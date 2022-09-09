Big Sky Adds Angelique Cabral

Maggie ‘s Angelique Cabral is Montana-bound.

The actress is joining Big Sky ‘s upcoming third season, showrunner Elwood Reid tells TVLine exclusively. She’ll take on the role of Carla, ex-wife of Sheriff Beau Arlen, played by new series regular Jensen Ackles.

Beau talked about his former wife in the Season 2 finale, when he said that she married “some rich tech dude who owns a ranch just south of town” and that Beau had followed them — as well as his daughter — to Helena. He also admitted to Cassie that he’s still in love with Carla. (Read a full recap .)

In addition, TVLine can confirm that previously announced new cast member Henry Ian Cusick ( Lost, MacGyver ) is the aforementioned tech dude, aka Avery, and that he and stepdaughter Emily (aka Beau’s daughter) — as well as Carla — take part in an ill-fated glamping trip run by wilderness guide Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire).

“As you can imagine, it’s going to pull Beau in,” Reid says.

In addition to the ill-fated Maggie , Cabral’s other TV work includes: Undone , Grace and Frankie , Life in Pieces , Grey’s Anatomy , NCIS: Los Angeles and Enlisted.

Big Sky ‘s third season, subtitled Deadly Trails , will premiere on ABC on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10/9c.