Muskegon, MI

‘Sailor Salute’ honors veterans, first responders

By Alec Giannakopoulos
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the sixth year of the Sailor Salute tradition at Mona Shores High School in Muskegon.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, a Black Hawk helicopter touched down in center field. It is set to take off sometime during the football game.

That’s just one of the many events going on for the salute. Members of the Mona Shores community say that every single year, they try to outdo themselves. Veterans say it’s important for them to have the Sailor Salute weekend as a reminder to honor those who served and paid the ultimate price.

To see more of the Sailor Salute, watch the video above.

