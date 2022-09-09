Read full article on original website
Hollis E. (Buddy) Cherry
Hollis E. (Buddy) Cherry, 68, of Valdosta passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at South GA Medical Center following a long period of declining health. He was born in Dawson, GA on June 21, 1954 to the late Weyman B. and Janie Lee Cherry. Buddy graduated from Terrell Academy, Georgia Southwestern College and received a Master of Divinity degree from Oral Roberts University. He served as a Pastor in the United Methodist denomination for twenty years. Buddy will be remembered for his passionate preaching and his musical talent as vocalist and guitarist.
Richard Lawrence Dahl, Jr.
Richard Lawrence Dahl, Jr., 65, of Valdosta, passed asway on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on August 11, 1957 in Meadville, PA to Richard L. Dahl, Sr. and Janis Conrad Manross. A decorated veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served for 20 years and earned, Medal with One Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Air Force Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with Four Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon with One Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, and Air Force Training Ribbon. He was a retail manager for Autozone. Richard was beloved Pappy, coffee drinker, Atlanta Braves fan, and NASCAR fan. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and his canine companion Rambo.
Austin Sauls
Austin Sauls, 23, of Valdosta, passed away from this life and into Jesus‘ loving arms on Monday, September 5, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born in Valdosta on July 27, 1999 and has been a resident of Valdosta his entire life. Austin was employed with Norfolk Southern Railroad as a conductor and also worked with All Star Garage during his off time. Austin loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Above all, Austin‘s pride and joy was being a Daddy. Everyone who knew Austin loved him and he was known for his sweet spirit, his huge and tender heart and his kind and gentle ways. There will forever be a hole inside of our hearts but we cling to the promise that we will be reunited with our beloved Austin one glorious day.
United2Prevent hosting Run To Prevent 5k
VALDOSTA – To raise awareness during National Suicide Prevention Month, United2Prevent will host a Run To Prevent 5k run. United2Prevent presents Run to Prevent, a 5K and 1-mile run to raise awareness of the suicide epidemic in our community during National Suicide Prevention Month. The 5k and 1-mile run...
Lowndes Co. Visitor Center temporarily closes
LOWNDES CO. – The Georgia Visitor Information Center on I-75 in Lowndes County will be temporarily closed to the public. Lowndes County: Visitor Information Center closing temporarily. What: The center is scheduled to close so that the parking lot can be repaved and striped. Where: Georgia Visitor Information Center...
Valdosta Fire and Police departments will host Battle of the Badges
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department and Valdosta Police Department will host the Annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive. According to Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the community is invited to pick their team in the Annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive hosted by the Valdosta Fire Department and Valdosta Police Department. The event will be on October 11th at the City Annex Multi-purpose room.
City of Valdosta small business grants available
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council has allocated funds for a grant to help small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic. The City of Valdosta, Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, and the Black Business Alliance have partnered to support local small businesses. Valdosta City Council has allocated ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to create a COVID-19 Small Business Grant program that is administered by a committee of local business leaders appointed by the city council. This program helps small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three Homerville women arrested for unlicensed gaming operation
HOMERVILLE – Three Homerville women were arrested for charges involving an unlicensed gambling operation on Pearson Highway. Homerville, GA (September 10, 2022) – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed COAMS (Felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
Online tickets available for Vikings vs Indians
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Vikings will travel to take on the East Coweta Indians this Friday with tickets available on GoFan. After enjoying an open week our Vikings return to action this Friday when they travel to Sharpsburg, GA to take on the East Coweta Indians. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium. The stadium is located at 400 Sharpsburg McCollum Road, Sharpsburg, GA 30277.
St. John students score above national average in testing
VALDOSTA – St. John students scored higher than the national average in all subjects and grade levels of the Fall 2022 MAP testing. Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) recently received results from its Fall 2022 MAP testing. The school conducts testing three times a year, Fall, Winter and Spring, to measure achievement and growth of its students in kindergarten through eighth grade in the areas of math, reading, language usage (second grade through eighth grade) and science (third grade through eighth grade).
VSU men’s golf team finishes top 10
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University men’s golf team finished in the top 10 at the Griffin Invitational at Southern Hills Golf Club course. According to the VSU Blazers website, The Valdosta State men’s golf team tied for ninth at the Griffin Invitational on Tuesday. The team’s final round 297 on par 72 put them in the top 10 at Southern Hills Golf Club course.
