Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Indie Wrestler Devon ‘Hannibal’ Nicholson Addresses Recent Assault Charges
Indie wrestler Hannibal, aka Devon Nicholson, has addressed his assault charges and arrest on his YouTube channel. In August, a woman in Kingston, Ontario, Canada alleged that Nicholson assaulted her. Although the exact date of his arrest is unknown, Nicholson confirmed that he was in Kingston with his girlfriend as early as August 20th in his YouTube video.
Comments / 0