WWE NXT Makes Major Change That WWE Fans Will Love
WWE celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0 tonight with a stacked episode, which included Championship matches, a steel cage match, welcome returns, surprising team-ups, and a major Title change. That wasn't all though, as WWE saved the most surprising move for last. As the episode came to a close, a video was played that talked about the journey to this point and how NXT has always been a place for the next stars to develop. The video then said that the goal will remain the same and that isn't changing, but then also revealed a major change to the brand's look and logo, and WWE fans are sure to love it.
WWE Fans Are Thrilled With Potential Return of NXT Black and Gold
WWE NXT saved the biggest surprise of their One-Year Anniversary celebration for last, as after a surprising North American Championship Title change WWE revealed that NXT was getting a brand redesign. After a video focused on what the 2.0 era has achieved and how it has developed the next wave of stars, WWE said that wasn't changing, but then revealed a fresh logo that was reminiscent of the Black & Gold era that has become synonymous with NXT over the years. It remains to be seen what else will change moving forward, but even with the potential of a more black & gold style NXT, WWE fans are thrilled, and you can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.
X Movie Sequel MaXXXine Announced With Teaser
At last night's screening of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ti West surprised audiences by revealing a teaser for MaXXXine, the third film in his trilogy of X movies. During the X world premiere earlier this year, West made the surprise reveal that he had already shot the prequel Pearl, which he co-wrote with star Mia Goth, which hits theaters later this week. While MaXXXine is a surprise reveal like Pearl, the film is yet to be shot, so it's unknown when the project will be landing in theaters. Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.
Snow White Star Rachel Zegler Addresses Becoming the First Disney Princess for Remake
Snow White star Rachel Zegler addressed how she became the first Disney Princess in the live-action remake. D23 Expo brought some more news about the wave of Disney live-action remakes. The Little Mermaid got a teaser trailer, but Snow White's cast appeared on-stage to talk about the film. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Zegler about her experience with the movie. It's a lot of pressure being Disney's first princess, but the actress is ready for that challenge. There's something surreal about putting on the iconic dress and being tasked with something that means so much to so many fans across the world. Zegler openly admitted that she was one of those starstruck little girls in her youth. She's hoping to deliver a version fo the Disney Princess that younger audiences will really love and cherish themselves like their parents or grandparents did.
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Shares Emotional Message for Production Wrap
One Piece's new live-action series has officially wrapped its production as it gets ready for its full launch with Netflix, and the head writer behind the series has shared quite the heavy message bidding goodbye to their time to the series! The live-action series has been in the midst of development ever since it was first announced to be in the works several years ago, and fans have been very curious to see how it all shakes out. Those involved with the series have been showing nothing but love for the production too, and it's especially true as it all wraps up.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look
MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.
AEW Pulls Multiple Stars From Full Gear 2022's Poster
AEW fans noticed that the poster for the Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view underwent some notable changes after the incident during All Out weekend. With Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks currently serving suspensions for the locker room brawl that took place after the pay-per-view and CM Punk's uncertain status with the promotion after his scathing media scrum comments and subsequent fight, all four are no longer featured on the poster. Punk has since been replaced by Toni Storm, while MJF is front and center instead of Omega and the Bucks. Other stars like Wardlow and The Acclaimed have also been added in.
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals First Look at Full Midnight Angels Costume
The D23 festivities continued well into Sunday, with Marvel unveiling new costumes for some upcoming properties. Namely, the practical suits for the ensemble behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were on full display at the Anaheim Convention Center. In addition to seeing updated suits for Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and M'Baku (Winston Duke), the House of Ideas also revealed the full Midnight Angels suit for the first time.
She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil's Titania Crashes New York in New Videos
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been bringing some lovable characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including the titular character's nemesis, Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil). While she only briefly appeared in the show's pilot episode, she's expected to play a major role in this week's installment and beyond, after suing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) for the trademark of the She-Hulk name at the end of Episode 4. In the lead up to Titania's onscreen return, Jamil made a series of social media posts on Tuesday night showing her in costume as Titania on the streets of New York, and even being hounded by paparazzi. This comes after Jamil already took the lovable nemesis out into the real world, posting a video of her vandalizing She-Hulk posters in Los Angeles around the series premiere.
WWE Reveals Mandy Rose's Next Challenger on NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary
Tonight's one-year anniversary of WWE NXT 2.0 had to include the show's biggest faction in Toxic Attraction, and they didn't disappoint, as Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose all headed to the ring. Rose had a lot to say about how they've been the biggest thing in NXT 2.0, and they've backed it up with an impressive Title reign. Jayne and Dolin also put the Women's Tag Team Champions on notice, but then Rose got her next challenger, as she was interrupted by Alba Fyre, and she was looking to make a statement.
Chainsaw Man Teases How Much Stronger Denji is Now
Chainsaw Man is revving up for the next major phase of Part 2 of the series, and the newest chapter has really hit home just how much Denji has grown in power since we have seen him in action last! The original Chainsaw Man run saw Denji struggle through his work as the Chainsaw Man until he reached a point of acceptance within himself and totally defeated Makima leading into the new series. With Part 2 of the manga taking place some time after the events of the first run, Denji's gone through some more changes in the meantime as well.
WWE's Shawn Michaels Offers Fan Favorite an NXT Contract
WWE NXT packed quite a bit into two hours, as tonight's episode featured a surprise team-up, a cage match, and a major Title change among other memorable moments. One such moment was the in-ring debut of Hank Walker, an NXT security guard who has been butting heads with Big Body Javi over the past few weeks. Walker finally got his chance to go one-on-one with Javi, and after an impressive performance he came away with the win, and the NXT crowd has clearly been behind him from day one. They definitely showed that tonight and Shawn Michaels rewarded that by offering him an official NXT contract. You can watch the moment unfold for yourself in the post below.
Kenny Omega Seemingly Responds to CM Punk's AEW All Out Comments
All parties involved in the AEW All Out backstage fight have held their digital breaths for over a week. CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks have all been relatively radio silent since the pay-per-view's press conference concluded, with the only activity being the Bucks regularly reposting Instagram Stories to their individual pages. Punk and Omega have been completely inactive on their platforms, with only Omega dropping the occasional like on some tweets. That changed earlier today, when Omega retweeted a new video of himself in Japan.
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
Marvel Gives Us Our Best Look at Brett Goldstein as Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder
Brett Goldstein is having a really good year. Monday, the Ted Lasso star won his second Emmy for playing Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ hit. Beyond that, the actor also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Incredible Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder. Now that the Taika Waititi feature is streaming on Disney+, Marvel Studios has unveiled the best look yet at the demigod.
Thunderbolts: David Harbour Teases Red Guardian's New Suit
David Harbour's Red Guardian will soon return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thunderbolts, an upcoming team-up flick that'll put some of the MCU's most recognizable villains and anti-heroes together on the same team. According to Harbour himself, he's even more excited for the production of the flick after learning Red Guardian will get a new suit within the movie.
Marvel's Ironheart Brings Back Surprising Captain America: Civil War Character
Last weekend, D23 Expo attendees got their first official look at Ironheart, the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series that will be arriving on Disney+ in 2023. The series is set to dive into the world of Riri Williams / Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), a teenage girl and genius inventor who goes on to create the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. As fans of Riri's comic tenure know, her studies have often involved her studying at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — and it looks like one unexpected familiar face will be part of that journey. The D23-exclusive footage revealed that Community and Harley Quinn alum Jim Rash will be reprising his role as a currently-unnamed MIT liaison in Ironheart, after first playing the character in one brief scene of Captain America: Civil War.
Former AEW Star Elaborates On His Issue With CM Punk
All eyes have been on All Elite Wrestling since AEW All Out, and that includes talent within the wrestling world. The drama following CM Punk's press conference has awoken many dormant opinions of the two-time AEW World Champion, one of the most prevalent being Bobby Fish's. Fish has blasted Punk in numerous interviews, specifically criticizing his move-set. Fish took exception with Punk's reliance on mixed martial arts within his wrestling style, as he does not view Punk as a true mixed martial artist. On top of that, Fish pointed out that Punk also stole his finisher from New Japan's KENTA.
Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Reign Has Gotten Complicated
Roman Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having unified the WWE and Universal titles at WrestleMania 38 back in April. And while "The Tribal Chief's" reign has reached historic heights since first becoming Universal Champion back in 2020, there have been plenty of criticisms about his reign ever since WrestleMania. His new WWE contract gives him a much lighter schedule, but it has left Monday Night Raw without a world champion for the past five months and the company is gearing up for its fourth pay-per-view of the year to not have at least one world title match on the card.
