Austin Sauls, 23, of Valdosta, passed away from this life and into Jesus‘ loving arms on Monday, September 5, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born in Valdosta on July 27, 1999 and has been a resident of Valdosta his entire life. Austin was employed with Norfolk Southern Railroad as a conductor and also worked with All Star Garage during his off time. Austin loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Above all, Austin‘s pride and joy was being a Daddy. Everyone who knew Austin loved him and he was known for his sweet spirit, his huge and tender heart and his kind and gentle ways. There will forever be a hole inside of our hearts but we cling to the promise that we will be reunited with our beloved Austin one glorious day.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO