establishment. Displays that many Coloradans will find familiar were found being sold on Facebook, including the “Jail Photos” and “Old...
Geno Smith, Seahawks defeat Russell Wilson's Broncos, 17-16
SEATTLE — Having bled roughly 2 minutes off the clock while going roughly 20 yards, Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense reached the 2-minute warning. This is why the Broncos paid such a huge price to make Wilson their quarterback. He had been a 10-year starter, and a 9-time Pro Bowler, for the other team, the Seattle Seahawks.
